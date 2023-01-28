New Senate Bill Would Make it Illegal for Congress or Spouses to Trade Stocks While Serving, Dubbed -- The PELOSI Act

Even cuter, in the case of the bill, PELOSI is actually an acronym that stands for Preventing Elected Leaders from Owning Securities and Investments

Photo by veracityreport.org

It was Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) who recently introduced S.58, which he interestingly dubbed the "PELOSI Act," taking a clever swipe at former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul, who not too long ago, raised some questions about the timing and ethics of some of their stock market maneuverings.

“Members of Congress and their spouses shouldn’t be using their position to get rich on the stock market,” Hawley tweeted in announcing his bill.

The primary goal of the Act is to amend the ‘Ethics in Government Act’ of 1978 which was written and passed with the intent to prohibit certain kinds of transactions involving specific financial instruments by members of Congress.

The PELOSI Act will give members of Congress six months after they first assume office to divest any of their holdings, however, investments like Mutual funds, money markets, exchange-traded funds, and Treasury bonds would still be allowed. Meanwhile, violations of the bill would require the Congress member(s) to return their profits to the American taxpayers.

On Tuesday, Hawley introduced the Preventing Elected Leaders from Owning Securities and Investments Act — renewing a legislative push to curtail stock trading by lawmakers that has failed over the last few years.

last year, the same Republican senator introduced a similar piece of legislation, seeking to ban lawmakers and their spouses from holding stocks or making any new transactions while in office, of course, that bit of legislation was none too popular with the former Speaker or his other colleagues on the opposite side of the aisle.

Hawley, like many other Republicans, has focused on the former Speaker and her husband in pushing to ban stock trading by members of Congress.

According to tax filings and other public disclosures, last year, Paul Pelosi, sold millions worth of shares of a computer chipmaker. However, he did so just as the House was preparing to vote on a bill focused on domestic chip manufacturing, which ultimately financially devastated the company. A spokesman for Pelosi said at the time that he sold the shares at a loss, however, after the news of the Congressional changes, the value of those stocks plummeted, ultimately saving Pelosi some 20 million dollars in losses which he would have realized if he hadn’t sold them just before the legislation passed.

Members of both parties signaled interest in legislation barring stock trades as far back as 2020, when then-Senator Richard Burr (R-N.C.), who at the time was chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, unloaded stocks at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Unfortunately, so far, lawmakers have yet to be able to come up with a plan that garners enough support from both sides of the aisle to get a bill through Congress.

In 2022, Democrats scrapped a plan to vote on such legislation before the midterm elections, even after Pelosi reversed course and expressed openness to colleagues voting for stock trading reform.

Alongside Senator Hawley’s bill, a bipartisan duo in the House has also introduced a bill this year on the topic. Reps. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.), and Chip Roy (R-Texas), introduced the bipartisan ‘Trust in Congress Act’ earlier this month, marking the third time the pair have introduced slightly different variations of the same legislation.

Veracity Editor's Note:

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: CBS, CNN, The New York Times, The New York Post, Fox News, The Associated Press, Reuters, and veracityreport.org.

If you would like to officially register as a reader of NewsBreak so that you can comment without being a ‘guest’, you can do so by copying and pasting this address into your browser – it’s easy and it’s free:

https://newsbreakapp.onelink.me/2115408369?pid=mp_1594114&msource=mp_1594114

If you would like to write for NewsBreak, you can register to do that here:

http://creators.newsbreak.com/creators?source=open&referral_code=b4e4240

It is also easy and free.

Comments, questions, or concerns that you would like to address to staff can be sent to comments@veracityreport.org. If you wish to participate in any of our polls, please do so in the comments section of the article containing the poll so that the results are completely transparent to all.

This article was compiled and written by Chief Political Correspondent Kurt Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!

More information on this and our other stories are available on our network website veracityreport.org.

NOTE:

The Veracity Report strongly encourages our readers to comment on our articles as we employ a team of community moderation professionals to receive feedback, like comments, and interact with our readers regarding the issues expressed in our articles when appropriate.

The Community Moderation Team also vigorously removes spam posts and troll comments that disseminate false or misleading information or harasses commenters, or their opinions.

It is also important to make the distinction that although NewsBreak labels all comments and likes as coming from the ‘author,’ the actual writers of our articles will never be the ones communicating with readers in the comments section though you are free to communicate with them through the links to their social media accounts provided below.

Please be sure to follow all of our Newsbreak Channels: The Veracity Report, Wild Orchid Media, Veracity Report Sports, and Kurt Dillon’s personal channel: Kurt Dillon. You can also follow us on Twitter: The Veracity Report: @VeracityReport1, Veracity Report Sports: @Veracity_Sports, and the personal account of our Founder/CEO/ Editor-in-chief, Kurt Dillon’s personal Twitter account: @KurtDillon_Com. We are also on Facebook @ https://www.facebook.com/TheVeracityReport1 and our Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/veracityreport .

Don’t forget we have a brand-new YouTube channel that will host all of the video source evidence in support of our articles. We recommend you subscribe by following the link above. Also, be sure to stay tuned for our podcast launchings and Facebook Live sessions beginning on March 1st, 2023!

If you or anyone you know are interested in becoming an independent correspondent for The Veracity Report, either as a foodie reviewer or as a cub journalist, you can email us for more information at info@veracityreport.org

Truly independent news costs money to produce and report. If you are able and would like to help support our efforts to bring you completely unbiased, uninfluenced, and independent news. In that case, you can make a one-time donation of any amount, or sign up as an ongoing sponsor of The Veracity Report for as little as $1.00 per month through our Patreon account at www.patreon.com/veracityreport.

Your contributions are what allow us to continue to bring you the highest level of traditional journalism imaginable, so we thank you in advance for any help you can provide.