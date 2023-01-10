2023 Will be a Great Year to Impeach Joe Biden – According Marjorie Taylor-Greene

That’s what the Republican House Representative for Georgia had to say in a recent tweet - we explore why

Recently, Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor-Greene explained the details of the new rules that will govern the House of Representatives in the 118th Congress.

The implementation of those rules was delayed for a couple of days as the GOP debated amongst themselves on the selection of the next Speaker of the House, but once that business was handled and Kevin McCarthy finished swearing in all of the members of the 118 House, the rules were officially adopted shortly after.

Paramount amongst those rules is a resolution to create a subcommittee to probe "the Weaponization of the Federal Government" under President Joe Biden's administration.

"We are so serious, it's not just a goal, it's a rule," Greene tweeted.

The Tweet even included what appeared to be a direct quote of the verbiage used in the actual rules package:

"Establish the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government to investigate the full extent of the Biden Administration's assault on the Constitutional rights of American citizens."

The resolution, which meticulously enumerates the rules that will govern the way the 118th Congress conducts its business, is currently available on the House's website, but the 55-page document does not mention Biden by name.

Instead, the resolution outlines the process of:

"establishing a Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government as a select investigative subcommittee of the Committee on the Judiciary."

The investigation into the Biden administration is set to take the form of a "Church-style" committee—a reference to a 1975 Senate select committee that investigated the intelligence agencies and was chaired by Senator Frank Church.

In his letter to Republicans, McCarthy referred to it as a "Church-style Select Committee focused exclusively on exposing the weaponization of government against our citizenry, writ large."

What’s more, the House of Representatives Oversight Committee, chaired by Kentucky Rep. Comer, has this message posted on its website regarding the House Oversight Committee’s pledge to investigate the Biden family:

“Summary

Chairman James Comer and Oversight Committee Republicans are investigating the Biden family’s domestic and international business dealings to determine whether these activities compromise U.S. national security and President Biden’s ability to lead with impartiality. Members of the Biden family have a pattern of peddling access to the highest levels of government to enrich themselves, often to the detriment of U.S. interests. We are committed to following the Biden family and associates’ money trail—consisting of many complex, international transactions worth millions of dollars—and providing answers to the American people. The American people deserve to know whether the President’s connections to his family’s business deals occurred at the expense of American interests and whether they represent a national security threat.”

Further, Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene also suggested in a tweet that the Republican-led House could bring articles of impeachment against President Biden, sooner rather than later.

"2023 will be a great year to impeach Joe Biden!" Greene tweeted.

Greene has long called for Biden's impeachment. Beginning back in November, she made the declaration:

"We will impeach Biden with proof. It will be easy," while she told a rally before the midterm elections that if Republicans won the House "we will impeach Joe Biden."

After reading the written summary of the Oversight Committee on the House.gov website, she appears to have substantial support along that avenue.

Of course, this is a developing story and The Veracity Report will keep you up to date with any breaking news as it occurs.

