Trump Likely to Never be Charged with a Crime According to Experts

We interviewed over a dozen legal experts and law professors - most of which agree that despite the best efforts of the left, it is highly unlikely that the former President will ever be charged with a criminal offense

Photo by veracityreport.org

Even in the midst of an indefatigable barrage of accusations from his detractors, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged as a result of any of the accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.

Beginning with the failed attempt by New York prosecutors to find a criminal offense in Trump’s tax reporting, the best they were able to come up with was a toothless civil lawsuit.

Next, there were E. Jean Carroll’s best attempts to convince anyone who would listen to her that the former president once sexually assaulted her. That accusation culminated in a laughingstock moment during a live interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper where Ms. Carroll very seriously announced that "A man doesn't have to touch you to rape you."

Needless to say, that interview ended much sooner than expected.

As you could imagine, that allegation has now been degraded to a lawsuit centering around how she was insulted by Trump’s comment in defense of her initial accusation where he claimed that she just wasn’t his type.

Of course, we can’t overlook the Russian collusion hoax and the two failed impeachment attempts. Yes, when the Impeachments end with acquittals - they are failed impeachment attempts.

Then, we add to that the Fulton County Georgia Special Grand Jury 2-year long investigation by Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis which has now concluded without any recommendations for imminent criminal charges forthcoming.

Even though the special grand jury doesn't indict on their own, our sources inside the Fulton DA's office, whom we eat lunch with every day, and who requested to remain anonymous for fear of backlash from Willis, have told us that no charges will be resulting from that investigation.

Next, we have the most recent FBI raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, where it was claimed that all manner of classified documents were seized, but which we now know also resulted in no charges being filed as most, if not all of those documents were declassified.

Lastly, we have the latest recommendations by the House Select Committee in their heavily redacted final report which suggests that the DOJ should pursue criminal charges against the former President for his alleged responsibility in the riot which occurred at the US Capitol on January 6th, 2021.

Of course, that final report was almost immediately followed by a GOP investigated report which, unlike the findings of the House Select Committee, contained actually certified texts and emails which show the complicity of Nancy Pelosi and other high-ranking Democrats who refused additional security in and around the Capitol that day, despite advanced intelligence warning that violence was a distinct possibility and the offer of national guard assistance from President Trump.

All of this is evidence that is actually admissible in a court of law, unlike most of the House Committee's hearsay evidence.

We asked Senior political advisor, Dr. Dorian Lassiter, what he believed would be the result of all of these investigations and how they might influence the 2024 presidential election for which Donald Trump has already announced his candidacy.

“Since the former president first announced his candidacy for president in 2015, many on the left have begun and maintained a continuous barrage of allegations against him. Unfortunately for them, most of those allegations have been little more than pure absurdities.

“As for the allegations that at least look like they merit some level of investigation before they can be discounted, the investigations into those issues have taken years and have resulted in one nothing burger after another.

“The bottom line in America is that regardless of how much you dislike a person, for whatever reason, it requires actual evidence of a crime before you can charge someone with a criminal offense.

"Sadly this is the one thing that the former president’s detractors never seem to have. They have tons of wild accusations and conspiracy theories, but when it comes time to present facts that are actually admissible in an American court of law, that’s where the allegations fall short of evidence. I believe that is the main reason why there have been no charges against the former president and why I believe there never will be.”

When we asked Dr. Lassiter directly about the documents seized from Mar-a-Lago, he had this to say:

"When the FBI conducts a search pursuant to a search warrant, we have to remember that that warrant was procured simply because the FBI's affidavit in support of the warrant convinced a judge that there was both probable cause to believe that a crime was committed, and also probable cause that the person named in the warrant is most likely to be the one to have committed that crime.

"Since they claimed that Classified documents were taken from the White House, and Donald Trump was the President at the time, both of those criteria were easily satisfied. However, what most people fail to realize is that if there was an indication that top-secret documents would be uncovered as a part of the search, only people with a top-secret clearance would have been allowed to conduct the search as regular FBI agents would, by law, not be allowed to set eyes on them.

"That didn't happen last August 8th at Mar-a-Lago. It was regular FBI agents who conducted the search and claimed to have found top-secret documents. What's more, when a search like that is conducted and actual evidence of a crime is found, arrests are immediate and the investigation continues after the arrests have been made.

"This is the way it works 100% of the time. It's non-negotiable. Further, no less than 20 people have now viewed those documents, most of which also have no top-secret security clearance, and not one of them has yet to declare that they were indeed classified. If they were, each of the people without clearance who viewed them would be guilty of a Federal crime under the espionage laws of our country.

"Because of all these facts, there is just no way Donald Trump can ever be charged with a crime in that case either, a point that is particularly compounded by the fact that the DOJ could never successfully prove in a court of law that Trump didn't declassify the documents in question.

Veracity Editor's Note:

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: Professor Dorian Lassiter, Ph.D, The Associated Press, Reuters, and veracityreport.org.

More information on this and all our stories are available on our network website veracityreport.org.

This article was compiled and written by Chief Political Correspondent Kurt Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!

If you or anyone you know might be interested in becoming an independent correspondent for The Veracity Report, either as a foodie reviewer or as a cub journalist, you can email us for more information at info@veracityreport.org

If you would like to help support our efforts to continue to bring you completely unbiased, uninfluenced, and completely independent news, you can make a one-time donation of any amount, or sign on as an ongoing sponsor of The Veracity Report for as little as $1.00 per month through our Patreon account at the link provided below.

Your contributions allow us to continue bringing you the highest level of traditional independent journalism imaginable, so we thank you in advance for any help you can provide.