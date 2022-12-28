Georgia’s Special Grand Jury Wraps Up and Looks to be Another Democrat Nothingburger Against Trump

The Veracity Report

After an almost two-year investigation including dozens of subpoenas of Trump associates, Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis doesn’t appear to have anything tangible which might lead to prosecutable charges

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lvU1O_0jvaVNMP00
Photo byveracityreport.org

Now that the investigative part of the special grand jury proceedings has wrapped, the grand jurors are expected to issue a final report culminating with their recommendations regarding possible prosecutable offenses.

Unlike traditional grand juries, special grand juries lack the ability to issue indictments of their own. Instead, if their final report includes a recommendation for criminal charges, it will be up to Fulton County Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis whether or not to impanel a traditional grand jury that would have the power to issue actual indictments.

However, as The Veracity Report has spoken with many people involved in the situation which is unfolding only a few blocks from our corporate offices in Fulton County, the overwhelming consensus is that there will ultimately be no charges filed against the former president, though it is possible that a few of the people directly involved in the secondary elector scheme could face prosecution for various actions that some perceive to have been deceptive.

Of course, this is a developing story, and The Veracity Report will keep you updated as developments unfold and the special grand jury issues its final report. When that report becomes available, and when Fani Willis decides what to do with that report and whether or not to impanel a traditional grand jury, The Veracity Report will have those updates for you.

Veracity Editor's Note:

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: AZ Central, The Associated Press, Reuters, and veracityreport.org.

More information on this and all our stories are available on our network website veracityreport.org.

This article was compiled and written by Chief Political Correspondent Kurt Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!

If you or anyone you know might be interested in becoming an independent correspondent for The Veracity Report, either as a foodie reviewer or as a cub journalist, you can email us for more information at info@veracityreport.org

If you would like to help support our efforts to continue to bring you completely unbiased, uninfluenced, and completely independent news, you can make a one-time donation of any amount, or sign on as an ongoing sponsor of The Veracity Report for as little as $1.00 per month through our Patreon account at the link provided below.

Your contributions allow us to continue bringing you the highest level of traditional journalism imaginable, so we thank you in advance for any help you can provide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07clru_0jvaVNMP00
Photo byThe Veracity Report, Copyright 2022

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Donald Trump# Fani willis# Georgia Fulton County# Fake electors# Special Grand Jury

Comments / 200

Published by

The Veracity Report is an independent news agency that operates as part of the Wild Orchid Media & Entertainment Network (W.O.M.E.N.). TVR focuses only on factual information so our readers can develop informed opinions based on truth, not hyperbole.

Macon, GA
44268 followers

More from The Veracity Report

Biden’s Proven History of Telling Fake Personal History Stories is Once Again in the Spotlight

In the wake of Long Island Rep Santos and other recent instances of personal credential embellishment, Joe Biden’s decades-long history of lying about dozens of fabricated instances in his personal life is once again making headlines.

Read full story
126 comments
Arizona State

Arizona Judge Who Ruled Against Kari Lake Admits Her Case was not Groundless

Declaring that he had to follow the laws currently on the books in the Grand Canyon State, Judge Peter Thompson gave validity to Lake’s election challenge. In the Minute Entry of Thompson’s decision, the Arizona judge declined to honor the request of Katir Hobbs’ legal team and issue sanctions against defeated gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, finding that the election challenge that she filed was “not successful” but also “not groundless.”

Read full story
40 comments

Jan 6th Committee Cancels Trump Subpoena Along with Many Others Amid Trump Lawsuit and its Eminent Dissolution

Faced with the fact that the former president was likely never going to have to comply with the Committee’s Subpoena, Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) grudgingly rescinded it on Wednesday.

Read full story
61 comments

The Twitter Files Episode 6 Reveals Bombshell Emails Between the FBI and Twitter Execs

After learning about the wholesale censorship practiced between the FBI and Twitter, GOP leadership has declared that the FBI has a lot to answer for. The recent onslaught release of “The Twitter Files” has initiated a shocking look into the clandestine propaganda and censorship efforts of the FBI through social media. Is it possible that the manipulation is even more widespread than just Twitter? Sure, it’s possible, and many believe it is downright a foregone conclusion that other sites such as Meta, Tumblr, and even LinkedIn are similarly compromised.

Read full story
81 comments

American Workers are Facing Record Layoffs for Christmas

The Biden Administration has been bragging about job creation for months. Unfortunately, that may not exactly be true. In an era where most new jobs aren’t new at all, but instead are merely old workers who have been laid off, returning to their pre-COVID positions, and companies that are now only beginning to recover from pandemic-level shutdowns are finally beginning to rehire new staff to take the place of those they had to let go long ago, the Biden Administration has been very active in trying to usurp credit for ‘creating’ these ‘new’ jobs.

Read full story

GOP Releases Report Laden with Texts & Emails Showing Pelosi was Directly Responsible for Security Failures

Republican lawmakers counter the January 6th Committees controversially redacted final report by confirming the outgoing House Speaker played a large role in the failure to protect the Capitol.

Read full story
1566 comments

Jan 6th Committee Set to Make Criminal Recommendations and Issue a Heavily Redacted Final Report

After strong opposition and criticism for bias, the House Select Committee is about to present its final report – albeit a heavily redacted one – and recommendations for criminal charges.

Read full story
119 comments

Kevin McCarthy Easily Wins the Initial Republican Vote to become the Next Speaker of the House

Despite some opposition from a minority of GOP lawmakers, on Tuesday, McCarthy won the majority but still faces some opposition before officially winning the gavel. On December 13th, Republicans in the House of Representatives chose the current House Minority Leader, Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as their next Speaker. It was an important first step in McCarthy’s long quest for the powerful position, though it wasn’t the last he will have to face before he officially wins the gavel. McCarthy still has one hill to climb be he can officially secure the role in January.

Read full story
426 comments

Manchin leaves the Door Wide Open to Leaving the Democratic Party – a Move that Could Give the GOP the Senate Majority

In an interview with The Hill, West Virginia’s Democratic Senator Joe Manchin discussed the possibility of following Arizona Senator Krysten Sinema (I-AZ) and changing parties.

Read full story
1267 comments

White House Press Secretary Jean-Pierre Reads Wrong Scripted Answer at Briefing

It has long been suspected that WH Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre came to scheduled press briefings with pre-scripted answers to anticipated questions – now there is no longer any doubt.

Read full story
1060 comments

Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control

Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.

Read full story
1188 comments

Did Raphael Warnock Actually Say that We Need to Repent for Our Worship of Whiteness?

The Veracity Report provides all the relevant background, direct links, and video clips here, so you can know the truth. Sadly, after completing a thorough investigation of the facts in evidence, we have to report that it is true that Raphael Warnock did make these statements.

Read full story
46 comments
Georgia State

Final Polls Before GA Runoff Show Neither Warnock nor Walker Leading by More than any Poll’s Margin of Error

With only a day remaining before the battle for Georgia’s Senatorial runoff concludes, neither candidate has emerged as clearly leading the race – we link you directly to the polls.

Read full story
11 comments
Baltimore, MD

New Campaign Ads Say a Kids’ Camp Run by Raphael Warnock was Closed for abuse and He Was Arrested – TVR Investigates

After watching recent campaign ads declaring a children’s camp run by Raphael Warnock being shut down due to instances of abuse and neglect, TVR editors decided to fact-check and investigate the matter for ourselves. Here’s what we found.

Read full story
585 comments

Jan 6th Committee Under Fire - Staff Speaks Out Against Cheney & Schiff Admits “Info Will be Scrubbed from Final Report”

As many predicted, the final report of the January 6th committee may lack much of the efficacy some hoped for. Most of America watched at least some of the televised hearings put on by the House Select Committee regarding the January 6, 2021 raid upon the US Capitol, and very few could argue with the fact that those hearings focused on one thing and one thing only – former president Donald Trump.

Read full story
2403 comments

McCarthy to Schiff, Swalwell, & Omar – You’re Fired if I’m the New Speaker

Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is making a lot of promises regarding how the new GOP-led House will handle its business come January. By all accounts, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will be the new Speaker of the House when the 118th Congress sits in January. Once current Speaker Nancy Pelosi is forced to ceremoniously pass the gavel to a strong, Trump-supporting, MAGA Republican, there is no shortage of speculation as to just how the GOP leadership will handle the power of the House of Representatives.

Read full story
998 comments
Georgia State

Herschel Walker is Now Leading Raphael Warnock as Gov Kemp Endorses Walker – We link You to All the Polls

According to the polling aggregators like Real Clear Politics and FiveThirtyEight, Walker is opening space between himself and Raphael Warnock. Unlike the initial Mid-Term election cycle from a couple of weeks ago, Republican Senatorial candidate Herschel Walker has a new advantage. This time, he has the campaign support and endorsement of a very popular Governor in Brian Kemp, who just recently won re-election by a significant margin over perennial runner-up, Stacey Abrams.

Read full story
1237 comments

Nancy Pelosi Won’t Seek a Leadership Position in the 118th Congress, Despite Just being Re-Elected

In her recent speech to the House, the soon-to-be ex-Speaker declared that though she will serve out her newly elected two-year term, she will merely serve as a rank-and-file Democrat.

Read full story
125 comments

Newest Post-Mid-Term Polls Show Trump with Early Lead Over Either Biden or Harris

Brand new polls by Harvard / Harris Polling show former President Donald Trump with an instant lead over either Biden or Harris now that he has declared his candidacy. Now that we know for a fact that Nancy Pelosi will not be wielding the Speaker’s gavel come January when the 118th Congress sits for the first time, it’s a certainty that the routine of Democrats having their way with Congress is now over.

Read full story
588 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy