The MLB Hot Stove Season is Here – Veracity Sports Presents a Comprehensive List of This Year’s Free Agent Class

The Veracity Report

With the MLB free agent signing period having begun yesterday at 5 PM, here is a comprehensive, team-by-team breakdown of the free agents who are now up for grabs around the league

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m2UBY_0j7F7dUI00
Image Courtesy of veracityreport.org

In this, our foray into the havoc that is the Major League Baseball hot stove free agency season, the sports aficionados running our newest department here at The Veracity Report, which we call - Veracity Sports, have decided that the best way to start the discussion is to first list a team-by-team breakdown of the most notable free agents from each team.

So, what makes Veracity Sports different than any other sports media outlet?

Simple, as a truly independent sports media outlet, we will never seek to have players, coaches, or team front office personnel appear on our shows. Because of that, we don’t have to be sweet and sugarcoat things like team management snafus or poor performances by players, coaches, managers, or front office staff.

This model opens the door for us to be able to present the issues that surface throughout all sports truthfully and unabashedly. By pulling no punches, both our correspondents and you, our followers, will be able to address our respective feelings about all things sports without care or concern about offending any athlete, team, coach, referee, or league official.

This means that we can have and maintain a true ‘gloves off’ approach to sports analysis, unlike what we see on most other sports talk shows.

In this inaugural issue, we will be discussing MLB free agency and the exciting ‘what ifs’ that make every hot stove season so fun. We’re going to do this first, by listing in this article, all of the current free agents as free agency officially kicked off at 5 PM on Tuesday, November 10th.

Once we have those on the table, then we will begin the discussions about who is the best fit to fill holes on each team and we will conduct those discussions in the comments of each of our posts, as well as across our social media platforms on Facebook and Twitter.

So, without further ado, here is the current list of the most notable free agents around the league, split into which teams they played for in the 2022 season. Teams are listed by division and are presented in alphabetical order, and each player’s name is hyperlinked to their MLB.com player profile.

The American League

American League East

Baltimore Orioles

1B Jesús Aguilar, C Robinson Chirinos, RHP Jordan Lyles, 2B Rougned Odor

Boston Red Sox

SS Xander Bogaerts, RHP Nathan Eovaldi, LHP Rich Hill, DH J.D. Martinez, OF Tommy Pham, LHP Matt Strahm, RHP Michael Wacha

New York Yankees

OF Andrew Benintendi, LHP Zack Britton, DH Matt Carpenter, RHP Miguel Castro, LHP Aroldis Chapman, UTL Marwin Gonzalez, RHP Chad Green, OF Aaron Judge, 1B Anthony Rizzo, RHP Jameson Taillon

Tampa Bay Rays

OF Kevin Kiermaier, RHP Corey Kluber, OF David Peralta, C Mike Zunino

Toronto Blue Jays

OF Jackie Bradley Jr., RHP David Phelps, RHP Ross Stripling

American League Central

Chicago White Sox

1B José Abreu, SS Elvis Andrus, RHP Johnny Cueto, 2B Josh Harrison, OF AJ Pollock, RHP Vince Velasquez

Cleveland Guardians

C Austin Hedges, RHP Bryan Shaw

Detroit Tigers

C Tucker Barnhart, LHP Andrew Chafin, LHP Daniel Norris

Kansas City Royals

RHP Zack Greinke

Minnesota Twins

RHP Chris Archer, RHP Dylan Bundy, SS Carlos Correa, RHP Michael Fulmer, OF Billy Hamilton, C Sandy León, RHP Aaron Sanchez, C Gary Sánchez, 1B Miguel Sanó

American League West

Houston Astros

OF Michael Brantley, C Jason Castro, UTL Aledmys Díaz, 1B Yuli Gurriel, 1B Trey Mancini, RHP Rafael Montero, LHP Will Smith, C Christian Vázquez, RHP Justin Verlander

Los Angeles Angels

RHP Archie Bradley, IF Matt Duffy, RHP Michael Lorenzen, C Kurt Suzuki

Oakland Athletics

OF Chad Pinder

Seattle Mariners

LHP Matthew Boyd, C Curt Casali, 2B Adam Frazier, OF Mitch Haniger, 1B Carlos Santana

Texas Rangers

RHP Kohei Arihara, OF Kole Calhoun, IF Charlie Culberson, LHP Matt Moore, LHP Martín Pérez, C Kevin Plawecki

The National League

National League East

Atlanta Braves

IF Ehire Adrianza, RHP Jesse Chavez, OF Adam Duvall, OF Robbie Grossman, RHP Jay Jackson, RHP Luke Jackson, RHP Kenley Jansen, RHP Darren O'Day, SS Dansby Swanson

Miami Marlins

Since their only eligible free agent was Jorge Soler, and he opted not to opt out of his contract, the Marlins don't have any Major League free agents this offseason.

New York Mets

RHP Chris Bassitt, LHP Alex Claudio, RHP Jacob deGrom, RHP Mychal Givens RHP Seth Lugo, RHP Trevor May, OF Tyler Naquin, OF Brandon Nimmo, RHP Adam Ottavino, LHP Joely Rodríguez, RHP Taijuan Walker, RHP Trevor Williams

Philadelphia Phillies

RHP Chris Devenski, RHP Zach Eflin, RHP Kyle Gibson, LHP Brad Hand, RHP Corey Knebel, RHP David Robertson, 2B Jean Segura, RHP Noah Syndergaard

Washington Nationals

RHP Steve Cishek, DH Nelson Cruz, RHP Carl Edwards Jr., RHP Will Harris, 2B César Hernández, RHP Joe Ross, RHP Erasmo Ramírez, RHP Aníbal Sánchez

National League Central

Chicago Cubs

C Willson Contreras, LHP Drew Smyly, LHP Wade Miley

Cincinnati Reds

RHP Chase Anderson, LHP Mike Minor, C Austin Romine, IF Donovan Solano, RHP Hunter Strickland, LHP Justin Wilson

Milwaukee Brewers

RHP Brad Boxberger, RHP Josh Lindblom, OF Andrew McCutchen, C Omar Narváez, IF Jace Peterson, LHP Taylor Rogers, RHP Trevor Rosenthal

Pittsburgh Pirates

OF Ben Gamel, C Roberto Pérez

St. Louis Cardinals

OF Corey Dickerson, LHP José Quintana

National League West

Arizona Diamondbacks

RHP Zach Davies, RHP Ian Kennedy

Colorado Rockies

RHP Alex Colomé, RHP Carlos Estévez, SS José Iglesias, RHP Chad Kuhl, RHP Scott Oberg, RHP José Ureña

Los Angeles Dodgers

IF Hanser Alberto, LHP Tyler Anderson, LHP Danny Duffy, OF Joey Gallo, RHP Tommy Kahnle, LHP Clayton Kershaw, LHP Andrew Heaney, RHP Craig Kimbrel, RHP Chris Martin, RHP Jimmy Nelson, OF Kevin Pillar, LHP David Price, 3B Justin Turner, SS Trea Turner

San Diego Padres

1B Josh Bell, RHP Mike Clevinger, 3B Brandon Drury, RHP Pierce Johnson, LHP Sean Manaea, RHP Nick Martinez, OF Wil Myers, OF Jurickson Profar, RHP Craig Stammen, RHP Robert Suarez

San Francisco Giants

LHP José Álvarez, 1B Brandon Belt, 3B Evan Longoria , RHP Shelby Miller, OF Joc Pederson, LHP Carlos Rodón

Now that we have a comprehensive team-by-team breakdown of this year’s free agent class, we can start to dig in and begin making predictions about which landing spots make the most sense for each player, as well as how much and how long we expect their contracts to extend out to.

We suggest that you bookmark this article and refer to it frequently throughout this hot stove season so that together, we can begin to meticulously analyze and critique each team and each player in an effort to substantiate our predictions.

More information on this and all our stories are available on our network website veracityreport.org.

This article was compiled and written by Chief Sports Correspondent Kurt Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!

If you or anyone you know might be interested in becoming an independent correspondent for The Veracity Report, either as a foodie reviewer or as a cub journalist, you can email us for more information at info@veracityreport.org

If you would like to help support our efforts to continue to bring you completely unbiased, uninfluenced, and completely independent news, you can make a one-time donation of any amount, or sign on as an ongoing sponsor of The Veracity Report for as little as $1.00 per month through our Patreon account at the link provided below.

Your contributions are what allow us to continue to bring you the highest level of traditional journalism imaginable, so we thank you in advance for any help you can provide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SJq1c_0j7F7dUI00
Copyright 2022, The Veracity Report

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Major League Baseball# Hot Stove Season# MLB Free Agency# MLB GM Meetings# Predictions and Analytics

Comments / 0

Published by

The Veracity Report is an independent news agency that operates as part of the Wild Orchid Media & Entertainment Network (W.O.M.E.N.). TVR focuses only on factual information so our readers can develop informed opinions based on truth, not hyperbole.

Macon, GA
39514 followers

More from The Veracity Report

James Click out as Astros GM in Unprecedented Move – Assistant GMs Re-sign Montero

In a never-before-seen occurrence, James Click is out as GM of the Houston Astros, only days after hoisting the Commissioner’s trophy as a world champion. Veracity Sports has learned from a source close to the situation which has requested to remain anonymous because they do not have the authorization to disclose team business publicly, that, after a contentious final year of the 3-year deal Click signed to become GM of the Astros prior to the 2020 season, the two sides were unable to come to terms on a mutually suitable extension.

Read full story
1 comments
Arizona State

Hobbs Holding Narrow Lead Over Lake as Counting Continues Though Court Filings May be Imminent

Arizona’s gubernatorial race is headed for a photo finish. We dissect what you need to know about that race as it trudges on. Unless you live under a rock, in a cave, or on some deserted island, you’ve probably heard about all of the election issues that the state of Arizona has fought through since Tuesday. The most prevalent, of course, was the systematic dysfunction of up to 20% of the state’s voting machines within Maricopa, the state’s most populous county which encompasses Phoenix and several of its outlying suburbs.

Read full story
68 comments
Georgia State

All Hands-on Deck as Georgia Braces for Another Runoff

As the money begins to pour in and the mudslinging ads ramp up to epic proportions, there is a lot more at stake in this runoff than just bragging rights. Now that we know that Democrats will keep control of the Senate, without regard to the outcome of Georgia's December 6th runoff, it will be a great political science experiment to see just how much money each side is still willing to invest in order to help them procure a win in the Peach State.

Read full story
24 comments

Despite What the Media Would Have You Believe, This Election Has Been a Red Wave | Opinion

And it's not over yet. Ever since election day, most mainstream media agencies have focused their reporting on how disappointing these mid-term election results have turned out for Republicans. While it's true anyone and everyone in politics would love to have 'won more,' there can be no denying the accomplishments of the GOP in this election cycle - unless, of course, the best you can do for your agenda is to focus on the modest number of GOP setbacks. Setbacks which, in truth, have not been anywhere near as demoralizing to Republicans as the left, and their media allies, would have you believe.

Read full story
2060 comments

All Signs Point to a GOP Takeover of Both Chambers of the 118th Congress with 1 Day Left | Opinion

After reviewing multiple political polling sources and web-based analytics, we find that the probability that Dems will maintain control of either Chamber is highly unlikely. First, in keeping with our commitment to sharing only the most reliable source information, it’s important for us to explain that The Veracity Report only considers polls that have been conducted by reputable polling agencies nationwide.

Read full story
272 comments
Pennsylvania State

Despite Oprah Endorsement, Oz is Still Topping Fetterman in Last-Minute Polls

Social media lit up at the news of Oprah Winfrey’s endorsement of John Fetterman over Mehmet Oz. Unfortunately for Fetterman, that hasn’t translated into greater support. Since these two candidates faced off in their debate, numerous polls have been conducted. In keeping with our commitment to sharing only the most reliable source information, The Veracity Report only considers polls that have been conducted by reputable polling agencies nationwide.

Read full story
293 comments
Ohio State

Numerous Final Polls Show Vance with Huge Lead Over Ryan in Ohio

With slightly over 36 hours until the polls close in Ohio, all of the latest polls we could find show Republican JD Vance with a decisive lead over incumbent Democrat Tim Ryan. Despite the last-minute assistance of former President Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey, and several other comedians and celebrities, each of the most recent polls we could find show GOP challenger and Trump-supported Senatorial candidate JD Vance’s lead over incumbent Democratic Senator Tim Ryan is only increasing as we get closer to the closing of the polls on Tuesday evening.

Read full story
130 comments

Last Polling Before Mid-Terms Shows GOP Could Win up to 54 Senate Seats

Last-minute polling from key battleground states shows that several Senate races which were once believed to be leaning heavily Democrat are now being led by Republicans the day before elections.

Read full story
28 comments
Georgia State

The Latest AJ-C Poll Shows Kemp Passing 51%, Enough to Avoid a Runoff with Democrat Stacey Abrams

However, although Republican Senatorial challenger Herschel Walker is also polling above incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock, he doesn't appear to be far enough ahead to avoid a runoff of his own.

