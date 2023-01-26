Days After Jim Jordan Announced Many FBI Whistleblowers Have Come Forward, Fmr. Top Trump Collusion Agent Arrested

54 Year old former NY Counterintelligence Agent for the FBI, Charles McGonigal was Arrested on Monday and charged with 4 felony counts of violating Russian Sanctions

Photo by veracityreport.org

Charles McGonigal is a former top FBI counterintelligence agent. He was also once the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York and was heavily involved in trying to uncover evidence against former President Donald Trump during the now-infamous Trump-Russia collusion investigation.

What a difference six years can make. Now, McGonigal finds himself arrested and charged with four federal felony counts surrounding an alleged conspiracy to violate U.S. sanctions on Russia, according to federal prosecutors.

According to the federal charging documents, McGonigal now stands accused of taking secret payments from Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska in exchange for investigating a rival oligarch.

The four-count indictment read when he appeared in federal court in New York on Monday, charges McGonigal with one count of violating U.S. sanctions, one count of money laundering, and two counts of criminal conspiracy.

Each of the charges carries a maximum term of incarceration of 20 years. That means if McGonigal is convicted of all 4 charges and sentenced to the maximum for each, he could receive a total combined sentence of up to 80 years in federal prison.

While making his first appearance in a Manhattan federal court on Monday afternoon, McGonigal pleaded not guilty to each of the four counts.

After the indictment was read into the record, the judge ultimately released McGonigal on a $500,000 personal recognizance bond and imposed several travel restrictions and prohibitions against McGonigal contacting anyone else associated with the case.

In federal court, a personal recognizance bond means that no bail money or personal property needs to be paid or put up as collateral.

Instead, should McGonigal fail to appear for any future court dates, aside from having a bench warrant issued for his arrest, he will forfeit his personal bond.

When that happens, the forfeiter becomes immediately indebted to the court for the full value of the bond, and that sum would be collected on top of any additional fines, court fees, or restitutions the court might order if he is eventually found guilty of any of the charges.

McGonigal”s next court appearance has yet to be scheduled, but The Veracity Report will be following this story very closely, as well as any other arrests that might occur as more of the volunteer FBI whistleblowers tell Jim Jordan and his new subcommittee what they know.

Veracity Editor's Note:

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: CBS, CNN, The New York Times, The New York Post, Fox News, The Associated Press, Reuters, and veracityreport.org.

