The Veracity Report is Urging House Judiciary Committee to Investigate the Murder of Ashli Babbitt

Babbitt, who was unarmed, was gunned down in cold blood by Capitol Police Lieutenant Michael Byrd while attempting to climb through a broken glass door inside the Capitol building during the riot

Photo by veracityreport.org

The facts in this case, as well as the investigation conducted by the Metropolitan Capital police Internal Affairs Department and the DOJ civil rights division, are shocking.

During our multi-level, 6-months long investigation into this case, The Veracity Report's chief political correspondent and ranking investigative reporter, Kurt Dillon, uncovered some horrific details.

For those of you not immediately familiar with the well-known and publicly disseminated details, we will first provide some necessary background.

On January 6th, 2021, during the riot at the US Capitol, only one gunshot was ever fired, and it wasn't fired by a protestor.

Instead, a 12-Year Veteran of the US Air Force Reserves who had served her country in no less than 6 deployments into Iraq, Afghanistan, and several other combat theaters, was gunned down in cold blood by Capitol Police Lieutenant Michal Byrd, despite being completely unarmed, while climbing through a glass door.

Byrd was the ONLY law enforcement officer that day who decided to fire his weapon, killing an unarmed and completely defenseless woman while she dangled helplessly in the frame of a broken glass door inside the Capitol.

This is the door frame to the Speaker's Lobby where unarmed Ashli Babbitt was murdered in cold blood. Photo by veracityreport.org

This is a photo of Ashli Babbitt's limp body dangling in the door frame after being shot in the shoulder/neck by Michael Byrd. Photo by veracityreport.org

As you can see in the photo, Babbitt was very clearly unarmed and, especially in this precarious position, could pose no physical threat to anyone on the opposite side of the door. Also clearly apparent is that her hands and arms are void of any type of weapon.

Despite these facts, in the official Department of Justice report, which we are including here for you to see for yourselves in its entirety, the DOJ finds that the shooting of Mrs. Babbitt didn't violate 18 U.S.C. § 242.

That's all well and good, but it does violate 18 U.S. Code § 1111 - that's the federal code for Murder. We call it murder, and not manslaughter for the simple reason that Byrd was not protecting his personal property, drew his service pistol, and fired it upon an obviously unarmed and defenseless woman who was in no way posing a physical threat to the officer, or any of the other two armed officers who were standing there with Boyd when he fired the kill shot.

After the incident, Byrd and the government hid his identity for some time, but investigators like myself were able to extrapolate and verify his identity through careful perusal of the official reports from that day.

In his own defense, but only after being quickly and recklessly cleared of wrongdoing by the DOJ and Metro DC Police, Byrd made his own name public during an August 2021 interview for NBC News.

In that interview, in an attempt to justify his actions, Byrd said:

"Once we barricaded the doors, we were essentially trapped where we were. There was no way to retreat. No other way to get out. If they get through that door, they're into the House chamber and upon the members of Congress." He stated that he had pulled the trigger as a "last resort" after the mob of protesters ignored his repeated orders to get back and that he had no idea at that moment that Babbitt was unarmed and was a woman."

He went on to say, "I know that day I saved countless lives. I know members of Congress, as well as my fellow officers and staff, were in jeopardy and in serious danger. And that's my job".

However, several of the Congresspeople Byrd alleges to have 'saved' don't share such a noble opinion of his actions that day.

For example, U.S. Representative Paul Gosar (R-AZ) said Babbitt had been "executed", later going even further to say that the police officer had been "lying in wait" and demanding to know his name.

In October 2021, Former President Donald Trump recorded a video message saying that "There was no reason Ashli should've lost her life that day. We must all demand justice for Ashli and her family".

What's more, even the oft-savage Russian President Vladamir Putin condemned the shooting of Babbitt, describing it as an "assassination".

It has long been established in American jurisprudence that the excessive force, and in particular, the excessive deadly force of police officers against unarmed persons, particularly women, and no matter what the circumstances of their activity at the time, is at the very least an administrative offense punishable by administrative corrective action up to and including termination.

Photo by veracityreport.org

However, most often, as we've seen in instances like with Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Rodney King, and so many others, it is a criminal offense and can very easily be found to be murder as in the recent cases of Taylor and Floyd. However, to date, there has been absolutely no disciplinary or criminal action taken against this coward who shot and killed an unarmed woman who was guilty of nothing more than trespassing.

Further, failing to heed an officer's order to stop has never been accepted as justification for killing an unarmed suspect, especially a woman, dangling helplessly in a doorframe.

As you can clearly see from the photos we've provided, there is no way Byrd can be telling the truth when he claims that he had no way of knowing she was unarmed, or that she was a woman when her hands, arms, and face would have been clearly visible to him on the other side of that broken glass door.

Because of these facts, it is our sincerest hope that you will join us at The Veracity Report in contacting your local House of Representatives members, and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), the leader of the House Judiciary Committee, in launching a far more thorough investigation into the murder of Ashli Babbitt and demanding justice for her family.

Veracity Editor's Note:

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: Fox News, Wikipedia (for personal biographical details), The Associated Press, Reuters, and veracityreport.org.

More information on this and all our stories are available on our network website veracityreport.org.

This article was compiled and written by Chief Political Correspondent Kurt Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!

If you or anyone you know might be interested in becoming an independent correspondent for The Veracity Report, either as a foodie reviewer or as a cub journalist, you can email us for more information at info@veracityreport.org

If you would like to help support our efforts to continue to bring you completely unbiased, uninfluenced, and completely independent news, you can make a one-time donation of any amount, or sign on as an ongoing sponsor of The Veracity Report for as little as $1.00 per month through our Patreon account at the link provided below.

Your contributions are what allow us to continue to bring you the highest level of traditional journalism imaginable, so we thank you in advance for any help you can provide.