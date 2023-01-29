The Hits Keep Coming for CNN as the Network Suffers its Worst Ratings Since 2014

Despite severe changes across its programming platform in recent months, the network's ratings continue to plummet

Even with the addition and policy shift of new CEO Chris Licht, CNN just notched its lowest ratings in nine years across all its day parts for the week of January 16th through January 22nd, 2023, according to Nielsen.

In that span, the fledgling network averaged just 444,000 viewers in primetime, and only 93,000 in the all-important age 25-54 news demographic. Worse yet, they racked up a dismal 417,000 viewers and 80,000 in the demo for the total day – that’s the first time since May 2014, that the network failed to reach 450,000 viewers.

By comparison, during that same period, Fox News drew 1.4 million viewers and 176,000 in the demo while MSNBC notched less than half that number at 629,000 total viewers and 69,000 in the demo.

In the all-important primetime news slot, Fox News scored 2 million viewers, with an impressive quarter million (256,000) in the demo. Meanwhile, MSNBC again managed less than half of that with only 943,000 viewers and 91,000 in the demo.

In other particularly troublesome rating news out of this week’s Nielsen numbers is that Licht’s primary programming move, “CNN This Morning,” – that’s the show Licht moved controversial and highly opinionated host Don Lemon to - also suffered the lowest week since its launch just three short months ago.

“CNN This Morning” averaged a woeful 331,000 viewers while Fox’s “Fox & Friends”rival show airing in the same time slot, brought in nearly 1 million - a full 3 times more viewers – while the show “Morning Joe” drew in a more respectable, but still underperforming 760,000 viewers.

According to reports and Licht’s own press releases, the moderately new CEO hand-picked Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow, and Kaitlan Collins, to host CNNs reimagined morning show. So far, however, that trio is failing to grow or even maintain its audience.

An individual with knowledge of the situation, on the condition of anonymity, told The Veracity Report, whose offices are only a few blocks from CNN’s corporate headquarters, last week that Executive Producer Eric Hall was being reassigned to “CNN Tonight,” hosted by Laura Coates. That move, said the EP is a sign that Licht is well aware that the show is seriously underperforming.

Other insiders also told TVR that hosts Lemon, Harlow and Collins “seem to be growing frustrated” over the direction and focus of the network under Licht.

“The show can’t decide strategically what exactly it is, so it’s trying to be everything that can create whiplash for a viewer when segments seem off-brand in tonality,” one insider said. “The audience for morning news on network TV is different than the cable news audience and since we’re not gaining new viewers, we definitely need to retain our legacy ones”

According to reports, CNN will soon be launching a revamped daytime programming schedule and anchor trios that aim to take a “fresh approach” to its daytime programming through two new programs.

The network is expected to host a standalone weekday 9 a.m.–12 p.m. Eastern block anchored by John Berman, Kate Bolduan, and Sara Sidner out of CNN’s New York studios, while the subsequent 1 p.m.–4 p.m. Eastern standalone program will be hosted by Brianna Keilar, Boris Sanchez and Jim Sciutto.

However, most of the network staff we spoke with fear that things are unlikely to get better.

“Upcoming programming changes are likely to make matters worse,” one of them told us.

