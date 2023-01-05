The House Speaker Debate Shows True Democracy in Action | Opinion

Despite a flood of satirical grandstanding by the left, mocking the events occurring over the last 24 hours in the GOP-led House of Representatives, the debate over the Speakership shows true democracy in action

To be sure, there has been no shortage of liberal criticism as the Republican-led House of Representatives scrambles to elect the next Speaker of the House so that the 118th Congress can get about the business of governing.

This is pretty comical coming from a group that claims to be dedicated to democracy.

What's more, for the first time in 100 years, we are watching a debate and disagreement that is not based on partisan politics, but on a basic and fundamental disagreement between people who, for all intents nads purposes, are on the same side.

That's not only refreshing to see, it serves as an example to the minority party across the aisle and everyone watching from the comfort of their living rooms and classrooms across the country. That example is a first-person demonstration of what it looks like when lawmakers, who are elected to serve the people, disagree on the best way to achieve the goals they were elected to achieve.

Even better, the debate over who will be the next Speaker of the House, not only exemplifies democracy in action, but also shows how leadership can transparently debate and work together to find a resolution to their differences, even when the disagreement is over who will lead the effort going forward - the very textbook definition of democracy.

Veracity Editor's Note:

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: The Associated Press, Reuters, and veracityreport.org.

This article was compiled and written by Chief Political Correspondent Kurt Dillon

The Veracity Report is an independent news agency that operates as part of the Wild Orchid Media & Entertainment Network (W.O.M.E.N.). TVR focuses only on factual information so our readers can develop informed opinions based on truth, not hyperbole.

