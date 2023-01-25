Former Top FBI Agent Who Investigated the Trump-Russia Collusion Case Arrested for Illegal Dealings with Russia

Not long after Jim Jordan announced a House investigation into Adam Schiff’s false decrees he had proof of collusion between Trump and Russia, a former top FBI agent who worked the case has now been arrested

Former top FBI counterintelligence agent, Charles McGonigal, who was a senior agent investigating the Trump-Russia collusion case was arrested Monday on federal charges of conspiring to violate U.S. sanctions on Russia. The announcement was made by the US Attorney’s Office in New York, where the charges against McGonigal were filed.

McGonigal, who had once been the special agent in charge of the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York, now stands accused of four felony counts. Among them, McGonigal now stands accused of taking secret payments from Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska in exchange for investigating a rival oligarch, according to court documents.

McGonigal, who is now 54, is one of the highest-ranking FBI officials ever to be charged with a crime. He faces one count of violating U.S. sanctions, one count of money laundering, and two counts of criminal conspiracy to commit a felony.

Each of the four counts, which were filed in a New York federal court, carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. If convicted and sentenced consecutively for all four, McGonigal faces a maximum of 80 years in federal prison.

While appearing in a Manhattan federal courtroom on Monday afternoon, McGonigal pled not guilty to the four-count indictment. The judge released him on a $500,000 personal recognizance bond and imposed several travel restrictions and prohibitions against McGonigal contacting anyone else associated with the case.

