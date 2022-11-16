First Post Mid Term Polls Show Biden Approval Rating Still under 40%

The Veracity Report

Reuters/Ipsos conducted the first poll of Joe Biden’s approval rating taken after the Mid Term elections, and it wasn’t good

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wukKz_0jCr9wdj00
Image Courtesy of veracityreport.org

The newly released Reuters/Ipsos poll included 424 Democrats, 390 Republicans, and 106 independents. Among many others, the poll asked the pertinent question regarding President Joe Biden’s approval rating according to the poll’s respondents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29IVmU_0jCr9wdj00
Image Courtesy of Reuters/Ipsos Polling

Contrary to unbacked reports by media sources, that approval not only isn’t ‘surging’ to quote one of them, but it actually lost a few points from the 42% it managed to reach over the past couple of weeks leading up to the election.

According to the poll’s respondents, which surprisingly featured more registered Democrats than any other party affiliation, only a scant 39% of them believed this president was doing a satisfactory job over the two years he’s occupied the White House.

Ipsos even thought to include a week-by-week breakdown of the president’s job approval since taking office.

Further, as with most polls these days, this one asked the prevailing question of how many of the respondents believed the country was on the wrong track, vs how many believed we were headed in the right direction. Here is the result of that question.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nc2dm_0jCr9wdj00
Image Courtesy of Reuters/Ipsos Polling

It will be interesting to see in the weeks to come how these numbers change now that former President Donald Trump has announced his candidacy to win back the White House in 2024, if at all.

Of course, The Veracity Report will be furnishing you with continuously updated reports as the 2024 political picture becomes clearer.

Veracity Editor's Note:

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: Reuters/Ipsos Polling, The Associated Press, Reuters, and veracityreport.org.

More information on this and all our stories are available on our network website veracityreport.org.

This article was compiled and written by Chief Political Correspondent, Kurt Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!

If you or anyone you know might be interested in becoming an independent correspondent for The Veracity Report, either as a foodie reviewer or as a cub journalist, you can email us for more information at info@veracityreport.org

If you would like to help support our efforts to continue to bring you completely unbiased, uninfluenced, and completely independent news, you can make a one-time donation of any amount, or sign on as an ongoing sponsor of The Veracity Report for as little as $1.00 per month through our Patreon account at the link provided below.

Your contributions allow us to continue bringing you the highest level of traditional journalism imaginable, so we thank you in advance for any help you can provide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SJq1c_0jCr9wdj00
Copyright 2022, The Veracity Report

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Joe Biden# Approval Rating# Right Track Wrong Direction# Polling# Election 2024

Comments / 458

Published by

The Veracity Report is an independent news agency that operates as part of the Wild Orchid Media & Entertainment Network (W.O.M.E.N.). TVR focuses only on factual information so our readers can develop informed opinions based on truth, not hyperbole.

Macon, GA
39563 followers

More from The Veracity Report

The True Mark of a ‘Red Wave’ and What That Means Going Forward – Our Interview with Professor Dorian Lassiter

The measure of a ‘red wave’ is not how we compare this mid-term to others historically or how media outlets guessed at expectations. Instead, Experts show that elections, like coin flips, are completely independent events that only a fool would compare to one another or guess at.

Read full story
25 comments

James Click out as Astros GM in Unprecedented Move – Assistant GMs Re-sign Montero

In a never-before-seen occurrence, James Click is out as GM of the Houston Astros, only days after hoisting the Commissioner’s trophy as a world champion. Veracity Sports has learned from a source close to the situation which has requested to remain anonymous because they do not have the authorization to disclose team business publicly, that, after a contentious final year of the 3-year deal Click signed to become GM of the Astros prior to the 2020 season, the two sides were unable to come to terms on a mutually suitable extension.

Read full story
Arizona State

Hobbs Holding Narrow Lead Over Lake as Counting Continues Though Court Filings May be Imminent

Arizona’s gubernatorial race is headed for a photo finish. We dissect what you need to know about that race as it trudges on. Unless you live under a rock, in a cave, or on some deserted island, you’ve probably heard about all of the election issues that the state of Arizona has fought through since Tuesday. The most prevalent, of course, was the systematic dysfunction of up to 20% of the state’s voting machines within Maricopa, the state’s most populous county which encompasses Phoenix and several of its outlying suburbs.

Read full story
75 comments
Georgia State

All Hands-on Deck as Georgia Braces for Another Runoff

As the money begins to pour in and the mudslinging ads ramp up to epic proportions, there is a lot more at stake in this runoff than just bragging rights. Now that we know that Democrats will keep control of the Senate, without regard to the outcome of Georgia's December 6th runoff, it will be a great political science experiment to see just how much money each side is still willing to invest in order to help them procure a win in the Peach State.

Read full story
33 comments

Despite What the Media Would Have You Believe, This Election Has Been a Red Wave | Opinion

And it's not over yet. Ever since election day, most mainstream media agencies have focused their reporting on how disappointing these mid-term election results have turned out for Republicans. While it's true anyone and everyone in politics would love to have 'won more,' there can be no denying the accomplishments of the GOP in this election cycle - unless, of course, the best you can do for your agenda is to focus on the modest number of GOP setbacks. Setbacks which, in truth, have not been anywhere near as demoralizing to Republicans as the left, and their media allies, would have you believe.

Read full story
2231 comments

The MLB Hot Stove Season is Here – Veracity Sports Presents a Comprehensive List of This Year’s Free Agent Class

With the MLB free agent signing period having begun yesterday at 5 PM, here is a comprehensive, team-by-team breakdown of the free agents who are now up for grabs around the league.

Read full story

All Signs Point to a GOP Takeover of Both Chambers of the 118th Congress with 1 Day Left | Opinion

After reviewing multiple political polling sources and web-based analytics, we find that the probability that Dems will maintain control of either Chamber is highly unlikely. First, in keeping with our commitment to sharing only the most reliable source information, it’s important for us to explain that The Veracity Report only considers polls that have been conducted by reputable polling agencies nationwide.

Read full story
288 comments
Pennsylvania State

Despite Oprah Endorsement, Oz is Still Topping Fetterman in Last-Minute Polls

Social media lit up at the news of Oprah Winfrey’s endorsement of John Fetterman over Mehmet Oz. Unfortunately for Fetterman, that hasn’t translated into greater support. Since these two candidates faced off in their debate, numerous polls have been conducted. In keeping with our commitment to sharing only the most reliable source information, The Veracity Report only considers polls that have been conducted by reputable polling agencies nationwide.

Read full story
293 comments
Ohio State

Numerous Final Polls Show Vance with Huge Lead Over Ryan in Ohio

With slightly over 36 hours until the polls close in Ohio, all of the latest polls we could find show Republican JD Vance with a decisive lead over incumbent Democrat Tim Ryan. Despite the last-minute assistance of former President Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey, and several other comedians and celebrities, each of the most recent polls we could find show GOP challenger and Trump-supported Senatorial candidate JD Vance’s lead over incumbent Democratic Senator Tim Ryan is only increasing as we get closer to the closing of the polls on Tuesday evening.

Read full story
130 comments

Last Polling Before Mid-Terms Shows GOP Could Win up to 54 Senate Seats

Last-minute polling from key battleground states shows that several Senate races which were once believed to be leaning heavily Democrat are now being led by Republicans the day before elections.

Read full story
29 comments
Georgia State

The Latest AJ-C Poll Shows Kemp Passing 51%, Enough to Avoid a Runoff with Democrat Stacey Abrams

However, although Republican Senatorial challenger Herschel Walker is also polling above incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock, he doesn't appear to be far enough ahead to avoid a runoff of his own.

Read full story
59 comments
Texas State

Abbott’s Lead Over Beto Increases to 13 points with less Than a Week to Go

Ever since their debates, Abbott has almost doubled his lead over the Democratic challenger as Texas voters make sure their voices are heard. With less than a week remaining before the crucial November 8th Mid-term elections that will determine the political power balance in our country for the next two years, incumbent Governor Greg Abbott has opened up what might seem to be an insurmountable lead over his Democratic challenger, Beto O’Rourke.

Read full story
231 comments

Newest Poll Shows Zeldin Leading Hochul for the First Time Overcoming the Huge Lead She Once Had

It seems incredible, but it is also one of the most sensational stories leading up to the mid-terms - these tremendous gains a GOP challenger has made against a Democratic incumbent.

Read full story
968 comments
Arizona State

Latest Poll Shows Trump-Backed Kari Lake with a Huge 11-Point Lead over Democrat Hobbs with only 10 Days to go

Despite a very aggressive last-minute campaign calendar and an almost continuously active Twitter feed, Katie Hobbs appears to be falling way behind in the race to be Arizona’s next Governor.

Read full story
209 comments
Georgia State

New Poll Shows Kemp and Walker are Expanding Their Leads in Georgia - Despite Obama Stumping for Dems

With only a week and a half left before Mid Term Election Day 22, The Peach State is showing every indication of returning red. In the last few weeks. Georgia Democratic candidates have pulled out every stop they could think of. From massive, multi-million-dollar television negative ad campaigns against their Republican rivals, to politically reincarnating former president Barak Obama to campaign with them, (not so discreetly distancing themselves from the Democrat currently occupying the White House).

Read full story
49 comments
Pennsylvania State

Latest Poll After Debate Shows Dr. Oz Opening Significant Lead over Fetterman

With only about 10 days left until Election Day, the once-trailing Oz now leads Fetterman by what appears to be an increasing margin. As the day of truth rapidly approaches, The Veracity Report staff is closely monitoring polls across the nation, looking for any of those last-minute indicators that a previous underdog, is now leading the pack. This certainly appears to be one of those occurrences.

Read full story
370 comments

“Start Spreading the News” The Yankees and Mets are Playing Golf and New York Might Turn Red

Amidst a tumultuous sports and crime-riddled October, New Yorkers might be pushing for wholesale changes in the Big Apple as well as the rest of the Empire State. There’s no doubt it’s been an eventful October for New Yorkers. First, their storied Yankees and upsurged Mets were both dispatched from the MLB playoffs falling short of their fabled run for the franchise’s unprecedented 28th World Series victory. And now, it appears that Republican gubernatorial challenger Lee Zeldin is actually polling ahead of incumbent Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul in several of the latest polls.

Read full story
27 comments
Georgia State

It’s Official, With Less than 2 Weeks to go, the Latest Polls Declare Walker is Now Ahead of Warnock for GA Senate Seat

Despite a massive negative ad campaign being launched against him, Herschel Walker now enjoys a 2.5-point lead over Raphael Warnock. We have the details in. Ever since winning the Republican primary and being nominated as the GOP’s candidate to challenge Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock for his shortly tenured Georgia Senate seat, Herschel Walker has been playing catch up. But that’s simply not the case anymore, according to the latest polls by The Daily wire and The Trafalgar Group.

Read full story
525 comments

Recent Polls Show JD Vance Tied or Leading Tim Ryan Across the Board

With barely more than two weeks before the mid-terms, Trump-backed JD Vance is surging. According to the most recent Cygnal Momentum Tracking Poll:. “Democrats have very slightly tightened the generic and named ballots but continue to suffer from an enthusiasm problem, as Republicans have strong negative feelings towards President Biden and the direction of the country and are ready to vote.

Read full story
20 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy