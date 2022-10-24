Newest Poll shows the Projected Winner of Biden v Trump 2.0

The results of the latest Hill / Emerson University poll may shock you

Image Courtesy of veracityreport.org

In this latest poll conducted by The Hill and Emerson University Polling, the survey reports that if the 2020 Presidential election were to take place again today, Former Republican President Donald Trump has opened up a full 7-point lead over incumbent Democrat Joe Biden.

This is up substantially from the last Emerson Poll of the rematch which showed Biden ahead by three points.

This could also be because, despite many incorrect media declarations of President Biden’s approval ratings going up, all polls we could find show President Biden’s national approval rating remaining below 40%, fluctuating between 36% and 39% depending upon the poll.

These recent polls from Emerson, Monmouth, Reuters, New York Times/Sienna, and Trafalgar Group, all taken within the past week, all show Biden’s approval rating at or below 40% nationally. A stark contrast to recent media reports declaring his popularity skyrocketing, and why we have provided direct links to each of the polls themselves, so there can be no confusion about the veracity of our reporting on the subject.

What’s more, in each of those polls, including this newest Emerson/Hill poll, the President’s disapproval rating has been steadily increasing.

Of course, it is impossible to predict elections with so many fluid factors in play, but one thing is for sure, as the November 8th election day for mid-terms gets closer, the forecast as it stands right now, isn’t promising for Democrats.

Veracity Editor's Note:

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: Emerson Polling, The Hill, Real Clear Politics, The Associated Press, and veracityreport.org.

More information on this and all of our stories are available on our network website veracityreport.org.

This article was compiled and written by Chief Political Correspondent Kurt Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!

If you or anyone you know might be interested in becoming an independent correspondent for The Veracity Report, either as a foodie reviewer or as a cub journalist, you can email us for more information at info@veracityreport.org

If you would like to help support our efforts to continue to bring you completely unbiased, uninfluenced, and completely independent news, you can make a one-time donation of any amount, or sign on as an ongoing sponsor of The Veracity Report for as little as $1.00 per month through our Patreon account at the link provided below.

Your contributions are what allow us to continue to bring you the highest level of traditional journalism imaginable, so we thank you in advance for any help you can provide.