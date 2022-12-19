Jan 6th Committee Set to Make Criminal Recommendations and Issue a Heavily Redacted Final Report

After strong opposition and criticism for bias, the House Select Committee is about to present its final report – albeit a heavily redacted one – and recommendations for criminal charges

Photo by veracityreport.org

Within the past week, several sources within the house Select Committee have spoken out about the release of what is to be their final report. However, none has been so outspoken in recent days as committee member, Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA).

In his recent statements, he has declared that the committee will televise one last meeting, where it will explain its reasoning for its recommendations for criminal prosecutions. Schiff also explained that the committee is about to release its final report, however, what was most unexpected is his confession that the final report, which has been most coveted by the rabid Democratic supporters of the committee, will be heavily ‘scrubbed’ in what Schiff refers to as an effort to protect those who have testified.

This admonition has understandably left a bad taste in the mouth of many Americans and has given Republican and Independent critics of the committee, a lot of additional fuel to criticize the committee’s entire body of work, its neutrality, and its very credibility. That credibility has been under fire from the very beginning anyway due to the unorthodox manner in which the body of committee members who would serve was manhandled and manipulated by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi until many believed that it was comprised only of members, she approved of, which would best serve a pre-conceived, anti-Trump agenda.

That final video hearing will air on Monday, December 19, 2022.

For your convenience, here is the interview Rep. Schiff gave with CNN’s Dana Bash:

Veracity Editor's Note:

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: CNN, The Associated Press, Reuters, and veracityreport.org.

More information on this and all our stories are available on our network website veracityreport.org.

This article was compiled and written by Chief Political Correspondent Kurt Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!

If you or anyone you know might be interested in becoming an independent correspondent for The Veracity Report, either as a foodie reviewer or as a cub journalist, you can email us for more information at info@veracityreport.org

If you would like to help support our efforts to continue to bring you completely unbiased, uninfluenced, and completely independent news, you can make a one-time donation of any amount, or sign on as an ongoing sponsor of The Veracity Report for as little as $1.00 per month through our Patreon account at the link provided below.

Your contributions are what allow us to continue to bring you the highest level of traditional journalism imaginable, so we thank you in advance for any help you can provide.