Did Raphael Warnock Actually Say that We Need to Repent for Our Worship of Whiteness?

Sadly, after completing a thorough investigation of the facts in evidence, we have to report that it is true that Raphael Warnock did make these statements.

The next thing we have to look at, if the interest of fairness, is; was the divisive anti-white comments he made were taken out of context in a way that significantly alters the meaning of the words.

To examine this, we have embedded, both here and on our YouTube channel, not only the controversial 39-second video clip of him making the comments but also the completely unedited 22-minute speech/sermon, he delivered to Emory university in October of 2020, which the comments originated, just prior to the 2020 presidential election.

In this first video, we have localized only the 39 seconds of the speech which has inflamed so many people:

Of course, many of Warnock’s supporters have desperately tried to dismiss these inflammatory comments by claiming that they have been taken out of context and in some way can be rationally explained in a way that in no way promotes racial division. Because of this, we are also including the full, unedited, 22-minute video of the speech here:

Of course, the level of insult, if any at all, is up to individual interpretation, and The Veracity Report makes no claim that any of these remarks were uttered with the specific or direct intent of causing racial division.

As a litmus test as to the divisiveness of the comment, we use the test of reversal as a guide. In short, that means, if the roles of the comment were reversed and a white pastor issued this same exact statement in the same exact context, would the statement be considered to be inflammatory at best, or racist and divisive at worst?

Once again, these are determinations that can properly only be made by each individual who hears the statement in the context in which they were issued.

The only statement of fact that we present in this article is that the comments eluded to were actually made and were not taken out of context in any way.

