McCarthy Delivers on His Promise to Rescind Funding for 87,000 New IRS Agents Only Days After Being Sworn in as Speaker

The Veracity Report

The historic first piece of legislation produced by the 118th House of Representatives, saw the GOP fulfill a campaign promise canceling funding for the IRS to add some 87,000 new agents only days after being sworn in

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MF3tO_0k9KYjFe00
Photo byveracityreport.org

The bill — dubbed the Family and Small Business Taxpayer Protection Act and sponsored by Rep. Adrian Smith, (R-NE), and Rep. Michelle Steel (R-CA) passed the House of Representatives, 221-210 after a vote that, as expected, went along party lines.

The new legislation rolls back the roughly $70 billion dollars of funding that was incorporated into last year’s Inflation Reduction Act, which was earmarked to fund the hiring of approximately 87,000 additional auditing agents for the IRS.

The new bill does leave in place other funding for the IRS which will provide for much-needed customer service revamping and improvements to agency IT services but rescinds any funding that could be used to conduct new audits on Americans and funding that would have effectively doubled the agency's current size.

Last year’s controversial Inflation Reduction Act granted an $80 billion boost to the IRS which was to be doled out over a 10-year period, with most of those funds being concentrated on helping the agency to crack down on tax evasion. The funding would have gone toward the creation and staffing of approximately 87,000 new IRS auditor positions.

Smith, one of the sponsors of the bill, told Fox News Digital on Monday, just before the historic vote:

"The last thing the American people need right now is more audits from an out-of-control, bloated IRS. The Inflation Act funding for IRS would lead to the hiring of 87,000 new IRS employees tasked with raising enough revenue to pay for Democrats’ Green New Deal priorities."

Smith went on to call that scenario: "unacceptable."

"Our bill leaves in place funding for customer service and IT improvements because IRS is in desperate need of reform, but it protects middle-class families from audits they cannot afford.”

Meanwhile, The Congressional Budget Office released a score for the bill on Monday, saying that, on the net, the IRS allotment would increase the national debt by some $114 billion over that ten-year span, which Democrats brought up during debate before the vote.

"Congressional Democrats and the Biden administration have made clear that up to 90% of their new audits will target middle-class families and small businesses. This score again demonstrates the extent to which they are plundering working-class Americans in order to hand billions of dollars out to profitable businesses to buy electric trucks for their fleets, fuel for their airplanes, and install large-scale wind and solar across America’s landscapes," said a spokesperson for Smith's office regarding the CBO score.

For his part, recently elected House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, just days before the midterm elections, vowed that if he became Speaker of the House, protecting Americans from the IRS would be his first order of business, and on Monday, he delivered on that promise despite only being Speaker for less than a week.

"On the very first day, we’ll repeal the 87,000 new IRS agents because we think the government should be there to help you, not to go after you," McCarthy said.

It might have taken a few extra days because of the House GOP extra-curricular activities of the past week, but McCarthy delivered and he did so in very short order after being sworn in as Speaker of the House for the 118th Congress.

Veracity Editor's Note:

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: Fox News, Fox News Digital, House.gov, The Associated Press, Reuters, and veracityreport.org.

More information on this and all of our stories are available on our network website veracityreport.org.

Please also be sure to follow all of our Newsbreak Channels: The Veracity Report, Wild Orchid Media, Veracity Report Sports, and Kurt Dillon’s personal channel: Kurt Dillon. You can also follow us on Twitter: The Veracity Report @VeracityReport1, Veracity Report Sports @Veracity_Sports, and the personal account of our Founder/CEO/ Editor-in-chief, Kurt Dillon’s personal Twitter account @KurtDillon_Com.

This article was compiled and written by Chief Political Correspondent Kurt Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!

If you or anyone you know might be interested in becoming an independent correspondent for The Veracity Report, either as a foodie reviewer or as a cub journalist, you can email us for more information at info@veracityreport.org

If you would like to help support our efforts to continue to bring you completely unbiased, uninfluenced, and completely independent news, you can make a one-time donation of any amount, or sign on as an ongoing sponsor of The Veracity Report for as little as $1.00 per month through our Patreon account at the link provided below.

Your contributions are what allow us to continue to bring you the highest level of traditional journalism imaginable, so we thank you in advance for any help you can provide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07clru_0k9KYjFe00
Photo byThe Veracity Report, Copyright 2023

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Kevin McCarthy# The Family and Small Business # Speaker of the House# 87000 IRS Agents# Repealing Part of the Inflatio

Comments / 246

Published by

The Veracity Report is an independent news agency that operates as part of the Wild Orchid Media & Entertainment Network (W.O.M.E.N.). TVR focuses only on factual information so our readers can develop informed opinions based on truth, not hyperbole.

Macon, GA
44K followers

More from The Veracity Report

Penn State Sociology Professor Suggests Very Unorthodox Study Habits

Sound crazy? The controversial sociology 119 Professor is also setting records for student sign-ups It’s true. Penn State’s Sociology 119 Professor Sam Richards is indeed a different kind of teacher as evidenced by the approximately 725 students who request his class each semester – the largest race and ethnic relations course in the country according to Penn State officials.

Read full story
University, FL

University of Florida Advises Entire Campus to Stop Using TikTok Citing Security Concerns

In a shocking move, the UF administration has urged the whole of the massive student body, faculty, and staff to remove the app from all of their devices amidst concern for the safety of sensitive information.

Read full story
2 comments
Georgia State

Kemp Swears in for Second Term Determined to Secure Raises for Teachers, State Employees and Tax Refunds

Amidst the beginning of his second term as Governor, Kemp sets forth his budget plan and pushes for more tax rebates along with better pay for teachers, education staffers, and other state agency workers.

Read full story
7 comments
Georgia State

New Voter Registration System is Ready to Launch with High Expectations

At long last, the new system will go live on February 6th with plenty of pomp and circumstance. The acronym GaRVIS stands for the Georgia Registered Voter Information System. According to reports, it will store the voter registration records for all of Georgia’s 7.9 million voters, more efficiently than the current system, which has become taxed due to rapidly expanding state voter rolls in recent years.

Read full story
17 comments

House GOP Oversight Committee Sets Initial Hearing Over the Censorship of the Hunter Biden Laptop Story

The Committee, in one of its first acts after being sworn in with a Republican majority, has officially put the suppression and censorship of the Hunter Biden Laptop Story by Twitter on its calendar.

Read full story
56 comments

2023 Will be a Great Year to Impeach Joe Biden – According Marjorie Taylor-Greene

That’s what the Republican House Representative for Georgia had to say in a recent tweet - we explore why. Recently, Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor-Greene explained the details of the new rules that will govern the House of Representatives in the 118th Congress.

Read full story
49 comments
Washington, DC

Hypocrisy Reigns as Sources Confirm Biden Had Classified Documents Stashed in a Private Office for Years

The President’s own attorneys found the classified documents while cleaning out his unsecured office at The Penn Biden Center in D.C. In a shocking turn of events, The Justice Department has confirmed that they are now investigating how classified documents from President Biden’s time as vice president ended up at the DC think tank named after him, The Penn Biden Center. The White House confirmed these facts Monday evening.

Read full story
119 comments

Disgraced FTX CEO Bankman-Fried Has Ties to Biden White House Bloomberg Reports

Bloomberg News reporters, Josh Wingrove and Allyson Versprille recently released a bombshell report detailing how FTX officers met with Biden aides, at the White House, at least four times.

Read full story
26 comments

The House Speaker Debate Shows True Democracy in Action | Opinion

Despite a flood of satirical grandstanding by the left, mocking the events occurring over the last 24 hours in the GOP-led House of Representatives, the debate over the Speakership shows true democracy in action.

Read full story
22 comments

Lies by Politicians on Both Sides Demonstrates a Cognitive Disconnect Between Fact and Fiction | Opinion

In recent years, there have been a slew of Politicians who have been caught outright lying, making the differentiation between fact and fiction, more blurry than ever. By: Chief Political Correspondent Kurt Dillon @KurtDillon_com.

Read full story
49 comments

If You're Condemning George Santos for Being a Liar, Be Careful, He Has a Lot of Company

The Veracity Report has compiled a list of prominent lawmakers, past and present, who have been caught dead-to-rights lying. For all of you out there who think Long Island Republican George Santos should be condemned or forced from Congress because he lied, we decided to provide you with a list of other politicians and other prominent folks who are currently serving terms or who are well-known, and who have all been proven to have lied about one part of their lives or another.

Read full story
54 comments

Trump Likely to Never be Charged with a Crime According to Experts

We interviewed over a dozen legal experts and law professors - most of which agree that despite the best efforts of the left, it is highly unlikely that the former President will ever be charged with a criminal offense.

Read full story
144 comments

It's Official - Trump's Taxes are Free of Illegal Activity - Now That We Know, What Will They Think Up Next? | Opinion

Democrats have fought for years to get access to Donald Trump's personal taxes, sure that they would uncover the bombshell that all of their previous efforts to attack the man, failed to do - only to uncover yet another nothing burger.

Read full story
307 comments

The Veracity Report is Urging House Judiciary Committee to Investigate the Murder of Ashli Babbitt

Babbitt, who was unarmed, was gunned down in cold blood by Capitol Police Lieutenant Michael Byrd while attempting to climb through a broken glass door inside the Capitol building during the riot.

Read full story
114 comments

Biden’s Proven History of Telling Fake Personal History Stories is Once Again in the Spotlight

In the wake of Long Island Rep Santos and other recent instances of personal credential embellishment, Joe Biden’s decades-long history of lying about dozens of fabricated instances in his personal life is once again making headlines.

Read full story
701 comments
Arizona State

Arizona Judge Who Ruled Against Kari Lake Admits Her Case was not Groundless

Declaring that he had to follow the laws currently on the books in the Grand Canyon State, Judge Peter Thompson gave validity to Lake’s election challenge. In the Minute Entry of Thompson’s decision, the Arizona judge declined to honor the request of Katir Hobbs’ legal team and issue sanctions against defeated gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, finding that the election challenge that she filed was “not successful” but also “not groundless.”

Read full story
86 comments

Jan 6th Committee Cancels Trump Subpoena Along with Many Others Amid Trump Lawsuit and its Eminent Dissolution

Faced with the fact that the former president was likely never going to have to comply with the Committee’s Subpoena, Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) grudgingly rescinded it on Wednesday.

Read full story
171 comments
Fulton County, GA

Georgia’s Special Grand Jury Wraps Up and Looks to be Another Democrat Nothingburger Against Trump

After an almost two-year investigation including dozens of subpoenas of Trump associates, Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis doesn’t appear to have anything tangible which might lead to prosecutable charges.

Read full story
205 comments

The Twitter Files Episode 6 Reveals Bombshell Emails Between the FBI and Twitter Execs

After learning about the wholesale censorship practiced between the FBI and Twitter, GOP leadership has declared that the FBI has a lot to answer for. The recent onslaught release of “The Twitter Files” has initiated a shocking look into the clandestine propaganda and censorship efforts of the FBI through social media. Is it possible that the manipulation is even more widespread than just Twitter? Sure, it’s possible, and many believe it is downright a foregone conclusion that other sites such as Meta, Tumblr, and even LinkedIn are similarly compromised.

Read full story
83 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy