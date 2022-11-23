Nancy Pelosi Won’t Seek a Leadership Position in the 118th Congress, Despite Just being Re-Elected

The Veracity Report

In her recent speech to the House, the soon-to-be ex-Speaker declared that though she will serve out her newly elected two-year term, she will merely serve as a rank-and-file Democrat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HPPIo_0jL8GJJr00
Photo byveracityreport.org

In her roughly 15-minute-long speech which you can see in its entirety below, Speaker Pelosi shocked most of America, including many in her own party, when she made clear that she will not serve as House Minority Leader, nor will she serve on any committees throughout her next two years of service, but that she will not fully resign or step down.

In the speech, which we have provided for you here in its entirety, Pelosi makes a lot of nostalgic and seemingly patriotic comments. However, since she didn’t make this declaration prior to the official confirmation that she would be losing the Speakership, it’s hard to imagine that this was planned before the truth and gravity of her situation had fully sunk in.

That situation is, of course, that come January, when it’s time for the 118th Congress to sit for the first time, in keeping with tradition, she will be required to ceremoniously pass the Speaker’s gavel to the next Speaker of the House.

As we now know that new Speaker will not only be a Republican, but it will most likely be Kevin McCarthy, a MAGA Republican.

Is it possible that this truth is just too bitter of a pill for her to swallow and remain in Democratic Party leadership? There’s no way to know for sure. But, since she and President Joe Biden have been so outspoken against anyone identifying as a MAGA Republican of late, it’s hard to imagine how she could tolerate being a minority leader while one reigned over her, wielding her coveted Speaker’s gavel.

Veracity Editor's Note:

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: CSPAN, The Associated Press, Reuters, and veracityreport.org.

More information on this and all our stories are available on our network website veracityreport.org.

This article was compiled and written by Chief Political Correspondent, Kurt Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!

If you or anyone you know might be interested in becoming an independent correspondent for The Veracity Report, either as a foodie reviewer or as a cub journalist, you can email us for more information at info@veracityreport.org

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gINEp_0jL8GJJr00
Photo byThe Veracity Report, Copyright 2022

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Nancy Pelosi# The House of Representatives# MAGA Republicans# Kevin McCarthy# The Speakers Gavel

Comments / 128

Published by

The Veracity Report is an independent news agency that operates as part of the Wild Orchid Media & Entertainment Network (W.O.M.E.N.). TVR focuses only on factual information so our readers can develop informed opinions based on truth, not hyperbole.

Macon, GA
40363 followers

More from The Veracity Report

Newest Post-Mid-Term Polls Show Trump with Early Lead Over Either Biden or Harris

Brand new polls by Harvard / Harris Polling show former President Donald Trump with an instant lead over either Biden or Harris now that he has declared his candidacy. Now that we know for a fact that Nancy Pelosi will not be wielding the Speaker’s gavel come January when the 118th Congress sits for the first time, it’s a certainty that the routine of Democrats having their way with Congress is now over.

Read full story
584 comments

Democrats Seem Convinced They Won the 2022 Mid-Term Elections – But the Facts Don’t Bear that Out | Opinion

After suffering substantial losses across several major states, Democrats may have more to fear than their arrogance will let them believe. By now, most of us have heard that the Republican party didn’t win a 40-50 seat majority in the House of Representatives as some other non-White House-occupied parties have done in the past.

Read full story
1166 comments

Trump 2024, He’s Not Only for Real, He Could be Democrats’ Worst Nightmare | Opinion

The media love to claim Americans are against him, but there is just no denying Donald Trump’s continuing popularity – and not only with Republicans. As we’ve published in other post-mid-term articles, such as: The True Mark of a ‘Red Wave’ and What That Means Going Forward – Our Interview with Professor Dorian Lassiter, and Despite What the Media Would Have You Believe, This Election Has Been a Red Wave, The true mark of what would establish these most recent mid-term election gains by the Republican party as a ‘red wave’ cannot be determined by comparing the number of seats wins with those of previous or ‘historical’ mid-term elections.

Read full story
933 comments

The True Mark of a ‘Red Wave’ and What That Means Going Forward – Our Interview with Professor Dorian Lassiter

The measure of a ‘red wave’ is not how we compare this mid-term to others historically or how media outlets guessed at expectations. Instead, Experts show that elections, like coin flips, are completely independent events that only a fool would compare to one another or guess at.

Read full story
3 comments

First Post Mid Term Polls Show Biden Approval Rating Still under 40%

Reuters/Ipsos conducted the first poll of Joe Biden’s approval rating taken after the Mid Term elections, and it wasn’t good. The newly released Reuters/Ipsos poll included 424 Democrats, 390 Republicans, and 106 independents. Among many others, the poll asked the pertinent question regarding President Joe Biden’s approval rating according to the poll’s respondents.

Read full story
439 comments

James Click out as Astros GM in Unprecedented Move – Assistant GMs Re-sign Montero

In a never-before-seen occurrence, James Click is out as GM of the Houston Astros, only days after hoisting the Commissioner’s trophy as a world champion. Veracity Sports has learned from a source close to the situation which has requested to remain anonymous because they do not have the authorization to disclose team business publicly, that, after a contentious final year of the 3-year deal Click signed to become GM of the Astros prior to the 2020 season, the two sides were unable to come to terms on a mutually suitable extension.

Read full story
Arizona State

Hobbs Holding Narrow Lead Over Lake as Counting Continues Though Court Filings May be Imminent

Arizona’s gubernatorial race is headed for a photo finish. We dissect what you need to know about that race as it trudges on. Unless you live under a rock, in a cave, or on some deserted island, you’ve probably heard about all of the election issues that the state of Arizona has fought through since Tuesday. The most prevalent, of course, was the systematic dysfunction of up to 20% of the state’s voting machines within Maricopa, the state’s most populous county which encompasses Phoenix and several of its outlying suburbs.

Read full story
75 comments
Georgia State

All Hands-on Deck as Georgia Braces for Another Runoff

As the money begins to pour in and the mudslinging ads ramp up to epic proportions, there is a lot more at stake in this runoff than just bragging rights. Now that we know that Democrats will keep control of the Senate, without regard to the outcome of Georgia's December 6th runoff, it will be a great political science experiment to see just how much money each side is still willing to invest in order to help them procure a win in the Peach State.

Read full story
33 comments

Despite What the Media Would Have You Believe, This Election Has Been a Red Wave | Opinion

And it's not over yet. Ever since election day, most mainstream media agencies have focused their reporting on how disappointing these mid-term election results have turned out for Republicans. While it's true anyone and everyone in politics would love to have 'won more,' there can be no denying the accomplishments of the GOP in this election cycle - unless, of course, the best you can do for your agenda is to focus on the modest number of GOP setbacks. Setbacks which, in truth, have not been anywhere near as demoralizing to Republicans as the left, and their media allies, would have you believe.

Read full story
2239 comments

The MLB Hot Stove Season is Here – Veracity Sports Presents a Comprehensive List of This Year’s Free Agent Class

With the MLB free agent signing period having begun yesterday at 5 PM, here is a comprehensive, team-by-team breakdown of the free agents who are now up for grabs around the league.

Read full story

All Signs Point to a GOP Takeover of Both Chambers of the 118th Congress with 1 Day Left | Opinion

After reviewing multiple political polling sources and web-based analytics, we find that the probability that Dems will maintain control of either Chamber is highly unlikely. First, in keeping with our commitment to sharing only the most reliable source information, it’s important for us to explain that The Veracity Report only considers polls that have been conducted by reputable polling agencies nationwide.

Read full story
295 comments
Pennsylvania State

Despite Oprah Endorsement, Oz is Still Topping Fetterman in Last-Minute Polls

Social media lit up at the news of Oprah Winfrey’s endorsement of John Fetterman over Mehmet Oz. Unfortunately for Fetterman, that hasn’t translated into greater support. Since these two candidates faced off in their debate, numerous polls have been conducted. In keeping with our commitment to sharing only the most reliable source information, The Veracity Report only considers polls that have been conducted by reputable polling agencies nationwide.

Read full story
293 comments
Ohio State

Numerous Final Polls Show Vance with Huge Lead Over Ryan in Ohio

With slightly over 36 hours until the polls close in Ohio, all of the latest polls we could find show Republican JD Vance with a decisive lead over incumbent Democrat Tim Ryan. Despite the last-minute assistance of former President Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey, and several other comedians and celebrities, each of the most recent polls we could find show GOP challenger and Trump-supported Senatorial candidate JD Vance’s lead over incumbent Democratic Senator Tim Ryan is only increasing as we get closer to the closing of the polls on Tuesday evening.

Read full story
130 comments

Last Polling Before Mid-Terms Shows GOP Could Win up to 54 Senate Seats

Last-minute polling from key battleground states shows that several Senate races which were once believed to be leaning heavily Democrat are now being led by Republicans the day before elections.

Read full story
30 comments
Georgia State

The Latest AJ-C Poll Shows Kemp Passing 51%, Enough to Avoid a Runoff with Democrat Stacey Abrams

However, although Republican Senatorial challenger Herschel Walker is also polling above incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock, he doesn't appear to be far enough ahead to avoid a runoff of his own.

Read full story
59 comments
Texas State

Abbott’s Lead Over Beto Increases to 13 points with less Than a Week to Go

Ever since their debates, Abbott has almost doubled his lead over the Democratic challenger as Texas voters make sure their voices are heard. With less than a week remaining before the crucial November 8th Mid-term elections that will determine the political power balance in our country for the next two years, incumbent Governor Greg Abbott has opened up what might seem to be an insurmountable lead over his Democratic challenger, Beto O’Rourke.

Read full story
231 comments

Newest Poll Shows Zeldin Leading Hochul for the First Time Overcoming the Huge Lead She Once Had

It seems incredible, but it is also one of the most sensational stories leading up to the mid-terms - these tremendous gains a GOP challenger has made against a Democratic incumbent.

Read full story
968 comments
Arizona State

Latest Poll Shows Trump-Backed Kari Lake with a Huge 11-Point Lead over Democrat Hobbs with only 10 Days to go

Despite a very aggressive last-minute campaign calendar and an almost continuously active Twitter feed, Katie Hobbs appears to be falling way behind in the race to be Arizona’s next Governor.

Read full story
230 comments
Georgia State

New Poll Shows Kemp and Walker are Expanding Their Leads in Georgia - Despite Obama Stumping for Dems

With only a week and a half left before Mid Term Election Day 22, The Peach State is showing every indication of returning red. In the last few weeks. Georgia Democratic candidates have pulled out every stop they could think of. From massive, multi-million-dollar television negative ad campaigns against their Republican rivals, to politically reincarnating former president Barak Obama to campaign with them, (not so discreetly distancing themselves from the Democrat currently occupying the White House).

Read full story
49 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy