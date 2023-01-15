Penn State Sociology Professor Suggests Very Unorthodox Study Habits

Sound crazy? The controversial sociology 119 Professor is also setting records for student sign-ups

It’s true. Penn State’s Sociology 119 Professor Sam Richards is indeed a different kind of teacher as evidenced by the approximately 725 students who request his class each semester – the largest race and ethnic relations course in the country according to Penn State officials.

In his highly controversial but popular class, the 21st-century prof suggests that straight students attending his class watch gay or lesbian porn to discover a new side to their sexuality.

“If you’re straight, watch gay or lesbian porn and see how quickly you feel aroused. And how you can’t control that. You’ll realize that ‘Oh, d—, I could be sexualized by people who are like me.’”
“We are all at some level nonbinary,” Richards said, summing up the views of certain “sociologists.” “We’re all, very much, easily bisexual.”

The class was largely silent in response.

“I might have hit a nerve there. Did I hit a nerve?” the professor asked.

Speaking directly to “straight folks” and “especially men” in his class, Richards again told them to watch gay porn and grapple with their sexual feelings while multiple students laughed.

“Watch gay porn. See if you feel that feeling. If you feel that feeling, look in a mirror, and say huh, maybe I’m just feeling some things that I’m just afraid to release. And maybe you release that and maybe you’d be surprised that maybe you actually are fine being more bisexual.”

A Penn State spokesman said that “academic freedom for faculty” was important in promoting “critical thinking and discussion.”

“Professor Richards purposefully teaches in a manner designed to promote discussion across a spectrum of opinions. His class is not mandatory but is a popular elective that students choose to join. Dr. Richards and his course colleagues take time to discuss opinions from many perspectives — from liberal to conservative—and delve into topics from different viewpoints to create conversation, challenge beliefs, and encourage students to explore uncomfortable and complex topics.”

This class, in particular, was held on Dec. 6, 2022, according to Richards’ YouTube channel which you can find here.

The topic of the day was “A Conversation on Trans Issues, TERFS, and The Binary.” TERF is an acronym for “trans-exclusionary radical feminist.” Unfortunately, for the purposes of this article, that exact lecture by Professor Richards doesn’t seem to have made it to his YouTube channel, however, the plethora of other classes that did make it, we found to be similarly controversial and intriguing if a bit less risque.

When asked to clarify his suggestions in that class, Richards responded:

“When I discuss these issues, I generally do so as a sociologist, since that shapes how I see the world. From this perspective, ‘sexuality’ is actually quite complex. I have friends/acquaintances who've spent a long time in prison and they have homosexual sex. They're ‘straight’ until they need or want intimacy and then they have homosexual sex.
"What I've seen in my life is that pretty much everyone can get aroused by pretty much anything sexual -- including gay sex images or videos. And once aroused, in my humble opinion, we've walked into the world of bi-sexuality or multi-sexuality."
Richards concluded by emphasizing that “[n]one of this is a political statement or idea pushing for some radical gender agenda. It's just thinking sociologically and thinking outside the box.”

During the same class that Prof. Richards recommended his students watch gay and lesbian porn, he also told a story about a student that transitioned to a different gender and gave advice to female students about how to urinate standing up.

“Women, you should know this by the way, the little trick, you can have a little piece of leather and fold it up and use that to go in the urinal or go outside.”

Unorthodox? Definitely. But also, undeniably intriguing and, judging by the size of Richard’s classes in his videos, both immensely popular and thought-provoking.

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: The Philadelphia Inquirer, Pennsylvania State University, The Associated Press, Reuters, and veracityreport.org.

