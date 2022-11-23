Nancy Pelosi Won’t Seek a Leadership Position in the 118th Congress, Despite Just being Re-Elected

In her recent speech to the House, the soon-to-be ex-Speaker declared that though she will serve out her newly elected two-year term, she will merely serve as a rank-and-file Democrat

Photo by veracityreport.org

In her roughly 15-minute-long speech which you can see in its entirety below, Speaker Pelosi shocked most of America, including many in her own party, when she made clear that she will not serve as House Minority Leader, nor will she serve on any committees throughout her next two years of service, but that she will not fully resign or step down.

In the speech, which we have provided for you here in its entirety, Pelosi makes a lot of nostalgic and seemingly patriotic comments. However, since she didn’t make this declaration prior to the official confirmation that she would be losing the Speakership, it’s hard to imagine that this was planned before the truth and gravity of her situation had fully sunk in.

That situation is, of course, that come January, when it’s time for the 118th Congress to sit for the first time, in keeping with tradition, she will be required to ceremoniously pass the Speaker’s gavel to the next Speaker of the House.

As we now know that new Speaker will not only be a Republican, but it will most likely be Kevin McCarthy, a MAGA Republican.

Is it possible that this truth is just too bitter of a pill for her to swallow and remain in Democratic Party leadership? There’s no way to know for sure. But, since she and President Joe Biden have been so outspoken against anyone identifying as a MAGA Republican of late, it’s hard to imagine how she could tolerate being a minority leader while one reigned over her, wielding her coveted Speaker’s gavel.

Veracity Editor's Note:

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: CSPAN, The Associated Press, Reuters, and veracityreport.org.

More information on this and all our stories are available on our network website veracityreport.org.

This article was compiled and written by Chief Political Correspondent, Kurt Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!

If you or anyone you know might be interested in becoming an independent correspondent for The Veracity Report, either as a foodie reviewer or as a cub journalist, you can email us for more information at info@veracityreport.org