The MLB Hot Stove Season is Here – Veracity Sports Presents a Comprehensive List of This Year’s Free Agent Class

With the MLB free agent signing period having begun yesterday at 5 PM, here is a comprehensive, team-by-team breakdown of the free agents who are now up for grabs around the league

In this, our foray into the havoc that is the Major League Baseball hot stove free agency season, the sports aficionados running our newest department here at The Veracity Report, which we call - Veracity Sports, have decided that the best way to start the discussion is to first list a team-by-team breakdown of the most notable free agents from each team.

So, what makes Veracity Sports different than any other sports media outlet?

Simple, as a truly independent sports media outlet, we will never seek to have players, coaches, or team front office personnel appear on our shows. Because of that, we don’t have to be sweet and sugarcoat things like team management snafus or poor performances by players, coaches, managers, or front office staff.

This model opens the door for us to be able to present the issues that surface throughout all sports truthfully and unabashedly. By pulling no punches, both our correspondents and you, our followers, will be able to address our respective feelings about all things sports without care or concern about offending any athlete, team, coach, referee, or league official.

This means that we can have and maintain a true ‘gloves off’ approach to sports analysis, unlike what we see on most other sports talk shows.

In this inaugural issue, we will be discussing MLB free agency and the exciting ‘what ifs’ that make every hot stove season so fun. We’re going to do this first, by listing in this article, all of the current free agents as free agency officially kicked off at 5 PM on Tuesday, November 10th.

Once we have those on the table, then we will begin the discussions about who is the best fit to fill holes on each team and we will conduct those discussions in the comments of each of our posts, as well as across our social media platforms on Facebook and Twitter.

So, without further ado, here is the current list of the most notable free agents around the league, split into which teams they played for in the 2022 season. Teams are listed by division and are presented in alphabetical order, and each player’s name is hyperlinked to their MLB.com player profile.

The American League

American League East

Baltimore Orioles

1B Jesús Aguilar, C Robinson Chirinos, RHP Jordan Lyles, 2B Rougned Odor

Boston Red Sox

SS Xander Bogaerts, RHP Nathan Eovaldi, LHP Rich Hill, DH J.D. Martinez, OF Tommy Pham, LHP Matt Strahm, RHP Michael Wacha

New York Yankees

OF Andrew Benintendi, LHP Zack Britton, DH Matt Carpenter, RHP Miguel Castro, LHP Aroldis Chapman, UTL Marwin Gonzalez, RHP Chad Green, OF Aaron Judge, 1B Anthony Rizzo, RHP Jameson Taillon

Tampa Bay Rays

OF Kevin Kiermaier, RHP Corey Kluber, OF David Peralta, C Mike Zunino

Toronto Blue Jays

OF Jackie Bradley Jr., RHP David Phelps, RHP Ross Stripling

American League Central

Chicago White Sox

1B José Abreu, SS Elvis Andrus, RHP Johnny Cueto, 2B Josh Harrison, OF AJ Pollock, RHP Vince Velasquez

Cleveland Guardians

C Austin Hedges, RHP Bryan Shaw

Detroit Tigers

C Tucker Barnhart, LHP Andrew Chafin, LHP Daniel Norris

Kansas City Royals

RHP Zack Greinke

Minnesota Twins

RHP Chris Archer, RHP Dylan Bundy, SS Carlos Correa, RHP Michael Fulmer, OF Billy Hamilton, C Sandy León, RHP Aaron Sanchez, C Gary Sánchez, 1B Miguel Sanó

American League West

Houston Astros

OF Michael Brantley, C Jason Castro, UTL Aledmys Díaz, 1B Yuli Gurriel, 1B Trey Mancini, RHP Rafael Montero, LHP Will Smith, C Christian Vázquez, RHP Justin Verlander

Los Angeles Angels

RHP Archie Bradley, IF Matt Duffy, RHP Michael Lorenzen, C Kurt Suzuki

Oakland Athletics

OF Chad Pinder

Seattle Mariners

LHP Matthew Boyd, C Curt Casali, 2B Adam Frazier, OF Mitch Haniger, 1B Carlos Santana

Texas Rangers

RHP Kohei Arihara, OF Kole Calhoun, IF Charlie Culberson, LHP Matt Moore, LHP Martín Pérez, C Kevin Plawecki

The National League

National League East

Atlanta Braves

IF Ehire Adrianza, RHP Jesse Chavez, OF Adam Duvall, OF Robbie Grossman, RHP Jay Jackson, RHP Luke Jackson, RHP Kenley Jansen, RHP Darren O'Day, SS Dansby Swanson

Miami Marlins

Since their only eligible free agent was Jorge Soler, and he opted not to opt out of his contract, the Marlins don't have any Major League free agents this offseason.

New York Mets

RHP Chris Bassitt, LHP Alex Claudio, RHP Jacob deGrom, RHP Mychal Givens RHP Seth Lugo, RHP Trevor May, OF Tyler Naquin, OF Brandon Nimmo, RHP Adam Ottavino, LHP Joely Rodríguez, RHP Taijuan Walker, RHP Trevor Williams

Philadelphia Phillies

RHP Chris Devenski, RHP Zach Eflin, RHP Kyle Gibson, LHP Brad Hand, RHP Corey Knebel, RHP David Robertson, 2B Jean Segura, RHP Noah Syndergaard

Washington Nationals

RHP Steve Cishek, DH Nelson Cruz, RHP Carl Edwards Jr., RHP Will Harris, 2B César Hernández, RHP Joe Ross, RHP Erasmo Ramírez, RHP Aníbal Sánchez

National League Central

Chicago Cubs

C Willson Contreras, LHP Drew Smyly, LHP Wade Miley

Cincinnati Reds

RHP Chase Anderson, LHP Mike Minor, C Austin Romine, IF Donovan Solano, RHP Hunter Strickland, LHP Justin Wilson

Milwaukee Brewers

RHP Brad Boxberger, RHP Josh Lindblom, OF Andrew McCutchen, C Omar Narváez, IF Jace Peterson, LHP Taylor Rogers, RHP Trevor Rosenthal

Pittsburgh Pirates

OF Ben Gamel, C Roberto Pérez

St. Louis Cardinals

OF Corey Dickerson, LHP José Quintana

National League West

Arizona Diamondbacks

RHP Zach Davies, RHP Ian Kennedy

Colorado Rockies

RHP Alex Colomé, RHP Carlos Estévez, SS José Iglesias, RHP Chad Kuhl, RHP Scott Oberg, RHP José Ureña

Los Angeles Dodgers

IF Hanser Alberto, LHP Tyler Anderson, LHP Danny Duffy, OF Joey Gallo, RHP Tommy Kahnle, LHP Clayton Kershaw, LHP Andrew Heaney, RHP Craig Kimbrel, RHP Chris Martin, RHP Jimmy Nelson, OF Kevin Pillar, LHP David Price, 3B Justin Turner, SS Trea Turner

San Diego Padres

1B Josh Bell, RHP Mike Clevinger, 3B Brandon Drury, RHP Pierce Johnson, LHP Sean Manaea, RHP Nick Martinez, OF Wil Myers, OF Jurickson Profar, RHP Craig Stammen, RHP Robert Suarez

San Francisco Giants

LHP José Álvarez, 1B Brandon Belt, 3B Evan Longoria , RHP Shelby Miller, OF Joc Pederson, LHP Carlos Rodón

Now that we have a comprehensive team-by-team breakdown of this year’s free agent class, we can start to dig in and begin making predictions about which landing spots make the most sense for each player, as well as how much and how long we expect their contracts to extend out to.

We suggest that you bookmark this article and refer to it frequently throughout this hot stove season so that together, we can begin to meticulously analyze and critique each team and each player in an effort to substantiate our predictions.

