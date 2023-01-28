Trump Releases Truth Social Video with Suggestions for New House Panel Investigating the Weaponization of the DOJ

The scathing 4-minute video rips Democrats and the FBI for their roles in mishandling information and working to suppress factual info damaging to Biden prior to the 2020 election

Trump posted the video on Wednesday, January 25th. In it, the former president thanked House Republicans for creating the new select subcommittee to investigate the ‘weaponization' of the Department of Justice.

In the video, Trump also took the opportunity to re-issue his previous requests to investigate former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe of Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

It was during that campaign when Democrats falsely alleged then-candidate Trump colluded with Russian agents to ultimately win the election, even going so far as to fake affidavits and a dossier used to support FISA warrants to bug and otherwise electronically intercept Trump campaign communications leading up to the election.

All of those claims, as well as the Steele dossier which, if you'll remember, falsely claimed to provide proof of collusion, and was used to obtain the FISA warrants against Trump's campaign, were ultimately debunked by Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller in his final report. Mueller's final report also proved that the fictitious dossier was paid for by the Democratic National Committee and the Hillary Clinton campaign.

Of course, that entire quagmire of weaponized investigations against Trump just received new life with the arrest of the former head of the FBI's Counterintelligence Office in New York, Charles McGonigal, who was leading the FBI's Russian collusion investigation against then-candidate Trump for some time.

Trump also used his video message to urge the new Congressional panel to look into the sketchy practices of the now disbanded January 6th subcommittee, as well as the rampant social media suppression of stories - such as Hunter Biden's laptop ahead of the 2020 election.

That particular scandal escalated further when new Twitter owner Elon Musk publicly released proof of the FBI’s disinformation attempts and the now-confirmed agency’s over 3 million in grift payments to the previous ownership of Twitter to control the information being allowed on the massive social media platform.

Also in the video, which we have provided for you here in its entirety, for your convenience, Trump called for:

'...a full report on any domestic surveillance of MAGA supporters that have taken place under Biden or Obama and the radical left.'

The powerful new subcommittee is being led by Ohio GOP Rep. Jim Jordan, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee under which this panel is positioned. The new subcommittee will function under the auspices of the Judiciary in its endeavors and subpoena power.

Its stated purpose is to probe investigations within the Department of Justice.

'The New House Committee on the weaponization of the federal government is a rare chance to expose the breathtaking corruption of the security state, the media, and the Washington swamp,' Trump declared in the slightly over 4-minute video.

He also suggested the panel look into reports from September 2020 that FBI agents who were examining his 2016 campaign under Operation Crossfire Hurricane bought liability insurance. Why does anybody buy liability insurance? In case they are later found to have done something negligent or wrong, they can’t later be held personally responsible for the acts.

‘The only reason to do that is because they knew it [the information they were disseminating] was fake, and they knew that sometime there'd be a guy like Trump that wants to go after them,' Trump said in the video.

Trump also suggested the new panel go after the previous leadership of Twitter for its meetings with the FBI regarding foreign misinformation attempts, which he claimed was 'to interfere in domestic politics in the final weeks of multiple US election seasons, and specifically and most importantly, in the presidential election of 2020.'

'What the FBI did was suppress anything bad about Biden, and go all out, put it all out there, if there was anything at all bad about Trump. And if there wasn't anything bad, we’d make it up. What that was is a rigged election just by itself,' he said.
Also, 'What was the role of federal agents and informants, and pressing the crowd toward the Capitol on January 6?' Trump asked.
'And who is Ray Epps? tell me about Ray Epps. Where does he come from? I think we know.'

Epps, who traveled to the Capitol that day as crowds descended on Washington DC to protest Joe Biden's electoral victory, has been accused of being a federal plant.

Trump wrapped his video with a message directly to Jordan and Oversight Chair Rep. James Comer, the two House Republicans spearheading investigative efforts into the Biden administration.

'This committee is a vital chance to bring it all to light, begin to heal our divisions, and save our beloved country. I want to thank you for listening but it's a big problem. We have to do something.
I also want to pay my respects to James Comer, and Jim Jordan for the incredible job they're doing, for the work they're doing, and for the love they have for our country. Thank you both.

Veracity Editor's Note:

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: CBS, CNN, The New York Times, The New York Post, Fox News, The Associated Press, Reuters, and veracityreport.org.

