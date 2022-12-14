Kevin McCarthy Easily Wins the Initial Republican Vote to become the Next Speaker of the House

Despite some opposition from a minority of GOP lawmakers, on Tuesday, McCarthy won the majority but still faces some opposition before officially winning the gavel

On December 13th, Republicans in the House of Representatives chose the current House Minority Leader, Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as their next Speaker. It was an important first step in McCarthy’s long quest for the powerful position, though it wasn’t the last he will have to face before he officially wins the gavel. McCarthy still has one hill to climb be he can officially secure the role in January.

In this most recent vote, he fended off a challenge from conservative House Freedom Caucus member Andy Biggs to win the House GOP’s Speakership nomination by a vote of 188 to 31.

“This new Republican leadership team is ready to get to work to get America back on the right track,” McCarthy said during a House GOP leadership press conference following Tuesday’s vote.

However, McCarthy’s pending speakership won’t be official until January. That’s when a vote of the entire House will be required and when he will have to procure a minimum of 218 votes from the entire House body in order to be awarded the position of Speaker.

With the GOP facing the probability of a small margin in the House, this means that McCarthy will have to convince around 30 members to come around and support him depending on the final size of the Republicans’ majority.

It comes amid a rift in the conservative House Freedom Caucus, with some members vowing to vote against McCarthy and others such as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) giving him the nod, warning Democrats could nominate their own choice for Speaker if the party does not support McCarthy.

“If we don’t unify around Kevin McCarthy, we’re opening the door for the Democrats to be able to recruit some of our Republicans,” Greene said.

In order to receive their vote, some of the holdout members of the House Freedom Caucus are asking for McCarthy to commit to some of their demands, such as making it easier to remove the Speaker, a typical political leverage move when every member’s vote is important to a pending leader.

