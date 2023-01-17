Republicans Fulfill Another Campaign Promise - Formally File Articles of Impeachment Against DHS Sec. Mayorkas

Last week, House Republicans kept another promise made to the American people by filing the formal articles necessary to impeach DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas - citing his repeated failures on the Southern Border

Photo by veracityreport.org

At the end of last summer, when the Republican primaries were finally completed, Republican House candidates devoted much of their campaign platforms promising the American people that they would hold President Biden and his admin accountable for two years’ worth of reckless spending and other failures.

Recently, once House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was formally sworn in as Speaker of the House, the GOP has hit the ground running on that and other promises.

In scarcely more than a week in power, they have created numerous oversight and judiciary subcommittees charged with keeping those accountability promises, as well as formally repealing the part of the Inflation Reduction Act that would have funded the hiring and training of some 87,000 new IRS agents - but none of those moves has risen to the level of this one.

That’s because last week, House Republican Pat Fallon of Texas officially filed the articles to impeach Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas who has been the continual subject of broad criticism over his handling of the crisis at the Southern border.

However, after the fast-tracked filing of impeachment papers against the DHS secretary, there are some GOP House members who are divided over how quickly to fast-track the proceedings. While there are no Republicans who are specifically against the idea of impeachment, there are some who believe the pace of the process needs to be slowed down enough to allow the gathering of information and evidence.

"We need to have hearings on this and we need to gather evidence and facts and, look, do I think the guy has done a terrible job? Yes," said Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX), who chairs the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said in a statement last week.

"Do I think he's been derelict in his responsibilities? Yes. But we need to get all this together and do it in a methodical way,” McCaul finished.

Especially in border states, Secretary Mayorkas has been the poster boy for what Republican lawmakers and many American citizens have characterized as the Biden administration's failures at the southern border.

In particular, when asked by The Veracity Report about his feelings regarding the expedited articles of impeachment against Mayorkas, House Republican Tony Gonzales (TX) was noncommittal on how he plans to vote, saying on Sunday that he will "see where the hearings take us."

"If the hearings take us down that line (of voting for his impeachment), then hearings take us down that line," Gonzales said on "Fox News Sunday." "But I'm waiting to see all the facts come out," he added.

A simple majority vote in the House would be required for Mayorkas to be impeached. However, a two-thirds vote of the Senate (a total of 67 votes) would be needed for conviction - essentially a non-starter as Democrats hold a slim majority in that chamber.

If Mayorkas is ultimately impeached by the House, he will become the first non-president impeached by the House of Representatives since U.S. district court judge for the Eastern District of Louisiana, G. Thomas Porteous, Jr. was impeached, eventually found guilty during his Senate trial, and removed from office in January of 2010., according to House.gov.

Veracity Editor's Note:

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: The US House of Representatives, House.gov, The Associated Press, Reuters, and veracityreport.org.

This article was compiled and written by Investigative Reporter Crystal Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!

More information on this and our other stories are available on our network website veracityreport.org.

NOTE:

The Veracity Report strongly encourages our readers to comment on our articles as we employ a team of community moderation professionals to receive feedback, like comments, and interact with our readers regarding the issues expressed in our articles when appropriate.

The Community Moderation Team also vigorously removes spam posts and troll comments that disseminate false or misleading information or harass commenters, or their opinions.

It is also important to make the distinction that although NewsBreak labels all comments and likes as coming from the ‘author,’ the actual writers of our articles will never be the ones communicating with readers in the comments section though you are free to communicate with them through the links to their social media accounts provided below.

Feel free to follow all of our Newsbreak Channels: The Veracity Report, Wild Orchid Media, Veracity Report Sports, and Kurt Dillon’s personal channel: Kurt Dillon. You can also follow us on Twitter: The Veracity Report: @VeracityReport1, Veracity Report Sports: @Veracity_Sports, and the personal account of our Founder/CEO/ Editor-in-chief, Kurt Dillon’s personal Twitter account: @KurtDillon_Com. We are also on Facebook @ https://www.facebook.com/TheVeracityReport1 and our Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/veracityreport . Also, be sure to stay tuned for our podcast launchings and Facebook Live sessions beginning on March 1st, 2023!

If you or anyone you know are interested in becoming an independent correspondent for The Veracity Report, either as a foodie reviewer or as a cub journalist, you can email us for more information at info@veracityreport.org

Truly independent news costs money to produce and report. If you are able, and would like to help support our efforts to bring you completely unbiased, uninfluenced, and independent news, you can make a one-time donation of any amount, or sign up as an ongoing sponsor of The Veracity Report for as little as $1.00 per month through our Patreon account at www.patreon.com/veracityreport.

Your contributions are what allow us to continue to bring you the highest level of traditional journalism imaginable, so we thank you in advance for any help you can provide.