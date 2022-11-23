Newest Post-Mid-Term Polls Show Trump with Early Lead Over Either Biden or Harris

Brand new polls by Harvard / Harris Polling show former President Donald Trump with an instant lead over either Biden or Harris now that he has declared his candidacy

Now that we know for a fact that Nancy Pelosi will not be wielding the Speaker’s gavel come January when the 118th Congress sits for the first time, it’s a certainty that the routine of Democrats having their way with Congress is now over.

Be that as it may, when Speaker Pelosi will be forced to pass the gavel to a MAGA Republican despite the dark utterings of President Biden’s ‘extremist’ urgings, it will mark a new era of government in America.

Whether this single change will be enough to substantiate the hotly debated ‘red wave; remains to be seen. However, it is very clear that it will not be a situation for Democratic business as usual in the Capitol for the left any longer.

More than likely, the soon-to-be Republican-controlled House will begin to launch its own investigations into the issues that have been plaguing the US since Joe Biden was named President-elect.

Some of those investigations are likely to foray into the events of January 6th and will most likely explore factual evidence that was completely ignored or listed as taboo during the investigation for the current House Select Committee. Things such as Speaker Pelosi’s and Capitol Police actions leading up to the raid. Elements that were expressly forbidden from consideration under the current committee.

It is also extremely likely that we will see expedited investigations into Hunter Biden’s laptop, the coverup that resulted through the FBI that has already led to the forced resignation of one top agent, particularly to determine if there are any links in that laptop that show knowledge and complicity by Joe Biden with any of Hunter’s illicit affairs, here, abroad or both.

It is also being rumored that at least 2 to three impeachment proceedings are likely to be initiated as a result of President Biden’s handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal which led to the deaths of 13 servicemen and women during the evacuation, his questionable dealings with OPEC in asking them to hold off of increasing oil prices until after the midterms, and of course, the incredible amounts of money the Biden administration has authorized to send to Ukraine, particularly the latest 5 billion which this administration has now quickly authorized to send before they officially lose control of the House in January.

Amidst all of this, and after former President Donald Trump announced his candidacy for the 2024 Presidential election when we look at the first polls coming out of the reputable polling agencies, we see that Harvard / Harris, the first significant polling agency to test the climate of the presidential waters after the recent mid-term elections, shows that Donald Trump has a respectable initial lead over either Joe Biden or Kamala Harris, with Biden making it a slightly closer race than Harris would if the election were to be held today.

Of course, it’s entirely too early for accurate polling, but it is very telling that despite many, particularly in the media, trumpeting how much Democrats achieved in this most recent mid-terms, if the 2024 Presidential election were held today, most people report that they would vote for Trump over either Biden or Harris.

