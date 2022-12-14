Manchin leaves the Door Wide Open to Leaving the Democratic Party – a Move that Could Give the GOP the Senate Majority

In an interview with The Hill, West Virginia’s Democratic Senator Joe Manchin discussed the possibility of following Arizona Senator Krysten Sinema (I-AZ) and changing parties

In that interview, and in the manner that he often does to maximize his political leverage, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin said Monday that currently he has no intention of leaving the Democratic Party the way his good friend Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) did last week. However, he also indicated that could change.

According to The Hill, Manchin told their reporters, 'I have no intention of doing anything right now.'

Whether I do something later, I can't tell you what the future's going to bring. I can only tell you where I am and my mindset.'

Being a Democrat in an extremely Republican state like West Virginia, Manchin is facing a very tough reelection fight in 2024, as West Virginia, as a whole, has continued to become even more red since his surprising election to the Senate.

In both 2016 and 2020, former Republican President Donald Trump won the state by around 40 points over Democrats Hillary Clinton and President Joe Biden and virtually all state elected offices are held by Republicans.

Should Manchin defect like Sinema did, it would place Democrats in a very precarious position.

That’s because, while the two other Independent Senators besides the newly aligned Sinema, Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Angus King (I-ME) both caucus (votes) religiously with the Democratic party, Sinema remained completely non-committal when asked directly by CNN’s Jake Tapper if she would continue to caucus with the Democrats.

Here is that brief interview:

If she doesn’t and begins voting with Senate Republicans on key issues, that would effectively alter the power balance in the Senate from the 51-49 majority the Democrats are currently looking forward to in the next Congress, back to the existing status quo of 50-50 with Vice President Kamala Harris being the tie-breaking vote.

This would effectively nix the judgeships and committee leadership positions Senate Democrats have been celebrating since Raphael Warnock was announced to be the winner of Georgia’s Senate runoff election on December 6th, which requires a 51-seat majority.

What’s more, if Manchin were also to defect, and if he also began to caucus with the GOP, the entire Senatorial balance of power would switch, giving Republicans the majority in the Senate. This would work exactly the same way as it does now, even though there are more Republican Senators in Congress than Democrats, Independents Sanders, and King, tip the scales with their votes giving the Democrats the slight majority they currently hold.

Adding two more Republican voters would again tip that balance making the Senate a 51-49 seat majority for the GOP, making Mitch McConnell (R-KY) the Senate Majority leader, and reducing Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to the role of Senate Minority Leader.

Of course, this is a developing story and The Veracity Report will keep you apprised of any changes or developments.

