University of Florida Advises Entire Campus to Stop Using TikTok Citing Security Concerns

In a shocking move, the UF administration has urged the whole of the massive student body, faculty, and staff to remove the app from all of their devices amidst concern for the safety of sensitive information

Photo by veracityreport.org

For some time now, security concerns about TikTok have been mounting across the globe. But, on Thursday, the University of Florida took those concerns to a whole new level when they sent an email to all members of the campus community “strongly discouraging” the use of the TikTok app in any fashion, and recommending they even go as far as removing it from their devices due to serious security concerns.

That email message declared that there is a “strong possibility” that TikTok will soon be added to a list of nonpermitted software applications that can be used on campus devices or networks.

“The university treats the protection of UF data — academic records, research, financial information, and other sensitive, personally identifying information — as an institutional priority,” the email said. “Thank you for doing your part in helping to protect UF.”

Further, the official communication said that experts continue to look at “the possibility that foreign governments may use TikTok to control data collection” as well as biometric information like faceprints and voiceprints.

What’s more, what sounds like wild paranoia is in fact so real of a threat that our federal government has recently demanded that all federal employees would not be permitted to use the app.

The UF email went on to say that so far, 23 states, including Florida, have taken action against TikTok. “Numerous universities and colleges nationwide are either being required to, or opting to, follow their state’s actions,” the email said. This is because most major US universities are engaged in some form of sensitive research projects, many of which are being funded by and carried out for the US government, including the military.

A university spokesperson said the email request was an independent decision made by the UF administrators.

In the not-so-distant past, UF has used TikTok as a branding and recruitment tool. In fact, Kent Fuchs, the outgoing president, occasionally made cameo appearances on the app for various public relations purposes.

