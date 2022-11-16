First Post Mid Term Polls Show Biden Approval Rating Still under 40%

Reuters/Ipsos conducted the first poll of Joe Biden’s approval rating taken after the Mid Term elections, and it wasn’t good

The newly released Reuters/Ipsos poll included 424 Democrats, 390 Republicans, and 106 independents. Among many others, the poll asked the pertinent question regarding President Joe Biden’s approval rating according to the poll’s respondents.

Contrary to unbacked reports by media sources, that approval not only isn’t ‘surging’ to quote one of them, but it actually lost a few points from the 42% it managed to reach over the past couple of weeks leading up to the election.

According to the poll’s respondents, which surprisingly featured more registered Democrats than any other party affiliation, only a scant 39% of them believed this president was doing a satisfactory job over the two years he’s occupied the White House.

Ipsos even thought to include a week-by-week breakdown of the president’s job approval since taking office.

Further, as with most polls these days, this one asked the prevailing question of how many of the respondents believed the country was on the wrong track, vs how many believed we were headed in the right direction. Here is the result of that question.

It will be interesting to see in the weeks to come how these numbers change now that former President Donald Trump has announced his candidacy to win back the White House in 2024, if at all.

