Republicans Fulfill Another Campaign Promise - Formally File Articles of Impeachment Against DHS Sec. Mayorkas

The Veracity Report

Last week, House Republicans kept another promise made to the American people by filing the formal articles necessary to impeach DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas - citing his repeated failures on the Southern Border

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0POQjA_0kH9KH5d00
Photo byveracityreport.org

At the end of last summer, when the Republican primaries were finally completed, Republican House candidates devoted much of their campaign platforms promising the American people that they would hold President Biden and his admin accountable for two years’ worth of reckless spending and other failures.

Recently, once House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was formally sworn in as Speaker of the House, the GOP has hit the ground running on that and other promises.

In scarcely more than a week in power, they have created numerous oversight and judiciary subcommittees charged with keeping those accountability promises, as well as formally repealing the part of the Inflation Reduction Act that would have funded the hiring and training of some 87,000 new IRS agents - but none of those moves has risen to the level of this one.

That’s because last week, House Republican Pat Fallon of Texas officially filed the articles to impeach Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas who has been the continual subject of broad criticism over his handling of the crisis at the Southern border.

However, after the fast-tracked filing of impeachment papers against the DHS secretary, there are some GOP House members who are divided over how quickly to fast-track the proceedings. While there are no Republicans who are specifically against the idea of impeachment, there are some who believe the pace of the process needs to be slowed down enough to allow the gathering of information and evidence.

"We need to have hearings on this and we need to gather evidence and facts and, look, do I think the guy has done a terrible job? Yes," said Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX), who chairs the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said in a statement last week.
"Do I think he's been derelict in his responsibilities? Yes. But we need to get all this together and do it in a methodical way,” McCaul finished.

Especially in border states, Secretary Mayorkas has been the poster boy for what Republican lawmakers and many American citizens have characterized as the Biden administration's failures at the southern border.

In particular, when asked by The Veracity Report about his feelings regarding the expedited articles of impeachment against Mayorkas, House Republican Tony Gonzales (TX) was noncommittal on how he plans to vote, saying on Sunday that he will "see where the hearings take us."

"If the hearings take us down that line (of voting for his impeachment), then hearings take us down that line," Gonzales said on "Fox News Sunday." "But I'm waiting to see all the facts come out," he added.

A simple majority vote in the House would be required for Mayorkas to be impeached. However, a two-thirds vote of the Senate (a total of 67 votes) would be needed for conviction - essentially a non-starter as Democrats hold a slim majority in that chamber.

If Mayorkas is ultimately impeached by the House, he will become the first non-president impeached by the House of Representatives since U.S. district court judge for the Eastern District of Louisiana, G. Thomas Porteous, Jr. was impeached, eventually found guilty during his Senate trial, and removed from office in January of 2010., according to House.gov.

Veracity Editor's Note:

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: The US House of Representatives, House.gov, The Associated Press, Reuters, and veracityreport.org.

This article was compiled and written by Investigative Reporter Crystal Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!

More information on this and our other stories are available on our network website veracityreport.org.

NOTE:

The Veracity Report strongly encourages our readers to comment on our articles as we employ a team of community moderation professionals to receive feedback, like comments, and interact with our readers regarding the issues expressed in our articles when appropriate.

The Community Moderation Team also vigorously removes spam posts and troll comments that disseminate false or misleading information or harass commenters, or their opinions.

It is also important to make the distinction that although NewsBreak labels all comments and likes as coming from the ‘author,’ the actual writers of our articles will never be the ones communicating with readers in the comments section though you are free to communicate with them through the links to their social media accounts provided below.

Feel free to follow all of our Newsbreak Channels: The Veracity Report, Wild Orchid Media, Veracity Report Sports, and Kurt Dillon’s personal channel: Kurt Dillon. You can also follow us on Twitter: The Veracity Report: @VeracityReport1, Veracity Report Sports: @Veracity_Sports, and the personal account of our Founder/CEO/ Editor-in-chief, Kurt Dillon’s personal Twitter account: @KurtDillon_Com. We are also on Facebook @ https://www.facebook.com/TheVeracityReport1 and our Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/veracityreport . Also, be sure to stay tuned for our podcast launchings and Facebook Live sessions beginning on March 1st, 2023!

If you or anyone you know are interested in becoming an independent correspondent for The Veracity Report, either as a foodie reviewer or as a cub journalist, you can email us for more information at info@veracityreport.org

Truly independent news costs money to produce and report. If you are able, and would like to help support our efforts to bring you completely unbiased, uninfluenced, and independent news, you can make a one-time donation of any amount, or sign up as an ongoing sponsor of The Veracity Report for as little as $1.00 per month through our Patreon account at www.patreon.com/veracityreport.

Your contributions are what allow us to continue to bring you the highest level of traditional journalism imaginable, so we thank you in advance for any help you can provide.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# alejandro mayorkas# department of homeland securit# joe biden# border crisis# impeachment

Comments / 72

Published by

The Veracity Report is an independent news agency that operates as part of the Wild Orchid Media & Entertainment Network (W.O.M.E.N.). TVR focuses only on factual information so our readers can develop informed opinions based on truth, not hyperbole.

Macon, GA
44K followers

More from The Veracity Report

Biden Boasts ‘No Regrets’ In Not Disclosing the Finding of Top-Secret Docs in His Office Until After the Mid-Terms

Biden also downplayed the ruckus being made over the top-secret documents found in his home and former office, telling reporters, “There’s no there there”. Responding to a question while touring parts storm ravaged California, Biden told reporters he has “no regrets" about not revealing the discovery of the documents sooner, particularly before the mid-term elections.

Read full story
5 comments

Who Wins the 2024 GOP Primary? Latest Polls Show That Depends on How Many are Running

While numerous recent polls show various early results, one winner remains pretty consistent – as long as more than 2 people run. After a crazy mid-term cycle, none of us are too excited to start running polls for the 2024 Presidential election cycle just yet.

Read full story
8 comments
Wilmington, DE

DOJ Finds 4th Set of Top-Secret Docs in Biden’s Home – AFTER Attorneys Claim to Have Conducted Thorough Searches

The find marks the fourth time that top-secret documents were found within the personal spaces belonging to the President - and this after Biden’s attorneys claim to have conducted thorough searches of those areas.

Read full story
49 comments

Fed Judge Rules on Stephen Mark McDaniel’s Latest Appeal - 12 Years After He Admitted Killing Lauren Giddings

In an appeal filed in May 2022, confessed killer Stephen Mark McDaniel claimed that his lawyers misled him. A judge has now ruled on that appeal. On or about June 25th, 2011, the next-door neighbor and fellow Mercer University School of Law graduate of Lauren Giddings, Stephen Mark McDaniel, killed and dismembered her before ultimately pleading guilty to her murder after bragging to friends that he could commit 'the perfect murder.'

Read full story
5 comments
Georgia State

Former GA Chief Justice Melton: Sports Betting Can be Legalized Without a State Constitutional Amendment – Take Our Poll

While there are still some that disagree, this, and Gov. Kemp’s change of heart on the topic, could mean that legalized sports betting in Georgia is a matter of when, not if. That’s right, according to the opinion of former Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold D. Melton, a constitutional amendment is not needed for the state to allow legal online sports betting and should be considered an extension of the lottery.

Read full story
Georgia State

Georgia Trump Probe Final Report Likely to be Sealed or Largely Redacted Experts Say

After being openly mocked by Fulton Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney earlier in the process, District Attorney Fanni Willis is likely to move the court to keep the final report under seal.

Read full story
40 comments
Atlanta, GA

Metro Atlanta Homicides Rose for Third Straight Year in 2022, Hitting the Highest Total since ‘96

In 2022, the city of Atlanta, and the surrounding metro area, racked up a total of 170 homicides - 9 more than in 2021. Metro Atlanta and other Georgia homicides (by county) in 2021 and 2022 (the first number represents the 2021 totals)

Read full story
16 comments

Dozens of FBI Whistleblowers Volunteer to Testify to Jim Jordan’s New DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

In a shocking turn of events since the formation of the new subcommittee into the weaponization of the DOJ, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen.

