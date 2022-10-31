Latest Poll Shows Trump-Backed Kari Lake with a Huge 11-Point Lead over Democrat Hobbs with only 10 Days to go

The Veracity Report

Despite a very aggressive last-minute campaign calendar and an almost continuously active Twitter feed, Katie Hobbs appears to be falling way behind in the race to be Arizona’s next Governor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DVC2r_0is3B6qP00
Image Courtesy of veracityreport.org

For the past several months, since the nationwide primaries ended, and at least as long as The Veracity Report has been following the various mid-term election races as they progress around the country, the gubernatorial race in Arizona has been one of the tighter ones.

However, according to the most recent polls, in particular, the last one conducted by Fox 10 News in Phoenix, that doesn’t seem to be the case any longer.

As Fox 10’s latest polling suggests, the close-knit status quo in Arizona appears to have changed. In that poll, recent data suggests that the Trump-endorsed Republican candidate Kari Lake has now opened up a significantly substantial 11-point lead over Democratic challenger Katie Hobbs.

This lead is especially significant considering that the campaign is now entering the late stages, with only about 10 days reaming before the general election, without some completely unforeseen event occurring that would change the momentum of the race, there doesn’t seem to be enough time for any candidate to overcome that large of a polling deficit.

Another piece of potentially bad news for Hobbs is that, of those responding to the polls, only about 2% claim that they are as yet, undecided about who they are going to vote for.

In their article on the poll, Fox 10 Phoenix interviewed Pollster Matt Towery who believes that Hobbs's refusal to debate Lake, could be a significant factor in why the polls have turned so drastically against the Democrat in recent weeks.

Further, the latest Insider Advantage poll is showing that Lake’s message is resonating a lot stronger with both older and Hispanic voters, both key voting demographics within Arizona, as the state is a well-renowned retirement haven and boasts a substantial Hispanic population.

Meanwhile, according to that same Fox 10 poll, the Senate race in Arizona is still far too close to call, with Democrat Incumbent Mark Kelly, holding tightly to a tenuous 2-point advantage over Republican challenger Blake Masters, 45% to 43% respectively. However, in that race, 6% claim to be voting for Libertarian candidate Mark Victor, and another 6% still claim to be undecided as to who they will vote for. Especially when we factor in the poll’s 4.2% margin of error, this race is a statistical tie and could easily go either way at this point.

Copyright 2022, The Veracity Report

