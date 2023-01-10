Hypocrisy Reigns as Sources Confirm Biden Had Classified Documents Stashed in a Private Office for Years

The President’s own attorneys found the classified documents while cleaning out his unsecured office at The Penn Biden Center in D.C.

In a shocking turn of events, The Justice Department has confirmed that they are now investigating how classified documents from President Biden’s time as vice president ended up at the DC think tank named after him, The Penn Biden Center. The White House confirmed these facts Monday evening.

Though none of the official reports definitively declares how many top-secret documents were found, the number is believed to be about the same as the 11 questionable documents which were found when the FBI raided former President Donald Trump’s home in Palm Beach, Florida on August 8th, 2022.

The documents originated from the time Biden was Vice President and were accidentally found less than a week before last year’s midterm elections at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington, D.C.. It is unclear why the discovery was not reported to any media agencies until long after the mid-term elections took place.

According to an official statement by Richard Sauberm special counsel to President Biden, the Classified material was discovered by Biden’s personal lawyers on Nov. 2, 2022, while they “were packing files housed in a locked closet to prepare to vacate office space.”

Sauber also explained that Biden used the office space from “mid-2017 until the start of the 2020 campaign” in April 2019.

CBS News reported that Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed Chicago US Attorney John Lausch, a Donald Trump appointee, to review the materials and also made clear that the FBI is also involved in the investigation though no search warrants of any of Biden’s properties have been issued or executed and at present, none are expected to be requested.

Based on the statements of those who were present when the documents were found, the documents were reportedly stored in a folder inside a box mixed with several unclassified papers. The closet they were pulled out of was reportedly inside a private office that belonged to Biden, according to another report by CNN.

Also according to that same CNN report, it was disclosed to their reporters that the classified materials included top-secret files designated “sensitive compartmented information,” or SCI, meaning the highly sensitive information was obtained from intelligence sources.

In his statement, Special Counsel Sauber said that the White House counsel’s office informed the National Archives about the documents on the same day they were found, and the agency took possession of the materials the next day.

If the situation warrants it, a special counsel could be appointed to probe the matter further after Lausch’s preliminary review, however, the existence of these documents all but guarantees there will be no criminal charges against former President Donald Trump stemming from the documents recovered during the unprecedented FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago home last August.

Ironically, during a “60 Minutes” interview with Scott Pelley in September of last year, Biden ripped Trump as “totally irresponsible” for keeping classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago club and residence.

During that interview, Pelley asked Biden: “When you saw the photograph of the top-secret documents laid out on the floor at Mar-a-Lago, what did you think to yourself? Looking at that image."

To which, Biden then answered: “How that could possibly happen? How one – anyone could be that irresponsible? And I thought what data was in there that may compromise sources and methods? By that, I mean names of people who helped or – et cetera. And it’s just – totally irresponsible.”

For his part, Biden was questioned about the incident by reporters during his summit with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in Mexico City, Mexico on Monday. He ignored each of those questions.

It also bears noting that Merrick Garland was not only present in Mexico with the President, but was sitting next to him at the press conference.

Meanwhile, former President Trump wasted no time speaking out about the revelation on Truth Social, where he posted:

“When is the FBI going to raid the many homes of Joe Biden, perhaps even the White House? These documents were definitely not declassified.”

The Penn Biden Center think tank was founded in 2018 and is affiliated with the University of Pennsylvania. In its own press release, the center claimed to be “completely independent of the Biden administration.,” despite his having private offices in the center for many years.

According to his comments reported in this New York Post article, Biden earned nearly $1 million from the University of Pennsylvania to be an honorary professor from 2017 to 2019, despite rarely appearing at the Ivy League school.

It is also important for us to disclose that “the school (The University of Pennsylvania) has received millions of dollars in anonymous donations from China since putting Biden’s name on the think tank, including $15.8 million in Chinese gifts in 2017 and one staggering $14.5 million donation in May 2018, records show,” according to this article in The New York Post.

“The University of Pennsylvania has received a total of $54.6 million in donations from China between 2014 and 2019, The Post reported in April of 2022.” However, a spokesman for the institution denied that any anonymous Chinese money had gone to the Penn Biden Center, though we fail to see how that small detail is relevant.

““The Penn Biden Center has never solicited or received any gifts from any Chinese or other foreign entity. In fact, the University has never solicited any gifts for the Center,” Stephen MacCarthy told The Post last year.”

Though clearly, soliciting financial gifts and receiving them without solicitation are two very different things and while the Penn Biden Center was clear to establish both, the University noticeably only declared that they never solicited Chinese gifts, but not that they never received any.

Given Biden’s often critical comments regarding the Trump/Mar-a-Lago raid and recovery of documents, James, Comer (R-KY), the Republican head of the House Oversight Committee called Biden’s handling of classified materials “ironic,” in an interview with CNN.

“President Biden has been very critical of President Trump mistakenly taking classified documents to the residence or wherever and now it seems he may have done the same, how ironic.”

Comer also explained in that interview that the National Archives falls under the Oversight Committee’s jurisdiction but indicated that the agency wasn’t forthcoming with information related to Trump’s handling of possibly classified documents, referring questions from the committee to the DOJ.

“Maybe they’ll answer our questions now because it pertains to two presidents,” Comer said.

Comer went on to say that he will be sending letters to both the White House counsel and the National Archives asking for information into Biden’s handling of classified materials, but that he thought it was unlikely that either president did anything wrong.

“In our research, every president accidentally took some documents that may or may not be classified, and they were never raided by the FBI. So now we find out that Biden did the same thing for six years? I wonder, is the White House going to be raided tonight by Archives or the FBI?” Comer asked, jokingly.

In a flurry of Tweets, Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee flagged the report of Biden’s possible mishandling of classified material with more than a dozen sirens.

Rep. Tony Nehls (R-Texas), just like Comer asked, “When will the FBI raid his home?”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) called for “nonstop” investigations into Biden and his family upon learning of the discovery of the documents at the Penn Biden Center.

“Oh, my gosh. I think we need to investigate the Bidens nonstop. I’ve been very vocal on impeaching Joe Biden and hopefully, we can get that done this Congress,” Greene told Fox News.

Of course, this is a developing story and The Veracity Report will continue to bring you updates as they occur.

