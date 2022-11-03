Abbott’s Lead Over Beto Increases to 13 points with less Than a Week to Go

The Veracity Report

Ever since their debates, Abbott has almost doubled his lead over the Democratic challenger as Texas voters make sure their voices are heard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bnrC5_0ixKcuH000
Image Courtesy of veracityreport.org

With less than a week remaining before the crucial November 8th Mid-term elections that will determine the political power balance in our country for the next two years, incumbent Governor Greg Abbott has opened up what might seem to be an insurmountable lead over his Democratic challenger, Beto O’Rourke.

It could be because of O’Rourke’s less-than-stellar performance at their debate. It could be because of O’Rourke’s criminal history, or even because the large Hispanic base in Texas has recently and very publicly made a sharp right turn after claiming to feel that the Democratic party has distanced itself from them and their needs.

Whatever the reason, it looks clear that O’Rourke is heading toward his third defeat in three tries at public office.

Recent mid-October polls by The Hill / Emerson, and Spectrum News / Sienna, had Abbott winning by 9 points just a couple of weeks ago, and not long after the only debate between the two candidates. However, in the two weeks since that Spectrum/Sienna poll, the latest poll taken by The University of Houston, shows that Abbott’s lead has now grown into double digits and currently stands at a staggering 13%.

Of course, nobody can accurately predict the outcome of an election, however, by looking at polls that are taken by reputable polling agencies using precise demographics, we can get a good feel for the momentum of a candidate and how the general voting public is reacting to their message.

The Veracity Report will be monitoring and reporting on these and other polls almost continuously between now and Election Tuesday on November 8th.

Veracity Editor's Note:

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: The Hill / Emerson College Polling, Real Clear Politics, Spectrum News / Sienna College Polling, The University of Houston Polling, The Associated Press, Reuters, and veracityreport.org.

More information on this and all of our stories are available on our network website veracityreport.org.

This article was compiled and written by Chief Political Correspondent Kurt Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!

If you or anyone you know might be interested in becoming an independent correspondent for The Veracity Report, either as a foodie reviewer or as a cub journalist, you can email us for more information at info@veracityreport.org

If you would like to help support our efforts to continue to bring you completely unbiased, uninfluenced, and completely independent news, you can make a one-time donation of any amount, or sign on as an ongoing sponsor of The Veracity Report for as little as $1.00 per month through our Patreon account at the link provided below.

Your contributions are what allow us to continue to bring you the highest level of traditional journalism imaginable, so we thank you in advance for any help you can provide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SJq1c_0ixKcuH000
Copyright 2022, The Veracity Report

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Greg Abbott# Beto Orourke# Mid Term Elections# Politics# Polling

Comments / 232

Published by

The Veracity Report is an independent news agency that operates as part of the Wild Orchid Media & Entertainment Network (W.O.M.E.N.). TVR focuses only on factual information so our readers can develop informed opinions based on truth, not hyperbole.

Macon, GA
38940 followers

More from The Veracity Report

All Signs Point to a GOP Takeover of Both Chambers of the 118th Congress with 1 Day Left | Opinion

After reviewing multiple political polling sources and web-based analytics, we find that the probability that Dems will maintain control of either Chamber is highly unlikely. First, in keeping with our commitment to sharing only the most reliable source information, it’s important for us to explain that The Veracity Report only considers polls that have been conducted by reputable polling agencies nationwide.

Read full story
180 comments
Pennsylvania State

Despite Oprah Endorsement, Oz is Still Topping Fetterman in Last-Minute Polls

Social media lit up at the news of Oprah Winfrey’s endorsement of John Fetterman over Mehmet Oz. Unfortunately for Fetterman, that hasn’t translated into greater support. Since these two candidates faced off in their debate, numerous polls have been conducted. In keeping with our commitment to sharing only the most reliable source information, The Veracity Report only considers polls that have been conducted by reputable polling agencies nationwide.

Read full story
162 comments
Ohio State

Numerous Final Polls Show Vance with Huge Lead Over Ryan in Ohio

With slightly over 36 hours until the polls close in Ohio, all of the latest polls we could find show Republican JD Vance with a decisive lead over incumbent Democrat Tim Ryan. Despite the last-minute assistance of former President Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey, and several other comedians and celebrities, each of the most recent polls we could find show GOP challenger and Trump-supported Senatorial candidate JD Vance’s lead over incumbent Democratic Senator Tim Ryan is only increasing as we get closer to the closing of the polls on Tuesday evening.

Read full story
124 comments

Last Polling Before Mid-Terms Shows GOP Could Win up to 54 Senate Seats

Last-minute polling from key battleground states shows that several Senate races which were once believed to be leaning heavily Democrat are now being led by Republicans the day before elections.

Read full story
25 comments
Georgia State

The Latest AJ-C Poll Shows Kemp Passing 51%, Enough to Avoid a Runoff with Democrat Stacey Abrams

However, although Republican Senatorial challenger Herschel Walker is also polling above incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock, he doesn't appear to be far enough ahead to avoid a runoff of his own.

Read full story
56 comments

Newest Poll Shows Zeldin Leading Hochul for the First Time Overcoming the Huge Lead She Once Had

It seems incredible, but it is also one of the most sensational stories leading up to the mid-terms - these tremendous gains a GOP challenger has made against a Democratic incumbent.

Read full story
968 comments
Arizona State

Latest Poll Shows Trump-Backed Kari Lake with a Huge 11-Point Lead over Democrat Hobbs with only 10 Days to go

Despite a very aggressive last-minute campaign calendar and an almost continuously active Twitter feed, Katie Hobbs appears to be falling way behind in the race to be Arizona’s next Governor.

Read full story
55 comments
Georgia State

New Poll Shows Kemp and Walker are Expanding Their Leads in Georgia - Despite Obama Stumping for Dems

With only a week and a half left before Mid Term Election Day 22, The Peach State is showing every indication of returning red. In the last few weeks. Georgia Democratic candidates have pulled out every stop they could think of. From massive, multi-million-dollar television negative ad campaigns against their Republican rivals, to politically reincarnating former president Barak Obama to campaign with them, (not so discreetly distancing themselves from the Democrat currently occupying the White House).

Read full story
53 comments
Pennsylvania State

Latest Poll After Debate Shows Dr. Oz Opening Significant Lead over Fetterman

With only about 10 days left until Election Day, the once-trailing Oz now leads Fetterman by what appears to be an increasing margin. As the day of truth rapidly approaches, The Veracity Report staff is closely monitoring polls across the nation, looking for any of those last-minute indicators that a previous underdog, is now leading the pack. This certainly appears to be one of those occurrences.

Read full story
367 comments

“Start Spreading the News” The Yankees and Mets are Playing Golf and New York Might Turn Red

Amidst a tumultuous sports and crime-riddled October, New Yorkers might be pushing for wholesale changes in the Big Apple as well as the rest of the Empire State. There’s no doubt it’s been an eventful October for New Yorkers. First, their storied Yankees and upsurged Mets were both dispatched from the MLB playoffs falling short of their fabled run for the franchise’s unprecedented 28th World Series victory. And now, it appears that Republican gubernatorial challenger Lee Zeldin is actually polling ahead of incumbent Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul in several of the latest polls.

Read full story
27 comments
Georgia State

It’s Official, With Less than 2 Weeks to go, the Latest Polls Declare Walker is Now Ahead of Warnock for GA Senate Seat

Despite a massive negative ad campaign being launched against him, Herschel Walker now enjoys a 2.5-point lead over Raphael Warnock. We have the details in. Ever since winning the Republican primary and being nominated as the GOP’s candidate to challenge Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock for his shortly tenured Georgia Senate seat, Herschel Walker has been playing catch up. But that’s simply not the case anymore, according to the latest polls by The Daily wire and The Trafalgar Group.

Read full story
415 comments

Recent Polls Show JD Vance Tied or Leading Tim Ryan Across the Board

With barely more than two weeks before the mid-terms, Trump-backed JD Vance is surging. According to the most recent Cygnal Momentum Tracking Poll:. “Democrats have very slightly tightened the generic and named ballots but continue to suffer from an enthusiasm problem, as Republicans have strong negative feelings towards President Biden and the direction of the country and are ready to vote.

Read full story
20 comments
Michigan State

Latest Polls Show Whitmer in Danger of Losing Michigan to Dixon

In this most recent poll, we show you what the respondents have to say and why. In this latest poll by The Trafalgar Group, incumbent Michigan Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer is locked in a virtual tie with Republican Challenger Tudor Dixon, which shows the incumbent Governor with the slimmest ½ of 1 point statistical lead over Dixon.

Read full story
729 comments

Newest Poll shows the Projected Winner of Biden v Trump 2.0

The results of the latest Hill / Emerson University poll may shock you. In this latest poll conducted by The Hill and Emerson University Polling, the survey reports that if the 2020 Presidential election were to take place again today, Former Republican President Donald Trump has opened up a full 7-point lead over incumbent Democrat Joe Biden.

Read full story
3323 comments
Texas State

Latest Polling Shows with Slightly More than 2 Weeks Until Mid-Terms Abbott’s Lead Over O’Rourke is Only Growing

Perhaps it was their debate, or perhaps it is because of all the recent liberal rhetoric about busing migrants to sanctuary cities across America. Whatever it is, it appears to be working for Governor Abbott.

Read full story
634 comments
Georgia State

New Campaign Finance Revelation Shows Raphael Warnock’s Contributors Come from all Over – But Very Little from Georgia

Recent campaign finance reports show that While Warnock is raising a lot of money, very little of it is coming from within Georgia’s borders. According to recent polls, and after a flurry of new negative ads against Republican challenger Herschel Walker, and after facing off in their one and only debate, Raphael Warnock is currently enjoying an almost indistinguishable edge in the polls. Polls which now all reside squarely within their respective margins of error.

Read full story
314 comments
Washington, DC

Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped Him

During a recent rally aimed at restoring Roe v Wade, President Biden struggled mightily with his words causing his wife, who couldn’t be there, to fume because nobody pulled him off the stage.

Read full story
2323 comments

Is Abortion as Important of an Issue Across America as Some Want You to Believe it is? | Opinion

We looked at several polls to determine the answer, and what we found might shock you. Ever since May, when word was leaked from inside the hallowed halls of the US Supreme Court that the highest Judicial body in the land was likely to overturn the 50-year-old landmark abortion rights case Roe vs. Wade, many Democratic detractors of the change have done their best to convince American voters that this would be the end all-beat all game changer which would tip the proverbial apple cart to the left and allow them to keep control of both chambers of Congress after the mid-term elections this November.

Read full story
50 comments

Is Warnock’s Past Potentially Worse Than Herschel’s? It's for You to Decide | Opinion

Despite recent media attention upon Herschel Walker's past family life, The Veracity Report has uncovered evidence that Senator Raphael Warnock has some very serious family issues in his own past which may be considerably worse.

Read full story
30 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy