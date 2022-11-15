All Hands-on Deck as Georgia Braces for Another Runoff

As the money begins to pour in and the mudslinging ads ramp up to epic proportions, there is a lot more at stake in this runoff than just bragging rights

Image Courtesy of veracityreport.org

Now that we know that Democrats will keep control of the Senate, without regard to the outcome of Georgia's December 6th runoff, it will be a great political science experiment to see just how much money each side is still willing to invest in order to help them procure a win in the Peach State.

It will be particularly interesting to see how the match, and the total cash outlay, play out. That's because the last runoff election for control of this seat, which occurred only two short years ago, in 2020, and pitted the now Democratic incumbent, Raphael Warnock against then incumbent, Republican Kelly Loeffler,

In that race, both candidates and their parties combined to spend approximately a half billion dollars to influence Georgian voters and win that pivotal seat. Before the battle for control of the Senate for 2022 was decided, we agreed with many of the experts who believed this race could easily top that 2020 figure.

After all, control of the upper Chamber of Congress for the next 2 years is as good a reason as any to pump sums larger than the gross national product of several small countries into an election. However, now that the coveted control has been established and this race, while still important, is nowhere near as nationally pivotal as it was in 2020, how much money and other resources should we expect to see poured into this election by each side?

To be sure, our brain trusts here at The Veracity Report have given this question a considerable amount of thought, particularly since the issue of control of the Senate for the next two years has been settled.

Of course, there is no way to know or to predict. However, with the level of polarized contention between Americans and our two most prevalent political powerhouse parties today, we wouldn't be at all surprised to see this year's sum either meet or exceed that of 2020, even though there is nowhere near as much at stake in this election as there was two years ago.

One thing is for sure, the next weeks are going to be extremely interesting, politically. As always, The Veracity Report will be here to keep you up to date with breaking news as it happens.

Veracity Editor's Note:

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: The Associated Press, Reuters, opensecrets.org, and veracityreport.org.

More information on this and all our stories are available on our network website veracityreport.org.

This article was compiled and written by Chief Political Correspondent, Kurt Dillon

