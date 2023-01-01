Trump Likely to Never be Charged with a Crime According to Experts

The Veracity Report

We interviewed over a dozen legal experts and law professors - most of which agree that despite the best efforts of the left, it is highly unlikely that the former President will ever be charged with a criminal offense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30DA8J_0jzglZmf00
Photo byveracityreport.org

Even in the midst of an indefatigable barrage of accusations from his detractors, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged as a result of any of the accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.

Beginning with the failed attempt by New York prosecutors to find a criminal offense in Trump’s tax reporting, the best they were able to come up with was a toothless civil lawsuit.

Next, there were E. Jean Carroll’s best attempts to convince anyone who would listen to her that the former president once sexually assaulted her. That accusation culminated in a laughingstock moment during a live interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper where Ms. Carroll very seriously announced that "A man doesn't have to touch you to rape you."

Needless to say, that interview ended much sooner than expected.

As you could imagine, that allegation has now been degraded to a lawsuit centering around how she was insulted by Trump’s comment in defense of her initial accusation where he claimed that she just wasn’t his type.

Of course, we can’t overlook the Russian collusion hoax and the two failed impeachment attempts. Yes, when the Impeachments end with acquittals - they are failed impeachment attempts.

Then, we add to that the Fulton County Georgia Special Grand Jury 2-year long investigation by Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis which has now concluded without any recommendations for imminent criminal charges forthcoming.

Even though the special grand jury doesn't indict on their own, our sources inside the Fulton DA's office, whom we eat lunch with every day, and who requested to remain anonymous for fear of backlash from Willis, have told us that no charges will be resulting from that investigation.

Next, we have the most recent FBI raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, where it was claimed that all manner of classified documents were seized, but which we now know also resulted in no charges being filed as most, if not all of those documents were declassified.

Lastly, we have the latest recommendations by the House Select Committee in their heavily redacted final report which suggests that the DOJ should pursue criminal charges against the former President for his alleged responsibility in the riot which occurred at the US Capitol on January 6th, 2021.

Of course, that final report was almost immediately followed by a GOP investigated report which, unlike the findings of the House Select Committee, contained actually certified texts and emails which show the complicity of Nancy Pelosi and other high-ranking Democrats who refused additional security in and around the Capitol that day, despite advanced intelligence warning that violence was a distinct possibility and the offer of national guard assistance from President Trump.

All of this is evidence that is actually admissible in a court of law, unlike most of the House Committee's hearsay evidence.

We asked Senior political advisor, Dr. Dorian Lassiter, what he believed would be the result of all of these investigations and how they might influence the 2024 presidential election for which Donald Trump has already announced his candidacy.

“Since the former president first announced his candidacy for president in 2015, many on the left have begun and maintained a continuous barrage of allegations against him. Unfortunately for them, most of those allegations have been little more than pure absurdities.

“As for the allegations that at least look like they merit some level of investigation before they can be discounted, the investigations into those issues have taken years and have resulted in one nothing burger after another.

“The bottom line in America is that regardless of how much you dislike a person, for whatever reason, it requires actual evidence of a crime before you can charge someone with a criminal offense.

"Sadly this is the one thing that the former president’s detractors never seem to have. They have tons of wild accusations and conspiracy theories, but when it comes time to present facts that are actually admissible in an American court of law, that’s where the allegations fall short of evidence. I believe that is the main reason why there have been no charges against the former president and why I believe there never will be.”

When we asked Dr. Lassiter directly about the documents seized from Mar-a-Lago, he had this to say:

"When the FBI conducts a search pursuant to a search warrant, we have to remember that that warrant was procured simply because the FBI's affidavit in support of the warrant convinced a judge that there was both probable cause to believe that a crime was committed, and also probable cause that the person named in the warrant is most likely to be the one to have committed that crime.

"Since they claimed that Classified documents were taken from the White House, and Donald Trump was the President at the time, both of those criteria were easily satisfied. However, what most people fail to realize is that if there was an indication that top-secret documents would be uncovered as a part of the search, only people with a top-secret clearance would have been allowed to conduct the search as regular FBI agents would, by law, not be allowed to set eyes on them.

"That didn't happen last August 8th at Mar-a-Lago. It was regular FBI agents who conducted the search and claimed to have found top-secret documents. What's more, when a search like that is conducted and actual evidence of a crime is found, arrests are immediate and the investigation continues after the arrests have been made.

"This is the way it works 100% of the time. It's non-negotiable. Further, no less than 20 people have now viewed those documents, most of which also have no top-secret security clearance, and not one of them has yet to declare that they were indeed classified. If they were, each of the people without clearance who viewed them would be guilty of a Federal crime under the espionage laws of our country.

"Because of all these facts, there is just no way Donald Trump can ever be charged with a crime in that case either, a point that is particularly compounded by the fact that the DOJ could never successfully prove in a court of law that Trump didn't declassify the documents in question.

Veracity Editor's Note:

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: Professor Dorian Lassiter, Ph.D, The Associated Press, Reuters, and veracityreport.org.

More information on this and all our stories are available on our network website veracityreport.org.

This article was compiled and written by Chief Political Correspondent Kurt Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!

If you or anyone you know might be interested in becoming an independent correspondent for The Veracity Report, either as a foodie reviewer or as a cub journalist, you can email us for more information at info@veracityreport.org

If you would like to help support our efforts to continue to bring you completely unbiased, uninfluenced, and completely independent news, you can make a one-time donation of any amount, or sign on as an ongoing sponsor of The Veracity Report for as little as $1.00 per month through our Patreon account at the link provided below.

Your contributions allow us to continue bringing you the highest level of traditional independent journalism imaginable, so we thank you in advance for any help you can provide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07clru_0jzglZmf00
Photo byThe Veracity Report, Copyright 2022

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Donald Trump# Criminal Charges# Lack of Evidence# Department of Justice# FBI Investigation

Comments / 143

Published by

The Veracity Report is an independent news agency that operates as part of the Wild Orchid Media & Entertainment Network (W.O.M.E.N.). TVR focuses only on factual information so our readers can develop informed opinions based on truth, not hyperbole.

Macon, GA
44497 followers

More from The Veracity Report

It's Official - Trump's Taxes are Free of Illegal Activity - Now That We Know, What Will They Think Up Next? | Opinion

Democrats have fought for years to get access to Donald Trump's personal taxes, sure that they would uncover the bombshell that all of their previous efforts to attack the man, failed to do - only to uncover yet another nothing burger.

Read full story
82 comments

The Veracity Report is Urging House Judiciary Committee to Investigate the Murder of Ashli Babbitt

Babbitt, who was unarmed, was gunned down in cold blood by Capitol Police Lieutenant Michael Byrd while attempting to climb through a broken glass door inside the Capitol building during the riot.

Read full story
93 comments

Biden’s Proven History of Telling Fake Personal History Stories is Once Again in the Spotlight

In the wake of Long Island Rep Santos and other recent instances of personal credential embellishment, Joe Biden’s decades-long history of lying about dozens of fabricated instances in his personal life is once again making headlines.

Read full story
691 comments
Arizona State

Arizona Judge Who Ruled Against Kari Lake Admits Her Case was not Groundless

Declaring that he had to follow the laws currently on the books in the Grand Canyon State, Judge Peter Thompson gave validity to Lake’s election challenge. In the Minute Entry of Thompson’s decision, the Arizona judge declined to honor the request of Katir Hobbs’ legal team and issue sanctions against defeated gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, finding that the election challenge that she filed was “not successful” but also “not groundless.”

Read full story
64 comments

Jan 6th Committee Cancels Trump Subpoena Along with Many Others Amid Trump Lawsuit and its Eminent Dissolution

Faced with the fact that the former president was likely never going to have to comply with the Committee’s Subpoena, Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) grudgingly rescinded it on Wednesday.

Read full story
169 comments
Fulton County, GA

Georgia’s Special Grand Jury Wraps Up and Looks to be Another Democrat Nothingburger Against Trump

After an almost two-year investigation including dozens of subpoenas of Trump associates, Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis doesn’t appear to have anything tangible which might lead to prosecutable charges.

Read full story
207 comments

The Twitter Files Episode 6 Reveals Bombshell Emails Between the FBI and Twitter Execs

After learning about the wholesale censorship practiced between the FBI and Twitter, GOP leadership has declared that the FBI has a lot to answer for. The recent onslaught release of “The Twitter Files” has initiated a shocking look into the clandestine propaganda and censorship efforts of the FBI through social media. Is it possible that the manipulation is even more widespread than just Twitter? Sure, it’s possible, and many believe it is downright a foregone conclusion that other sites such as Meta, Tumblr, and even LinkedIn are similarly compromised.

Read full story
83 comments

American Workers are Facing Record Layoffs for Christmas

The Biden Administration has been bragging about job creation for months. Unfortunately, that may not exactly be true. In an era where most new jobs aren’t new at all, but instead are merely old workers who have been laid off, returning to their pre-COVID positions, and companies that are now only beginning to recover from pandemic-level shutdowns are finally beginning to rehire new staff to take the place of those they had to let go long ago, the Biden Administration has been very active in trying to usurp credit for ‘creating’ these ‘new’ jobs.

Read full story

GOP Releases Report Laden with Texts & Emails Showing Pelosi was Directly Responsible for Security Failures

Republican lawmakers counter the January 6th Committees controversially redacted final report by confirming the outgoing House Speaker played a large role in the failure to protect the Capitol.

Read full story
1575 comments

Jan 6th Committee Set to Make Criminal Recommendations and Issue a Heavily Redacted Final Report

After strong opposition and criticism for bias, the House Select Committee is about to present its final report – albeit a heavily redacted one – and recommendations for criminal charges.

Read full story
119 comments

Kevin McCarthy Easily Wins the Initial Republican Vote to become the Next Speaker of the House

Despite some opposition from a minority of GOP lawmakers, on Tuesday, McCarthy won the majority but still faces some opposition before officially winning the gavel. On December 13th, Republicans in the House of Representatives chose the current House Minority Leader, Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as their next Speaker. It was an important first step in McCarthy’s long quest for the powerful position, though it wasn’t the last he will have to face before he officially wins the gavel. McCarthy still has one hill to climb be he can officially secure the role in January.

Read full story
467 comments

Manchin leaves the Door Wide Open to Leaving the Democratic Party – a Move that Could Give the GOP the Senate Majority

In an interview with The Hill, West Virginia’s Democratic Senator Joe Manchin discussed the possibility of following Arizona Senator Krysten Sinema (I-AZ) and changing parties.

Read full story
1270 comments

White House Press Secretary Jean-Pierre Reads Wrong Scripted Answer at Briefing

It has long been suspected that WH Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre came to scheduled press briefings with pre-scripted answers to anticipated questions – now there is no longer any doubt.

Read full story
1058 comments

Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control

Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.

Read full story
1222 comments

Did Raphael Warnock Actually Say that We Need to Repent for Our Worship of Whiteness?

The Veracity Report provides all the relevant background, direct links, and video clips here, so you can know the truth. Sadly, after completing a thorough investigation of the facts in evidence, we have to report that it is true that Raphael Warnock did make these statements.

Read full story
46 comments
Georgia State

Final Polls Before GA Runoff Show Neither Warnock nor Walker Leading by More than any Poll’s Margin of Error

With only a day remaining before the battle for Georgia’s Senatorial runoff concludes, neither candidate has emerged as clearly leading the race – we link you directly to the polls.

Read full story
11 comments
Baltimore, MD

New Campaign Ads Say a Kids’ Camp Run by Raphael Warnock was Closed for abuse and He Was Arrested – TVR Investigates

After watching recent campaign ads declaring a children’s camp run by Raphael Warnock being shut down due to instances of abuse and neglect, TVR editors decided to fact-check and investigate the matter for ourselves. Here’s what we found.

Read full story
585 comments

Jan 6th Committee Under Fire - Staff Speaks Out Against Cheney & Schiff Admits “Info Will be Scrubbed from Final Report”

As many predicted, the final report of the January 6th committee may lack much of the efficacy some hoped for. Most of America watched at least some of the televised hearings put on by the House Select Committee regarding the January 6, 2021 raid upon the US Capitol, and very few could argue with the fact that those hearings focused on one thing and one thing only – former president Donald Trump.

Read full story
2403 comments

McCarthy to Schiff, Swalwell, & Omar – You’re Fired if I’m the New Speaker

Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is making a lot of promises regarding how the new GOP-led House will handle its business come January. By all accounts, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will be the new Speaker of the House when the 118th Congress sits in January. Once current Speaker Nancy Pelosi is forced to ceremoniously pass the gavel to a strong, Trump-supporting, MAGA Republican, there is no shortage of speculation as to just how the GOP leadership will handle the power of the House of Representatives.

Read full story
998 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy