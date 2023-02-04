MTG Hits Swalwell Right Where It Counts After He Takes an Underhanded Swipe at Rep. Andrew Clyde

In the first Congressional innuendo battle of 2023, House lawmakers exchange below-the-belt barbs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wYyE1_0kcF0GI300
Georgia House Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene took a brutal below-the-belt shot at one of her congressional colleagues Friday in a super-saucy Twitter exchange.

For her part, Greene ‘went there’ by referencing Rep. Eric Swalwell’s (D-CA) purported affair with suspected Chinese honeytrap Christine Fang, aka ‘Fang Fang’. This occurred after the California Democrat made a bawdy joke at the expense of Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA), who has spent the week passing out AR-15-shaped lapel pins to pro-2A House members.

“Why is it so small?”

Swalwell said in a tweet intended to tweak Clyde, who showed off the pins Thursday in a video posted on the social media platform.

Once she saw this, MTG, with her proven track record of not being able to refrain from making comments she probably shouldn’t and being the firecracker that she is, responded in kind:

“Questions only Fang Fang can answer.”

Swalwell was booted from the House Intelligence Committee last week by Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) over his personal relationship with the suspected Chinese secret agent.

The 42-year-old Democrat has refused to say how intimate things got with Fang, but intelligence officials have said she had sex with at least two Midwestern mayors as she tried to get information from them. Fang reportedly left the country in mid-2015 amid a federal investigation into her alleged espionage.

In a separate tweet, Greene joked that the Chinese surveillance balloon revealed to be floating over the US on Thursday was an early Valentine’s Day gesture to Swalwell.

The Georgia GOP Rep shared a photoshopped image of the device emblazoned with:

“Happy Valentine’s Day, Eric” “Love Fang Fang.”

“Don’t we have lasers to shoot that down?”

Swalwell said in response to the balloon tweet, a reference to a conspiracy theory shared by Greene on Facebook in 2018 in which she suggested that the Rothschilds, a prominent Jewish banking family, shot “lasers or blue beams of light” from space to spark deadly California wildfires and profit off of the devastation.

Veracity Editor's Note:

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: Twitter, The Associated Press, Reuters, and veracityreport.org.

This article was compiled and written by Chief Political Correspondent Kurt Dillon

More information on this and our other stories are available on our network website veracityreport.org.

