Kemp Swears in for Second Term Determined to Secure Raises for Teachers, State Employees and Tax Refunds

Amidst the beginning of his second term as Governor, Kemp sets forth his budget plan and pushes for more tax rebates along with better pay for teachers, education staffers, and other state agency workers

Gov. Brian Kemp’s fiscal 2023 budget proposal is largely expected to include another set of pay raises for more than 200,000 teachers, staffers, and other state employees. The governor is also already putting his political clout behind another $2 billion in income and property tax rebates for Georgians, as well as transportation funding that is believed will replace the revenue lost during the nine months that the state didn’t collect a gasoline tax – the tax that very recently has been reinstated.

Last year, Kemp and other state lawmakers increased state employee salaries $5,000 to help offset the rampant turnover in many state agencies to private sector industries. Similarly, Georgia teachers received $2,000 raises from the state, though many cash strapped Georgia families believed it was just too little, too late.

The governor announced his budget proposals for the coming year during his inaugural address Thursday, including the size of the pay raises.

Kemp begins his second term with overflowing coffers and bags of financial flexibility because the state has been flooded with tax money. After all the bills were paid and state agencies returned their respective pieces of the surplus pie, Georgia’s total state budget surplus for fiscal 2022, which ended June 30, was about $6.6 billion, according to the state Treasury office.

Because of this windfall, Kemp wants lawmakers to back another state income tax refund which is expected to be similar if not exactly the same as last year’s which provided $500 for joint filers. Kemp is also pushing for a new property tax break that he said would save homeowners about $500. When aggregated, those payouts would eat up only about 1/3 of the total surplus.

Last spring, Governor Kemp suspended the state gas tax with the hope of easing the impact of the dramatically rising fuel prices. That suspension ultimately cost Georgia more than $1 billion of revenue in 2022.

On Wednesday, Kemp reimposed the tax which is paid by gas distributors and ultimately passed on to drivers. The revenue raised from that tax is used to fund road projects, and Kemp wants to use surplus funds to reimburse the Georgia Department of Transportation.

“We’re going to use our excess reserves to backfill the transportation money that was lost by suspending the gas tax so we can continue to keep our freight and logistics relief projects moving forward,” Kemp said during his speech at the annual Eggs & Issues breakfast which he attended on Wednesday.

In the first five months of this fiscal year, tax collections were up 6.2%, or $742 million, over the record-breaking fiscal 2022 numbers, despite the gas tax suspension that reduced the total state revenue by between $150 million and $170 million per month.

