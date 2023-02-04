House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan Pounds Out First Set of Subpoenas Against Biden Administration Officials

This first batch pertains to threats the administration and its DOJ are alleged to have made to school officials during the nationwide shutdowns

Photo by veracityreport.org

Jim Jordan, the recently appointed Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, dropped the first batch of committee subpoenas about a month into the new Republican majority of the chamber.

The purpose of those first subpoenas is to demand records that pertain to certain Biden administration decisions and possible threats against school officials during the pandemic shutdowns.

Jordan (R- OH), on Friday, sent subpoenas to Attorney General Merrick Garland, FBI Director Christopher Wray, and Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona — requesting a laundry list of documents by March 1st.

The subpoenas, which Jordan officially signed Thursday, are linked to a claim that federal agencies targeted parents. The accusation got its origins from a memo sent by Garland in 2021 about a “spike in harassment, intimidation, and threats of violence" against school officials.

Garland and the FBI have strenuously rejected the accusation, saying their focus was on protecting school board members amid sharply escalating threats of violence, with no emphasis on parents or those raising policy concerns about Covid restrictions.

The subpoenas primarily seek communications between top FBI and Justice Department officials and outside advocates and the Department of Education. Despite the March 1st deadline, subpoenas typically give way to further negotiation that results in shifting due dates and a narrower scope of document production.

Jordan’s quick-trigger finger on the subpoenas underscores the intensely adversarial posture that is likely to define the long-promised investigations of possible Biden administration misdeeds. It also illustrates Jordan’s effort to maximize his leverage ahead of a potential brawl with the administration over access to sensitive documents.

On the other side of Pennsylvania Avenue, it's the first test of the Biden administration’s willingness to cooperate with the Republican-led House investigations. The administration has insisted that it will take the House’s oversight requests seriously and will attempt to negotiate document production when possible.

For example, the Justice Department, in a January 20th letter, offered “staff-level meetings” to Jordan. But those promises often belie deep distrust and resistance between the branches.

Previewing the heated battles that are almost sure to ensue over the next two years, the White House responded to the news of the first round of subpoenas with this statement:

“Republicans do not want to be bothered by this inconvenient truth,” said Del. Stacey Plaskett (D-V.I.), the top Democrat on the Jordan-led panel probing claims of government politicization, in a statement.

Ian Sams, a spokesperson for the White House, added that the subpoenas:

“...make crystal clear that extreme House Republicans have no interest in working together with the Biden Administration on behalf of the American people — and every interest in staging political stunts.”

The information Jordan is requesting largely reflects a months-long push by the Ohio Republican. However, The White House had previously warned him and Oversight Chair James Comer (R-KY.) that they would have to re-submit any requests they made while they were still in the minority, conclusively demonstrating their determination to stall the GOP investigations any way, they can.

Among the bevy of records Jordan is requesting from Garland are any documents or communications between DOJ employees and the National School Boards Association, any guidance that stemmed from Garland’s memorandum on threats against school officials, and documents and communications from the task force the Justice Department announced in October that was supposed to discuss potential prosecution of any crimes. A DOJ official confirmed the receipt of the subpoena on Friday.

Meanwhile, Jordan, in his subpoena to Wray, asked for documents and communications related to the task force, or the bureau's role in it, and all documents and communications related to a tag the FBI used to track threats against school officials. The committee also conducted a voluntary transcribed interview earlier this week with former FBI official Jill Sanborn as part of its broad investigation into the FBI and DOJ that promises to provide more than a few sparks before all is said and done.

The FBI confirmed that it received the subpoena and pushed back on the central claim of Jordan’s investigation, by issuing the following public statement.

"As Director Wray and other FBI officials have stated clearly on numerous occasions before Congress and elsewhere, the FBI has never been in the business of investigating speech or policing speech at school board meetings or anywhere else, and we never will be. Our focus is and always will be on protecting people from violence and threats of violence.”

Lastly, in the subpoena for Cardona, Jordan requested any documents or communications between the Justice Department and Department of Education employees that refers or relates to Garland's memo or the National School Boards Association's letter to President Joe Biden about the rise in threats and asking for input from the FBI, among other entities.

For their part, the Department of Education responded to Jordan's January letter on Thursday. In it, Gwen Graham, an assistant secretary for legislation and congressional affairs, noted that:

“…as the Department has repeatedly made clear … the Secretary did not request, direct any action, or play any role in the development of the September 29, 2021, letter from the NSBA to President Biden.” That was also “confirmed by an independent review by outside counsel retained” by the National School Boards Association.

Jordan had signaled in his January letters to Wray, Garland, and Cardona, among others, that he would use subpoenas if they didn't comply with his requests for records.

“Accordingly, for the final time, we reiterate our outstanding requests … and ask that you provide this material immediately. The Committee is prepared to resort to compulsory process, if necessary, to obtain this material,” he wrote in each of the letters.

Veracity Editor's Note:

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: The White House, The FBI, House.gov, The New York Times, The New York Post, Fox News, The Associated Press, Reuters, and veracityreport.org.

If you would like to officially register as a reader of NewsBreak so that you can comment without being a ‘guest’, you can do so by copying and pasting this address into your browser – it’s easy and it’s free:

Register to read great stories on the NewsBreak app here

If you would like to write for NewsBreak, you can register to do that here:

Register for the NewsBreak Contributor Program

Both options are completely free!

Comments, questions, or concerns that you would like to address to staff can be sent to comments@veracityreport.org. If you wish to participate in any of our polls, please do so in the comments section of the article containing the poll so that the results are completely transparent to all.

This article was compiled and written by Chief Political Correspondent Kurt Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!

More information on this and our other stories are available on our network website veracityreport.org.

NOTE:

The Veracity Report strongly encourages our readers to comment on our articles as we employ a team of community moderation professionals to receive feedback, like comments, and interact with our readers regarding the issues expressed in our articles when appropriate.

The Community Moderation Team also vigorously removes spam posts and troll comments that disseminate false or misleading information or harasses commenters, or their opinions.

It is also important to make the distinction that although NewsBreak labels all comments and likes as coming from the ‘author,’ the actual writers of our articles will never be the ones communicating with readers in the comments section though you are free to communicate with them through the links to their social media accounts provided below.

Please be sure to follow all of our Newsbreak Channels: The Veracity Report, Wild Orchid Media, Veracity Report Sports, and Kurt Dillon’s personal channel: Kurt Dillon. You can also follow us on Twitter: The Veracity Report: @VeracityReport1, Veracity Report Sports: @Veracity_Sports, and the personal account of our Founder/CEO/ Editor-in-chief, Kurt Dillon’s personal Twitter account: @KurtDillon_Com. We are also on Facebook @ https://www.facebook.com/TheVeracityReport1 and our Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/veracityreport .

Don’t forget we have a brand-new YouTube channel that will host all of the video source evidence in support of our articles. We recommend you subscribe by following the link above. Also, be sure to stay tuned for our podcast launchings and Facebook Live sessions beginning on March 1st, 2023!

If you or anyone you know are interested in becoming an independent correspondent for The Veracity Report, either as a foodie reviewer or as a cub journalist, you can email us for more information at info@veracityreport.org

Truly independent news costs money to produce and report. If you are able and would like to help support our efforts to bring you completely unbiased, uninfluenced, and independent news. In that case, you can make a one-time donation of any amount, or sign up as an ongoing sponsor of The Veracity Report for as little as $1.00 per month through our Patreon account at www.patreon.com/veracityreport.

Your contributions are what allow us to continue to bring you the highest level of traditional journalism imaginable, so we thank you in advance for any help you can provide.