Read full story
59 comments
Texas State

Abbott’s Lead Over Beto Increases to 13 points with less Than a Week to Go

Ever since their debates, Abbott has almost doubled his lead over the Democratic challenger as Texas voters make sure their voices are heard. With less than a week remaining before the crucial November 8th Mid-term elections that will determine the political power balance in our country for the next two years, incumbent Governor Greg Abbott has opened up what might seem to be an insurmountable lead over his Democratic challenger, Beto O’Rourke.

Read full story
231 comments

Newest Poll Shows Zeldin Leading Hochul for the First Time Overcoming the Huge Lead She Once Had

It seems incredible, but it is also one of the most sensational stories leading up to the mid-terms - these tremendous gains a GOP challenger has made against a Democratic incumbent.

Read full story
969 comments
Arizona State

Latest Poll Shows Trump-Backed Kari Lake with a Huge 11-Point Lead over Democrat Hobbs with only 10 Days to go

Despite a very aggressive last-minute campaign calendar and an almost continuously active Twitter feed, Katie Hobbs appears to be falling way behind in the race to be Arizona’s next Governor.

Read full story
197 comments
Georgia State

New Poll Shows Kemp and Walker are Expanding Their Leads in Georgia - Despite Obama Stumping for Dems

With only a week and a half left before Mid Term Election Day 22, The Peach State is showing every indication of returning red. In the last few weeks. Georgia Democratic candidates have pulled out every stop they could think of. From massive, multi-million-dollar television negative ad campaigns against their Republican rivals, to politically reincarnating former president Barak Obama to campaign with them, (not so discreetly distancing themselves from the Democrat currently occupying the White House).

Read full story
49 comments
Pennsylvania State

Latest Poll After Debate Shows Dr. Oz Opening Significant Lead over Fetterman

With only about 10 days left until Election Day, the once-trailing Oz now leads Fetterman by what appears to be an increasing margin. As the day of truth rapidly approaches, The Veracity Report staff is closely monitoring polls across the nation, looking for any of those last-minute indicators that a previous underdog, is now leading the pack. This certainly appears to be one of those occurrences.

Read full story
370 comments

“Start Spreading the News” The Yankees and Mets are Playing Golf and New York Might Turn Red

Amidst a tumultuous sports and crime-riddled October, New Yorkers might be pushing for wholesale changes in the Big Apple as well as the rest of the Empire State. There’s no doubt it’s been an eventful October for New Yorkers. First, their storied Yankees and upsurged Mets were both dispatched from the MLB playoffs falling short of their fabled run for the franchise’s unprecedented 28th World Series victory. And now, it appears that Republican gubernatorial challenger Lee Zeldin is actually polling ahead of incumbent Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul in several of the latest polls.

Read full story
27 comments
Georgia State

It’s Official, With Less than 2 Weeks to go, the Latest Polls Declare Walker is Now Ahead of Warnock for GA Senate Seat

Despite a massive negative ad campaign being launched against him, Herschel Walker now enjoys a 2.5-point lead over Raphael Warnock. We have the details in. Ever since winning the Republican primary and being nominated as the GOP’s candidate to challenge Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock for his shortly tenured Georgia Senate seat, Herschel Walker has been playing catch up. But that’s simply not the case anymore, according to the latest polls by The Daily wire and The Trafalgar Group.

Read full story
422 comments

Recent Polls Show JD Vance Tied or Leading Tim Ryan Across the Board

With barely more than two weeks before the mid-terms, Trump-backed JD Vance is surging. According to the most recent Cygnal Momentum Tracking Poll:. “Democrats have very slightly tightened the generic and named ballots but continue to suffer from an enthusiasm problem, as Republicans have strong negative feelings towards President Biden and the direction of the country and are ready to vote.

Read full story
20 comments
Michigan State

Latest Polls Show Whitmer in Danger of Losing Michigan to Dixon

In this most recent poll, we show you what the respondents have to say and why. In this latest poll by The Trafalgar Group, incumbent Michigan Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer is locked in a virtual tie with Republican Challenger Tudor Dixon, which shows the incumbent Governor with the slimmest ½ of 1 point statistical lead over Dixon.

Read full story
725 comments

Newest Poll shows the Projected Winner of Biden v Trump 2.0

The results of the latest Hill / Emerson University poll may shock you. In this latest poll conducted by The Hill and Emerson University Polling, the survey reports that if the 2020 Presidential election were to take place again today, Former Republican President Donald Trump has opened up a full 7-point lead over incumbent Democrat Joe Biden.

Read full story
3335 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy