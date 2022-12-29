Arizona Judge Who Ruled Against Kari Lake Admits Her Case was not Groundless

Declaring that he had to follow the laws currently on the books in the Grand Canyon State, Judge Peter Thompson gave validity to Lake’s election challenge

In the Minute Entry of Thompson’s decision, the Arizona judge declined to honor the request of Katir Hobbs’ legal team and issue sanctions against defeated gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, finding that the election challenge that she filed was “not successful” but also “not groundless.”

The Judge went on to say:

“There is no doubt that each side believes firmly in its position with great conviction,” Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson wrote in a three-page minute order Tuesday. “The fact that Plaintiff failed to meet the burden of clear and convincing evidence required for each element of [the relevant state code] does not equate to a finding that her claims were, or were not, groundless and presented in bad faith.

“Any legal decision must be based on the law and facts rather than subjective beliefs or partisan opinions, no matter how strongly held,” the judge added. “The Court has heard all the evidence and arguments. The Court has carefully examined and thought through the facts and evidence before it in the motions and at the hearing.”

It was on Christmas Eve when Thompson issued his decision finding that Lake lost a “valid election” and that her legal team had failed to produce any evidence of intentional misconduct.

“Every one of Plaintiff’s witnesses – and for that matter, Defendants’ witnesses as well – was asked about any personal knowledge of both intentional misconduct and intentional misconduct directed to impact the 2022 General Election,” Thompson wrote on Saturday. “Every single witness before the Court disclaimed any personal knowledge of such misconduct. The Court cannot accept speculation or conjecture in place of clear and convincing evidence.”

"There were, however, problems with the printer and tabulator machines in Maricopa County, Arizona, which caused delays. The judge saw no evidence that any elected official intentionally caused those issues, finding that they had been “performing their role with integrity.”

“Not perfectly, as no system on this earth is perfect, but more than sufficient to comply with the law and conduct a valid election,” Thompson added.

On Monday, Governor-elect Katie Hobbs (D) and Maricopa County officials requested that Thompson level heavy sanctions against Lake. Hobbs’ team alone requested that Lake have to pay more than $550,000 of Hobbs’ legal fees, but in the end, judge Thompson refused that request.

However, Thompson did find that certain costs for witness fees were warranted under the law, both in Hobbs’s capacity as Arizona’s current Secretary of State and in her separate capacity as its future governor.

“Defendant, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, has presented her request for $5,900.00 in expert witness fees for Mr. Ryan Macias who was retained as an expert and testified at the hearing,” the judge wrote. “A separate request for expert witness fees in the amount of $22,451.00 was submitted by Defendant, Katie Hobbs sued in the capacity as Governor-Elect.”

Thompson found those fees to be “appropriate.”

