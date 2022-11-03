Abbott’s Lead Over Beto Increases to 13 points with less Than a Week to Go

Ever since their debates, Abbott has almost doubled his lead over the Democratic challenger as Texas voters make sure their voices are heard

With less than a week remaining before the crucial November 8th Mid-term elections that will determine the political power balance in our country for the next two years, incumbent Governor Greg Abbott has opened up what might seem to be an insurmountable lead over his Democratic challenger, Beto O’Rourke.

It could be because of O’Rourke’s less-than-stellar performance at their debate. It could be because of O’Rourke’s criminal history, or even because the large Hispanic base in Texas has recently and very publicly made a sharp right turn after claiming to feel that the Democratic party has distanced itself from them and their needs.

Whatever the reason, it looks clear that O’Rourke is heading toward his third defeat in three tries at public office.

Recent mid-October polls by The Hill / Emerson, and Spectrum News / Sienna, had Abbott winning by 9 points just a couple of weeks ago, and not long after the only debate between the two candidates. However, in the two weeks since that Spectrum/Sienna poll, the latest poll taken by The University of Houston, shows that Abbott’s lead has now grown into double digits and currently stands at a staggering 13%.

Of course, nobody can accurately predict the outcome of an election, however, by looking at polls that are taken by reputable polling agencies using precise demographics, we can get a good feel for the momentum of a candidate and how the general voting public is reacting to their message.

The Veracity Report will be monitoring and reporting on these and other polls almost continuously between now and Election Tuesday on November 8th.

