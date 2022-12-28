Georgia’s Special Grand Jury Wraps Up and Looks to be Another Democrat Nothingburger Against Trump

After an almost two-year investigation including dozens of subpoenas of Trump associates, Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis doesn’t appear to have anything tangible which might lead to prosecutable charges

Now that the investigative part of the special grand jury proceedings has wrapped, the grand jurors are expected to issue a final report culminating with their recommendations regarding possible prosecutable offenses.

Unlike traditional grand juries, special grand juries lack the ability to issue indictments of their own. Instead, if their final report includes a recommendation for criminal charges, it will be up to Fulton County Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis whether or not to impanel a traditional grand jury that would have the power to issue actual indictments.

However, as The Veracity Report has spoken with many people involved in the situation which is unfolding only a few blocks from our corporate offices in Fulton County, the overwhelming consensus is that there will ultimately be no charges filed against the former president, though it is possible that a few of the people directly involved in the secondary elector scheme could face prosecution for various actions that some perceive to have been deceptive.

Of course, this is a developing story, and The Veracity Report will keep you updated as developments unfold and the special grand jury issues its final report. When that report becomes available, and when Fani Willis decides what to do with that report and whether or not to impanel a traditional grand jury, The Veracity Report will have those updates for you.

