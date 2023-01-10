McCarthy Delivers on His Promise to Rescind Funding for 87,000 New IRS Agents Only Days After Being Sworn in as Speaker

The historic first piece of legislation produced by the 118th House of Representatives, saw the GOP fulfill a campaign promise canceling funding for the IRS to add some 87,000 new agents only days after being sworn in

Photo by veracityreport.org

The bill — dubbed the Family and Small Business Taxpayer Protection Act and sponsored by Rep. Adrian Smith, (R-NE), and Rep. Michelle Steel (R-CA) passed the House of Representatives, 221-210 after a vote that, as expected, went along party lines.

The new legislation rolls back the roughly $70 billion dollars of funding that was incorporated into last year’s Inflation Reduction Act, which was earmarked to fund the hiring of approximately 87,000 additional auditing agents for the IRS.

The new bill does leave in place other funding for the IRS which will provide for much-needed customer service revamping and improvements to agency IT services but rescinds any funding that could be used to conduct new audits on Americans and funding that would have effectively doubled the agency's current size.

Last year’s controversial Inflation Reduction Act granted an $80 billion boost to the IRS which was to be doled out over a 10-year period, with most of those funds being concentrated on helping the agency to crack down on tax evasion. The funding would have gone toward the creation and staffing of approximately 87,000 new IRS auditor positions.

Smith, one of the sponsors of the bill, told Fox News Digital on Monday, just before the historic vote:

"The last thing the American people need right now is more audits from an out-of-control, bloated IRS. The Inflation Act funding for IRS would lead to the hiring of 87,000 new IRS employees tasked with raising enough revenue to pay for Democrats’ Green New Deal priorities."

Smith went on to call that scenario: "unacceptable."

"Our bill leaves in place funding for customer service and IT improvements because IRS is in desperate need of reform, but it protects middle-class families from audits they cannot afford.”

Meanwhile, The Congressional Budget Office released a score for the bill on Monday, saying that, on the net, the IRS allotment would increase the national debt by some $114 billion over that ten-year span, which Democrats brought up during debate before the vote.

"Congressional Democrats and the Biden administration have made clear that up to 90% of their new audits will target middle-class families and small businesses. This score again demonstrates the extent to which they are plundering working-class Americans in order to hand billions of dollars out to profitable businesses to buy electric trucks for their fleets, fuel for their airplanes, and install large-scale wind and solar across America’s landscapes," said a spokesperson for Smith's office regarding the CBO score.

For his part, recently elected House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, just days before the midterm elections, vowed that if he became Speaker of the House, protecting Americans from the IRS would be his first order of business, and on Monday, he delivered on that promise despite only being Speaker for less than a week.

"On the very first day, we’ll repeal the 87,000 new IRS agents because we think the government should be there to help you, not to go after you," McCarthy said.

It might have taken a few extra days because of the House GOP extra-curricular activities of the past week, but McCarthy delivered and he did so in very short order after being sworn in as Speaker of the House for the 118th Congress.

Veracity Editor's Note:

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: Fox News, Fox News Digital, House.gov, The Associated Press, Reuters, and veracityreport.org.

More information on this and all of our stories are available on our network website veracityreport.org.

Please also be sure to follow all of our Newsbreak Channels: The Veracity Report, Wild Orchid Media, Veracity Report Sports, and Kurt Dillon’s personal channel: Kurt Dillon. You can also follow us on Twitter: The Veracity Report @VeracityReport1, Veracity Report Sports @Veracity_Sports, and the personal account of our Founder/CEO/ Editor-in-chief, Kurt Dillon’s personal Twitter account @KurtDillon_Com.

This article was compiled and written by Chief Political Correspondent Kurt Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!

If you or anyone you know might be interested in becoming an independent correspondent for The Veracity Report, either as a foodie reviewer or as a cub journalist, you can email us for more information at info@veracityreport.org

If you would like to help support our efforts to continue to bring you completely unbiased, uninfluenced, and completely independent news, you can make a one-time donation of any amount, or sign on as an ongoing sponsor of The Veracity Report for as little as $1.00 per month through our Patreon account at the link provided below.

Your contributions are what allow us to continue to bring you the highest level of traditional journalism imaginable, so we thank you in advance for any help you can provide.