McCarthy to Schiff, Swalwell, & Omar – You’re Fired if I’m the New Speaker

Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is making a lot of promises regarding how the new GOP-led House will handle its business come January

By all accounts, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will be the new Speaker of the House when the 118th Congress sits in January. Once current Speaker Nancy Pelosi is forced to ceremoniously pass the gavel to a strong, Trump-supporting, MAGA Republican, there is no shortage of speculation as to just how the GOP leadership will handle the power of the House of Representatives.

However, McCarthy has been overtly unambiguous about certain things he is promising to do once the gavel is officially in his hand. The foremost of these has been to promise that at least three Democrats serving on powerful committee seats will be immediately relieved of their duties and replaced.

Historically, it has been something of a taboo practice in Congress for the party in the majority to restrict or replace representatives of the opposing party which occupy committee seats. That is, until February of 2021, when Nancy Pelosi moved to remove Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from her numerous committee assignments because they didn’t feel that her social media posts were appropriate and sent the wrong message.

Fast forward to this past week, and McCarthy promised to remove House Reps similarly. From CA Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell, as well as MN Rep. and squad member Ilhan Omar from their committee assignments should he formally be named the next Speaker?

As one might expect, those Democratic representatives who now find their committee assignments to be on the chopping block, particularly Schiff and Omar, are making plenty of noise and spewing no shortage of superlative-laced comments and accusations toward McCarthy. Democrats in kind, are also predictably shouting that retribution is the reason for McCarthy’s committee assignment threats.

Whether you believe that to be true or not, two things are certainly true; there is no doubt that McCarthy has the authority to pull off the removal, and that Democrats struck first by removing Taylor-Greene from her assignments. By doing so, it’s hard to imagine that they didn’t contemplate similar occurrences would befall their own representatives once the GOP regained control of the House.