Read full story
27 comments
California State

GOP Begins Formal Investigation into Adam Schiff’s Claims He Had Proof of Trump/Russia Collusion

Republican leadership has confirmed that they have opened an official investigation into the California lawmaker’s false claims that he had proof of the Trump campaign colluding with Russia in 2016.

Read full story
247 comments
Washington, DC

Report: Millions Donated to Penn Biden Center by Anonymous Chinese Donors Since Biden's 2021 Inauguration

Shocking new reports have shown that a number of unnamed Chinese sources poured a staggering $14 million into the DC think tank where the first batch of top-secret documents was found.

Read full story
32 comments

Recent Harvard Poll Shows Trump Beating Either Biden or Harris in '24

These new surveys by Harvard-Harris Polling show that most respondents who are the most likely to vote in 2024 will be voting for Trump if he is opposed by either Biden or Harris.

Read full story
36 comments

Obama Ethics Chief on Biden’s Classified Doc Scandal: ‘Inexcusable Neglect Of Most Basic Security Protocols’

That’s how Walter Schaub, the former ethics chief for Barack Obama, labeled Biden’s mishandling of top=secret documents that have been found strewn about the current president’s properties.

Read full story
26 comments

Former Defense Int. Dir. Admits He Knew Much of the Hunter Biden Story Was Real but Declared it Disinformation Anyway

Douglas Wise, a Defense Intelligence Agency deputy director at that time, was one of 51 former intelligence brass who issued a public letter on Oct. 19, 2020, declaring the Hunter Biden story was Russian disinformation.

Read full story
42 comments

FedEx Driver Recorded Gassing on Porch - Video Blows Up the Internet

The video catches a FedEx driver loudly passing gas after petting a customer's cat. The Tik Tok video took no time to become a viral internet sensation. In a viral video clip, captured by a resident’s Ring doorbell camera, a FedEx delivery driver was captured bending over to pet the resident’s porch-dwelling cat and then passing a tremendously loud fart.

Read full story
24 comments
Sarasota, FL

Governor DeSantis to Recapture Higher Education in Florida Starting with Sarasota’s New College

The stunning campus has been a haven for progressive thinking curriculums, in a deeply conservative county, for the past 60 years. According to Reps, that’s about to change. The gorgeous 110-acre, waterfront campus of Sarasota’s New College is tucked snugly between Sarasota Bay and the Tamiami Trail. Once dubbed “Barefoot U,” more for its focus on woke ideals and less for its academic prowess, the school has been a haven for progressive liberal thinking since its inception some 60 years ago.

Read full story
4 comments

Penn State Sociology Professor Suggests Very Unorthodox Study Habits

Sound crazy? The controversial sociology 119 Professor is also setting records for student sign-ups It’s true. Penn State’s Sociology 119 Professor Sam Richards is indeed a different kind of teacher as evidenced by the approximately 725 students who request his class each semester – the largest race and ethnic relations course in the country according to Penn State officials.

Read full story
3 comments
University, FL

University of Florida Advises Entire Campus to Stop Using TikTok Citing Security Concerns

In a shocking move, the UF administration has urged the whole of the massive student body, faculty, and staff to remove the app from all of their devices amidst concern for the safety of sensitive information.

Read full story
9 comments
Georgia State

Kemp Swears in for Second Term Determined to Secure Raises for Teachers, State Employees and Tax Refunds

Amidst the beginning of his second term as Governor, Kemp sets forth his budget plan and pushes for more tax rebates along with better pay for teachers, education staffers, and other state agency workers.

Read full story
14 comments
Georgia State

New Voter Registration System is Ready to Launch with High Expectations

At long last, the new system will go live on February 6th with plenty of pomp and circumstance. The acronym GaRVIS stands for the Georgia Registered Voter Information System. According to reports, it will store the voter registration records for all of Georgia’s 7.9 million voters, more efficiently than the current system, which has become taxed due to rapidly expanding state voter rolls in recent years.

Read full story
32 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy