It's Official - Trump's Taxes are Free of Illegal Activity - Now That We Know, What Will They Think Up Next? | Opinion

Democrats have fought for years to get access to Donald Trump's personal taxes, sure that they would uncover the bombshell that all of their previous efforts to attack the man, failed to do - only to uncover yet another nothing burger

Photo by veracityreport.org

That's right, after years of legal wrangling to get their bloodthirsty meathooks onto former President Donald Trump's personal taxes, confident that the billionaire's tax records would possess the golden ticket they have longed to acquire that would, in the worst of circumstances, prevent him from running for public office, and in the best of circumstances, put him behind bars.

They got neither.

Instead, Trump gained yet another legal victory over his opponents by now proving that there was nothing illegal or nefarious about his taxes.

Angry Democrats and other Trump detractors are now left with more than a little egg on their faces as yet another contrived scheme to corner the former president backfired epically.

So what will they think up next? It's a good question. For now, all we can be sure of is that there will be something. However, with their cumulative creativity in manufacturing new accusations becoming transparently weaker by the day, it would be impossible to even fashion a guess at what the next preposterous accusation might be.

Veracity Editor's Note:

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: The New York Post, CNN, Fox News, The Associated Press, Reuters, and veracityreport.org.

More information on this and all our stories are available on our network website veracityreport.org.

This article was compiled and written by Chief Political Correspondent Kurt Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!

If you or anyone you know might be interested in becoming an independent correspondent for The Veracity Report, either as a foodie reviewer or as a cub journalist, you can email us for more information at info@veracityreport.org

If you would like to help support our efforts to continue to bring you completely unbiased, uninfluenced, and completely independent news, you can make a one-time donation of any amount, or sign on as an ongoing sponsor of The Veracity Report for as little as $1.00 per month through our Patreon account at the link provided below.

Your contributions are what allow us to continue to bring you the highest level of traditional journalism imaginable, so we thank you in advance for any help you can provide.