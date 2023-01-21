Former GA Chief Justice Melton: Sports Betting Can be Legalized Without a State Constitutional Amendment – Take Our Poll

The Veracity Report

While there are still some that disagree, this, and Gov. Kemp’s change of heart on the topic, could mean that legalized sports betting in Georgia is a matter of when, not if

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cejeu_0kLBimA900
Photo byveracityreport.org

That’s right, according to the opinion of former Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold D. Melton, a constitutional amendment is not needed for the state to allow legal online sports betting and should be considered an extension of the lottery.

The battle has been raging between both sides since the US Supreme Court opened the door to legalized sports betting in America some 4 years ago. Since then, it seems like everyone that has some skin in the game has weighed in to support their positions – some of which have gotten downright heated.

But attempts to get the necessary legislation through the General Assembly have picked up this year, with the Metro Atlanta Chamber asking Melton for his views on the constitutional legality of allowing sports betting.

So far, expanding gambling in Georgia beyond the lottery has been difficult to do because most people believed that it would require amending the state constitution, which is not easy to do at all. That’s because the Georgia Constitution can only be amended with a two-step process. First, two-thirds of each legislative chamber has to agree to place it on the ballot, and then a simple majority of voters can approve the change.

However, now that Melton has said the constitutional amendment isn’t necessary, many believe the door is now open, not only to legalize the use of apps like DraftKings and FanDuel but also to the possibility of The Peach State seeing its first-ever casinos being built.

Former Chief Justice Melton explained his rationale like this:

“Based on my review of the relevant law, the original public meanings of applicable terms and the historical context of those terms, it is my opinion that sports betting can be legalized as a state-run lottery for educational purposes solely through legislative action,” Melton wrote in a 10-page memo on the topic.

Boosting the hopes of many Georgians, now that he is starting his second term, Governor Brian Kemp has also said he would work with legislative leaders this year on a measure to allow sports betting, an issue he previously opposed. What’s more, Lt. Governor Burt Jones, when he was a state senator, sponsored legislation to make sports betting legal in Georgia.

Opponents of the measure say any form of gambling is immoral, addictive, and leads to crime, and they promise a hard fight.

For years, lawmakers have said expanding gambling in the state would bolster Georgia Lottery-funded education programs such as the HOPE scholarship, which was established nearly 30 years ago. But disagreement over where the tax revenue generated from sports betting, or any legalized gambling, should go has also held the legislation up.

Last year, a Senate bill seemed primed to pass the General Assembly, but it was tanked at the last minute in the powerful House Rules Committee, which decides which bills are eligible for a vote.

Some members of that committee didn’t like the idea of money raised by taxes on sports gambling going toward needs-based scholarships for what state Rep. Ron Stephens, R-Savannah, called “gap funding,” when a student is accepted to college but is just a little short of the money needed to attend.

Supporters of sports betting say Georgians already illegally bet nearly $5 billion a year on sports. Georgians can pull up a sports betting website or app on their cellphone and place bets on games — most likely using overseas servers -- skirting Georgia’s laws.

A poll of Georgia voters that the Washington-based firm Cygnal released last month reported that 51% support sports betting if the revenue is earmarked for pre-K and higher education programs. Just 24% opposed the idea. And a 2020 poll by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution found that about 58% of Georgia voters support legalizing sports betting.

Marshall Guest, a lobbyist with the Metro Atlanta Chamber, said the organization is bolstered by the broad public support for legalizing sports betting and is working to accomplish that this year.

“Former Chief Justice Melton is a renowned and respected jurist, and his legal opinion makes clear there is a pathway for the Legislature to legalize safe, secure sports betting this session, generating tens of millions of dollars for education in the process,” Guest said.

PARTICIPATE IN OUR POLL – State your vote in the comments section of this article to ensure total transparency

QUESTION 1: Should Georgia legalize sports betting? Yes or No, (though you can feel free to justify your answer in the comments if you wish).

QUESTION 2: Should Georgia allow the construction of casinos? Yes or No, (though you can feel free to justify your answer in the comments if you wish).

QUESTION 3: Should Georgia allow other types of betting such as OTB – Off Track Horse Race betting? Yes or No, (though you can feel free to justify your answer in the comments if you wish).

Veracity Editor's Note:

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: Cygnal, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Office of the Governor, georgia.gov, former Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold D. Melton, The Associated Press, Reuters, and veracityreport.org.

Comments, questions, or concerns that you would like to address to staff can be sent to comments@veracityreport.org. If you wish to participate in any of our polls, please do so in the comments section of the article containing the poll so that the results are completely transparent to all.

This article was compiled and written by Chief Political Correspondent Kurt Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!

More information on this and our other stories are available on our network website veracityreport.org.

NOTE:

The Veracity Report strongly encourages our readers to comment on our articles as we employ a team of community moderation professionals to receive feedback, like comments, and interact with our readers regarding the issues expressed in our articles when appropriate.

The Community Moderation Team also vigorously removes spam posts and troll comments that disseminate false or misleading information or harass commenters, or their opinions.

It is also important to make the distinction that although NewsBreak labels all comments and likes as coming from the ‘author,’ the actual writers of our articles will never be the ones communicating with readers in the comments section though you are free to communicate with them through the links to their social media accounts provided below.

Feel free to follow all of our Newsbreak Channels: The Veracity Report, Wild Orchid Media, Veracity Report Sports, and Kurt Dillon’s personal channel: Kurt Dillon. You can also follow us on Twitter: The Veracity Report: @VeracityReport1, Veracity Report Sports: @Veracity_Sports, and the personal account of our Founder/CEO/ Editor-in-chief, Kurt Dillon’s personal Twitter account: @KurtDillon_Com. We are also on Facebook @ https://www.facebook.com/TheVeracityReport1 and our Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/veracityreport . Also, be sure to stay tuned for our podcast launchings and Facebook Live sessions beginning on March 1st, 2023!

If you or anyone you know are interested in becoming an independent correspondent for The Veracity Report, either as a foodie reviewer or as a cub journalist, you can email us for more information at info@veracityreport.org

Truly independent news costs money to produce and report. If you are able, and would like to help support our efforts to bring you completely unbiased, uninfluenced, and independent news, you can make a one-time donation of any amount, or sign up as an ongoing sponsor of The Veracity Report for as little as $1.00 per month through our Patreon account at www.patreon.com/veracityreport.

Your contributions are what allow us to continue to bring you the highest level of traditional journalism imaginable, so we thank you in advance for any help you can provide.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Justice Harold D Melton# governor brian kemp# legalized sports betting# georgia gambling# georgia casinos

Comments / 0

Published by

The Veracity Report is an independent news agency that operates as part of the Wild Orchid Media & Entertainment Network (W.O.M.E.N.). TVR focuses only on factual information so our readers can develop informed opinions based on truth, not hyperbole.

Macon, GA
44K followers

More from The Veracity Report

Georgia State

TVR Among Many Media Outlets Attending Fulton Co., Ga Hearing, to Have Trump Special Grand Jury Report Made Public

Numerous media outlets, including The Veracity Report, will be present at the hearing to compel Judge Robert McBurney to release the complete and unredacted final report. A very large contingent of media representatives will attend Tuesday’s Fulton Co., Ga hearing in front of Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney. Each of the media outlets will be sending representatives to offer testimony that we hope will compel Judge McBurney not to seal or heavily redact the final report of the special grand jury which spent over 8 months investigating whether former President Donald Trump or any members of his inner circle violated Georgia election laws surrounding the 2020 presidential election.

Read full story
8 comments

Former Top FBI Agent Who Investigated the Trump-Russia Collusion Case Arrested for Illegal Dealings with Russia

Not long after Jim Jordan announced a House investigation into Adam Schiff’s false decrees he had proof of collusion between Trump and Russia, a former top FBI agent who worked the case has now been arrested.

Read full story

Democrats Begin Speaking Out Against Biden as the Magnitude of His Offenses Increases

Now that the FBI has searched one of Biden’s homes and uncovered yet another cache of top-secret documents, liberals are beginning to distance themselves from their leader. There is no question that the recent FBI search of President Joe Biden’s home and the discovery of more classified material has escalated the severity of the situation. Combine that with the fact that the DOJ search was conducted after his attorneys performed several searches of their own and reported nothing relevant remained, and the situation gets downright sticky – complicating matters further and multiplying the political fallout by a factor of ten.

Read full story
59 comments

In the Name of Nancy Pelosi, You are Vanquished! – Former Speaker Calls on Priests to Rid Home of Evil

Multiple sources have confirmed the former Speaker of the House has called upon the Catholic Church to purge the evil from her elegant SF home. It’s not just a popular saying, it’s true – the truth is often stranger than fiction. Nowhere is that truer than in this story.

Read full story
69 comments

Biden Boasts ‘No Regrets’ In Not Disclosing the Finding of Top-Secret Docs in His Office Until After the Mid-Terms

Biden also downplayed the ruckus being made over the top-secret documents found in his home and former office, telling reporters, “There’s no there there”. Responding to a question while touring parts storm ravaged California, Biden told reporters he has “no regrets" about not revealing the discovery of the documents sooner, particularly before the mid-term elections.

Read full story
18 comments

Who Wins the 2024 GOP Primary? Latest Polls Show That Depends on How Many are Running

While numerous recent polls show various early results, one winner remains pretty consistent – as long as more than 2 people run. After a crazy mid-term cycle, none of us are too excited to start running polls for the 2024 Presidential election cycle just yet.

Read full story
23 comments
Wilmington, DE

DOJ Finds 4th Set of Top-Secret Docs in Biden’s Home – AFTER Attorneys Claim to Have Conducted Thorough Searches

The find marks the fourth time that top-secret documents were found within the personal spaces belonging to the President - and this after Biden’s attorneys claim to have conducted thorough searches of those areas.

Read full story
61 comments

Fed Judge Rules on Stephen Mark McDaniel’s Latest Appeal - 12 Years After He Admitted Killing Lauren Giddings

In an appeal filed in May 2022, confessed killer Stephen Mark McDaniel claimed that his lawyers misled him. A judge has now ruled on that appeal. On or about June 25th, 2011, the next-door neighbor and fellow Mercer University School of Law graduate of Lauren Giddings, Stephen Mark McDaniel, killed and dismembered her before ultimately pleading guilty to her murder after bragging to friends that he could commit 'the perfect murder.'

Read full story
5 comments
Georgia State

Georgia Trump Probe Final Report Likely to be Sealed or Largely Redacted Experts Say

After being openly mocked by Fulton Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney earlier in the process, District Attorney Fanni Willis is likely to move the court to keep the final report under seal.

Read full story
41 comments
Atlanta, GA

Metro Atlanta Homicides Rose for Third Straight Year in 2022, Hitting the Highest Total since ‘96

In 2022, the city of Atlanta, and the surrounding metro area, racked up a total of 170 homicides - 9 more than in 2021. Metro Atlanta and other Georgia homicides (by county) in 2021 and 2022 (the first number represents the 2021 totals)

Read full story
16 comments

Dozens of FBI Whistleblowers Volunteer to Testify to Jim Jordan’s New DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

In a shocking turn of events since the formation of the new subcommittee into the weaponization of the DOJ, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen.

Read full story
32 comments
California State

GOP Begins Formal Investigation into Adam Schiff’s Claims He Had Proof of Trump/Russia Collusion

Republican leadership has confirmed that they have opened an official investigation into the California lawmaker’s false claims that he had proof of the Trump campaign colluding with Russia in 2016.

Read full story
252 comments
Washington, DC

Report: Millions Donated to Penn Biden Center by Anonymous Chinese Donors Since Biden's 2021 Inauguration

Shocking new reports have shown that a number of unnamed Chinese sources poured a staggering $14 million into the DC think tank where the first batch of top-secret documents was found.

Read full story
32 comments

Recent Harvard Poll Shows Trump Beating Either Biden or Harris in '24

These new surveys by Harvard-Harris Polling show that most respondents who are the most likely to vote in 2024 will be voting for Trump if he is opposed by either Biden or Harris.

Read full story
37 comments

Obama Ethics Chief on Biden’s Classified Doc Scandal: ‘Inexcusable Neglect Of Most Basic Security Protocols’

That’s how Walter Schaub, the former ethics chief for Barack Obama, labeled Biden’s mishandling of top=secret documents that have been found strewn about the current president’s properties.

Read full story
22 comments

Former Defense Int. Dir. Admits He Knew Much of the Hunter Biden Story Was Real but Declared it Disinformation Anyway

Douglas Wise, a Defense Intelligence Agency deputy director at that time, was one of 51 former intelligence brass who issued a public letter on Oct. 19, 2020, declaring the Hunter Biden story was Russian disinformation.

Read full story
49 comments

Republicans Fulfill Another Campaign Promise - Formally File Articles of Impeachment Against DHS Sec. Mayorkas

Last week, House Republicans kept another promise made to the American people by filing the formal articles necessary to impeach DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas - citing his repeated failures on the Southern Border.

Read full story
72 comments

FedEx Driver Recorded Gassing on Porch - Video Blows Up the Internet

The video catches a FedEx driver loudly passing gas after petting a customer's cat. The Tik Tok video took no time to become a viral internet sensation. In a viral video clip, captured by a resident’s Ring doorbell camera, a FedEx delivery driver was captured bending over to pet the resident’s porch-dwelling cat and then passing a tremendously loud fart.

Read full story
24 comments
Sarasota, FL

Governor DeSantis to Recapture Higher Education in Florida Starting with Sarasota’s New College

The stunning campus has been a haven for progressive thinking curriculums, in a deeply conservative county, for the past 60 years. According to Reps, that’s about to change. The gorgeous 110-acre, waterfront campus of Sarasota’s New College is tucked snugly between Sarasota Bay and the Tamiami Trail. Once dubbed “Barefoot U,” more for its focus on woke ideals and less for its academic prowess, the school has been a haven for progressive liberal thinking since its inception some 60 years ago.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy