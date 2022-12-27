GOP Releases Report Laden with Texts & Emails Showing Pelosi was Directly Responsible for Security Failures

Republican lawmakers counter the January 6th Committees controversially redacted final report by confirming the outgoing House Speaker played a large role in the failure to protect the Capitol

Yesterday, in response to the House Select Committee’s release of their highly controversial and largely redacted final report regarding the events of January 6th, 2021 at the US Capitol, House Republicans released their own bombshell report which actually included verifiable, factual evidence that isn’t hearsay and could be used as evidence in an actual court of law.

Under authorization granted by probable future House Speaker and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Republican lawmakers gathered a slew of text and email messages which provide damning evidence that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office was directly involved in the creation and editing of the Capitol security plan that failed during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot and that security officials later declared they had been “denied again and again” the resources needed to protect one of the nation’s most important homes of democracy.

The Republican investigation occurred over several months and was conducted by GOP Reps. Rodney Davis, Jim Banks, Troy Nehls, Jim Jordan, and Kelly Armstrong. The investigation encompasses the results of evidence that had been ignored by the Democrat-led January 6th committee.

The 141-page report, which you can read in its entirety here, concludes that the Capitol was left vulnerable on January 6th as a result of failures by the Democratic leadership in the House and law enforcement leaders in the Capitol Police who allowed concerns about the “optics” of having armed officers and National Guardsmen visible to the public to override the need for enhanced security.

“Leadership and law enforcement failures within the U.S. Capitol left the complex vulnerable on January 6, 2021. However, the Democrat-led investigation in the House of Representatives has disregarded those institutional failings that exposed the Capitol to violence that day,” it concluded.

The report also corroborated prior reporting by The Veracity Report that Capitol Police received very specific warnings as early as the middle of December, that there was a credible threat of possible violence planned against the Capitol by protesters planning to attend the certification of the 2020 election results.

“Prior to that day, the U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) had obtained sufficient information from an array of channels to anticipate and prepare for the violence that occurred,” the report noted.

Rep. Banks also said the GOP report helps counter a Democrat narrative that ignored security failures by police and political leadership.

"Our report exposes the partisanship, incompetence, and indifference that led to the disaster on January 6th, and the leading role Speaker Pelosi and her office played in the security failure at the Capitol," Banks went on to say. "Unlike the sham January 6th Committee, House Republicans produced a useful report that will keep our Capitol and USCP officers safe with no subpoena power and no budget."

The report also makes no light of the behavior of the rioters who stormed the Capitol.

“On January 6, 2021, criminal rioters assaulted police officers, broke into the U.S. Capitol, damaged property, and temporarily interfered with the certification of states’ presidential and vice-presidential electors at the Joint Session of Congress—a typically pro forma event,” it noted.

However, the most explosive revelations exposed in the report are the text and email messages captured by the GOP investigators which show that two key staffers in Pelosi’s office attended regular meetings to discuss the security plan for January 6th which began taking place in early December 2020. The texts and emails also show that Pelosi’s top aide even edited some of the plans. It should also be noted that most of those discussions and meetings completely excluded Republican lawmakers.

“Then-House Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving—who served on the Capitol Police Board by virtue of his position—succumbed to political pressures from the Office of Speaker Pelosi and House Democrat leadership leading up to January 6, 2021,” the report said. “He coordinated closely with the Speaker and her staff and left Republicans out of important discussions related to security.”

After January 6th, Pelosi forced Irving to resign, and a staffer in the House sergeant at arms office sent a scathing email that suggested that the Democratic leadership had made Irving and Capitol Police Chief Steve Sund the fall guys to cover up the failure of lawmakers to provide adequate security resources which were not only available but freely offered.

“For the Speaker’s knee-jerk reaction to yesterday’s unprecedented event (and God knows how Congress lives for its knee-jerk reactions and to hell with future consequences . . . ). to immediately call for your resignation . . . after you have been denied again and again by Appropriations for proper security outfitting of the Capitol (and I WROTE several of those testimonies, dangit) . . . and to blame you personally because our department was doing the best they could with what they had and our comparatively small department size and limited officer resources . . . and because other agencies stepped in to assist just a fraction too late . . . again, for Congress to demand your resignation is spectacularly unjust, unfair, and unwarranted,” the staffer wrote Irving, according to the email included in the report.

“This is not your fault. Or Sund’s fault. If anything, Appropriations should be hung out to dry,” the staffer added.

The blockbuster GOP report also directly challenges the story Pelosi gave in February 2021 that she had “no power” over Capitol Police or the security plan for January 6th.

“Documents provided by the House Sergeant at Arms show how then-House Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving carried out his duties in clear deference to the Speaker, her staff, and other Democratic staff,” it said.

The report also notes that Pelosi’s chief of staff Terri McCullough and another aide on Pelosi’s staff, Jamie Fleet, head regular contact with Capitol Police and the sergeant at arms over the security planning for January 6th which began in early December 2020. At one point, McCullough was so involved she was asked to edit a security plan letter that was going to lawmakers a few days ahead of the tragic events.

“Irving sent the draft to McCullough and Fleet and requested any edits comments or concerns,” the report said “McCullough responded shortly afterward with edits.”

The report also faults Irving for being distracted by other responsibilities as well as a top intelligence official for the Capitol Police for making changes to intelligence analysis that kept front-line officers from knowing the dangers they were likely to face that day.

“Officers on the front lines and analysts in USCP’s intelligence division were undermined by the misplaced priorities of their leadership. Those problems were exacerbated by the House Sergeant at Arms, who was distracted from giving full attention to the threat environment prior to January 6, 2021 by several other upcoming events,” the report said.

