Jan 6th Committee Cancels Trump Subpoena Along with Many Others Amid Trump Lawsuit and its Eminent Dissolution

Faced with the fact that the former president was likely never going to have to comply with the Committee’s Subpoena, Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) grudgingly rescinded it on Wednesday

Photo by veracityreport.org

The controversial House Select Committee, which has spent much of the past two years investigating the events of January 6th at the US Capitol, on Wednesday reluctantly withdrew a subpoena it had issued to former President Donald Trump back in October.

According to a report, Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson reportedly notified Trump’s attorney in writing that the panel’s subpoena against the former president, has been rescinded and that he no longer needs to comply with document requests, according to CNN.

In a letter to Trump’s attorneys, Thompson wrote:

“In light of the imminent end of our investigation, the Select Committee can no longer pursue the specific information covered by the subpoena.

“Therefore, through this letter, I hereby formally withdraw the subpoena issued to former President Trump and notify you that he is no longer obligated to comply or produce records in response to said subpoena.”

Initially, the subpoena sought to procure documents and testimony from Trump related to its investigation into what they allege were his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Then, in November, Trump and his legal team sued the Committee in an attempt to block the subpoena and to keep him from having to testify as well as having to comply with the requested document dump.

Recently, the committee released its heavily redacted, 845-page final report. In it, they obscurely declared that Trump engaged in a criminal “multi-part conspiracy” to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

However, with the investigation now concluded and the committee set to disband when the next Congress convenes on January 3rd, a number of high-profile subpoenas, as well as Trump’s have also been dropped before the court could rule on Trump’s lawsuit which, many experts believe Trump would have won, eliminating his need to comply with the subpoena anyway.

In keeping with his oft over-the-top persona, the former President took full advantage of the news of the withdrawn subpoena to rip the panel on his Truth Social page.

“Was just advised that the Unselect Committee of political Thugs has withdrawn the Subpoena of me concerning the January 6th Protest of the CROOKED 2020 Presidential Election,” Trump posted Wednesday night.

“They probably did so because they knew I did nothing wrong, or they were about to lose in Court. Perhaps the FBI’s involvement in RIGGING the Election played into their decision. In any event, the Subpoena is DEAD!” the former president celebrated.

The ire probably stems from the fact that just before releasing its final report, the committee referred Trump to the DOJ for potential prosecution on four criminal charges, including inciting or assisting an insurrection, obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiracy to make false statements to investigators, and conspiracy to defraud the US government.

However, we have talked to several legal experts who vehemently believe those allegations lack the sufficient legal standing which would be required by the DOJ to move ahead with the filing of any criminal charges. As such, they believe that the former president will never face criminal charges surrounding the events of January 6th, 2021.

Veracity Editor's Note:

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: The New York Post, CNN, Fox News, The Associated Press, Reuters, and veracityreport.org.

More information on this and all our stories are available on our network website veracityreport.org.

This article was compiled and written by Chief Political Correspondent Kurt Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!

If you or anyone you know might be interested in becoming an independent correspondent for The Veracity Report, either as a foodie reviewer or as a cub journalist, you can email us for more information at info@veracityreport.org

If you would like to help support our efforts to continue to bring you completely unbiased, uninfluenced, and completely independent news, you can make a one-time donation of any amount, or sign on as an ongoing sponsor of The Veracity Report for as little as $1.00 per month through our Patreon account at the link provided below.

Your contributions allow us to continue bringing you the highest level of traditionally independent journalism imaginable, so we thank you in advance for any help you can provide.