A More Bipartisan Atmosphere as McCarthy’s Reset of House Intelligence Committee Leadership Breeds Hope of Cooperation

Now that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has purged the oft-tumultuous committee of Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), there is hope the new committee will be able to work better together

Photo by veracityreport.org

The House Intelligence Committee will get a facelift for the 118th Congress. This after new House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has officially booted former chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Eric Swalwell (D-CA).

When combined with last year’s retirement of prior Republican ranking member Devin Nunes (R-CA), the drastic remodeling is prompting internal hopes that the panel can move beyond the partisan battles that have typically defined it over the better part of the last decade.

When the 117th Congressional version of the committee began its work with Schiff, Swalwell, and Nunes – all polarizing and radically opposed politicians – there was little hope for much bipartisan cooperation within the group.

This time, there may be a turnaround.

Nunes retired from Congress last January to lead the Trump Media & Technology Group, the former president’s social media company. And this week, Speaker Kevin McCarthy blocked Schiff from sitting on the panel, accusing the former chairman of lying to the public about Trump’s ties to Russia.

And while Schiff’s eviction drew the expected howling from Democrats, who denied the accusations levied against Schiff and rushed to his defense, as soon as the yelling calmed down, even some of the Democrats acknowledged that both Schiff and Nunes had become so radioactive in the eyes of the opposing party that it became a drag on the work of the committee.

With that in mind, committee members of both parties are hoping the roster reshuffling will turn a page on that combative era and return the panel to its historic image as a largely collaborative body.

“We’re hoping it’ll be a reset, and we can get past all the infighting … and just focus on national security,” said a source familiar with the committee dynamics.

Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.), who was first seated on the panel in the last Congress, echoed that message, saying the new chairman, Rep. Michael Turner (R-Ohio), is making improved relations a priority as he takes the gavel.

“That’s the goal,” Gallagher said. “I think we’ve got really good, thoughtful members. We’ve got the right leadership in Turner. And we’re trying to get back to that more bipartisan approach.”

In denying committee seats to Schiff, along with Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), McCarthy claimed their exit would help move the panel in a less partisan direction — something the two Democrats and their allies deny.

Veracity Editor's Note:

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were:, The New York Times, The New York Post, Fox News, The Associated Press, Reuters, and veracityreport.org.

If you would like to officially register as a reader of NewsBreak so that you can comment without being a ‘guest’, you can do so by copying and pasting this address into your browser – it’s easy and it’s free:

https://newsbreakapp.onelink.me/2115408369?pid=mp_1594114&msource=mp_1594114

If you would like to write for NewsBreak, you can register to do that here:

http://creators.newsbreak.com/creators?source=open&referral_code=b4e4240

It is also easy and free.

Comments, questions, or concerns that you would like to address to staff can be sent to comments@veracityreport.org. If you wish to participate in any of our polls, please do so in the comments section of the article containing the poll so that the results are completely transparent to all.

This article was compiled and written by Chief Political Correspondent Kurt Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!

More information on this and our other stories are available on our network website veracityreport.org.

NOTE:

The Veracity Report strongly encourages our readers to comment on our articles as we employ a team of community moderation professionals to receive feedback, like comments, and interact with our readers regarding the issues expressed in our articles when appropriate.

The Community Moderation Team also vigorously removes spam posts and troll comments that disseminate false or misleading information or harasses commenters, or their opinions.

It is also important to make the distinction that although NewsBreak labels all comments and likes as coming from the ‘author,’ the actual writers of our articles will never be the ones communicating with readers in the comments section though you are free to communicate with them through the links to their social media accounts provided below.

Please be sure to follow all of our Newsbreak Channels: The Veracity Report, Wild Orchid Media, Veracity Report Sports, and Kurt Dillon’s personal channel: Kurt Dillon. You can also follow us on Twitter: The Veracity Report: @VeracityReport1, Veracity Report Sports: @Veracity_Sports, and the personal account of our Founder/CEO/ Editor-in-chief, Kurt Dillon’s personal Twitter account: @KurtDillon_Com. We are also on Facebook @ https://www.facebook.com/TheVeracityReport1 and our Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/veracityreport .

Don’t forget we have a brand-new YouTube channel that will host all of the video source evidence in support of our articles. We recommend you subscribe by following the link above. Also, be sure to stay tuned for our podcast launchings and Facebook Live sessions beginning on March 1st, 2023!

If you or anyone you know are interested in becoming an independent correspondent for The Veracity Report, either as a foodie reviewer or as a cub journalist, you can email us for more information at info@veracityreport.org

Truly independent news costs money to produce and report. If you are able and would like to help support our efforts to bring you completely unbiased, uninfluenced, and independent news. In that case, you can make a one-time donation of any amount, or sign up as an ongoing sponsor of The Veracity Report for as little as $1.00 per month through our Patreon account at www.patreon.com/veracityreport.

Your contributions are what allow us to continue to bring you the highest level of traditional journalism imaginable, so we thank you in advance for any help you can provide.