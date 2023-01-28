Cruz Led Congressional Republicans Still Fighting to Get 8,000 Expelled Armed Forces Reinstated with Back Pay

The DOD has recently done an about-face on the policy that purged over 8,000 military personnel from their careers, but the work isn’t done just yet

Photo by veracityreport.org

On January 23rd, the DOD officially rescinded the policy that caused some 8,000 servicemen and women to be fired from their careers in the military, thanks to the incessant pushing by Republican lawmakers in both chambers of Congress.

While the new policy will stop any further servicepeople from being pushed out, a last-minute attempt by Republicans to add a section to the bill that would immediately reinstate the people already expelled, as well as to restore each one’s rank, seniority, pensions, and other earned VA benefits, along with all of their missed back pay, was unceremoniously rejected in a vote that pretty much flowed directly down party lines.

With the formation of numerous House investigative subcommittees, Republican lawmakers will, among other things, are focused on breaking what they’ve called “woke military” policies and that focus is attracting the support of several members within the Department of Defense.

For example, at the annual Association of the US Army meeting in Washington, DC, Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said that the Army needs to stay:

“…out of the culture wars” because “we have got to be able to have a broad appeal.”

Wormuth further added:

“When only 9% of kids are interested in serving, we have got to make sure that we are careful about not alienating wide swaths of the American public to the Army,”

None of these woke policies was more spotlighted than the Biden administration’s requirement that all active and reserve duty military personnel receive mandatory vaccinations, and boosters, or be forced out of military service, a move that subsequently voided all of their accrued service and retirement benefits.

That original memo, issued by the Secretary of Defense on August 9th, 2021, can be read here for your convenience.

We have also included a document issued by the US Coast Guard from when the mandate initially took effect, explaining to service people and their families the depth and complexity of the new directive on May 10th, 2022. That report can be seen here.

Thanks to the relentless Republican pushback against these and other woke policies being forced on unwilling Americans, the Biden administration, the Defense Department, and the Democrats in Congress have finally, though reluctantly, agreed to repeal the policy.

The report, issued by the US Department of Defense on January 10th, 2023, officially ending the policy of vaccine mandates, can be read here.

However, not everyone is happy about the reversal of policy as evidenced by the following articles:

by John D. Grabenstein and Eddy A. Bresnitz, For The Inquirer - Published Jan 5, 2023

By Paul D. Shinkman - Jan. 17, 2023, at 4:40 p.m.

By TARA COPP Associated Press - December 4, 2022, 10:44 AM

Instead, the fight rages on to receive justice for those disenfranchised 8,000, and, more importantly, their dependents. That’s because the service people who were discharged from the US armed forces under this new reversed policy, were discharged ‘generally’ instead of ‘honorably,’ a distinction that not only abruptly and unceremoniously ended their careers in the military, but completely voided any VA or retirement benefits they would have otherwise been entitled to with an Honorable discharge.

Although no more soldiers, sailors, or airmen will be cast out for refusing vaccinations, the revocation of the mandates does nothing to restore, repay, or in any way compensate the men and women who were forced out since the policy went into effect.

So, while the revoking of the military mandate is a great thing, many Republicans and military families believe a lot more needs to be done. This includes the immediate reinstatement of those who were forced out, along with the complete restoration of their accrued ranks, salaries, and benefits thresholds.

Currently, Republican Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) and House Representative Dan Bishop (R-NC) are simultaneously cosponsoring a bill in each chamber of Congress to restore the benefits and back pay to each of those who were expelled from service due to the mandates.

You can read the summary of their proposed legislation and the reasoning behind each aspect of it on Senator Kevin Cramer’s official Senate website here. Cramer is also a cosigner of the Senate’s version of the bill.

Also being fought for by GOP lawmakers is for each of those service people to receive their full back pay for all of the time they were forced to miss due to their expulsion from service. This GOP last-minute add-on to the bill that successfully ended the mandate and would have reinstated the roughly 8,000 men and women, along with their back pay, failed to win enough support to be included in the final bill – a vote that occurred largely along party lines, with only republicans in favor of the reinstatements along with back pay.

The military website for the armed services and their families Military.com published a story that fully encapsulates the details, which you can read here.

According to a senior defense official, Pentagon officials are preparing for upcoming GOP-led investigations into accusations of promoting “woke” military policies, failure at the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, and countless other matters under investigation.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, after a historic win for House speaker, suggested the Pentagon would come under increased scrutiny, commenting:

“We will hold the swamp accountable, from the withdrawal of Afghanistan to the origins of covid and to the weaponization of the FBI.”

When pressed on the issue of the probes, Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said that the Defense Department “respects Congress’s important oversight role and as always will continue to work closely with Congress and respond appropriately to legitimate congressional inquiries.”

Since August 2021, the Biden administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan has been a top investigative target and concern for Republican lawmakers. Next in line to take over as the House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman, Texas Republican Rep. Michael McCaul, told CNN that the Republican majority will:

“...continue to demand answers to why the withdrawal from Afghanistan was such a disaster.”

McCaul added:

“The American people deserve transparency from this administration, especially when it comes to national security, and we will work to deliver that to them.”

Veracity Editor's Note:

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: Military.com, Office of the Secretary of the Army, House.gov, Senate.gov, The Philadelphia Inquirer, CBS, CNN, The New York Times, The New York Post, Fox News, The Associated Press, Reuters, and veracityreport.org.

Comments, questions, or concerns that you would like to address to staff can be sent to comments@veracityreport.org.

This article was compiled and written by Chief Political Correspondent Kurt Dillon

More information on this and our other stories are available on our network website veracityreport.org.

