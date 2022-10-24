Latest Polling Shows with Slightly More than 2 Weeks Until Mid-Terms Abbott’s Lead Over O’Rourke is Only Growing

The Veracity Report

Perhaps it was their debate, or perhaps it is because of all the recent liberal rhetoric about busing migrants to sanctuary cities across America. Whatever it is, it appears to be working for Governor Abbott

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AvFzi_0ikRKpiV00
Image Courtesy of veracityreport.org

The latest poll from The Hill, and Emerson College, shows that, with slightly more than two weeks until the crucial mid-term elections, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has now opened up a full ten-point lead over Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke.

It is unclear if the growing margin is because of their recent debate, the ongoing malaise over Governor Abbott’s continuing to bus high numbers of migrants coming across the border from Mexico into Democratic-run sanctuary cities across America, or even some combination of reasons, but there is no denying it is having a positive effect on Governor Abbott’s popularity with Texas voters.

Even though Governor Abbott has enjoyed a comfortable lead over O’Rourke throughout the entire campaign, recent polls from September by Quinnipiac had shown the margin between the candidates had shrunk to about 7 points.

This latest poll by The Hill and Emerson University shows that brief disparity has now abated and the Governor once again holds a double-digit lead over his challenger.

That latest Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey of Texas voters finds Republican Governor Greg Abbot leading Beto O’Rourke 52% to 42%, with only 4% remaining undecided. However, when undecided voters are asked who they are leaning towards and accounted for in their candidate’s total support, Abbott’s lead only slightly shrinks to 9 points, 53% to 44%. Since the September Emerson/The Hill poll, O’Rourke’s support has held, and Abbot has increased by two percentage points.

Veracity Editor's Note:

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: Emerson Polling, The Hill, Real Clear Politics, The Associated Press, and veracityreport.org.

More information on this and all of our stories are available on our network website veracityreport.org.

This article was compiled and written by Chief Political Correspondent Kurt Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!

If you or anyone you know might be interested in becoming an independent correspondent for The Veracity Report, either as a foodie reviewer or as a cub journalist, you can email us for more information at info@veracityreport.org

If you would like to help support our efforts to continue to bring you completely unbiased, uninfluenced, and completely independent news, you can make a one-time donation of any amount, or sign on as an ongoing sponsor of The Veracity Report for as little as $1.00 per month through our Patreon account at the link provided below.

Your contributions are what allow us to continue to bring you the highest level of traditional journalism imaginable, so we thank you in advance for any help you can provide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SJq1c_0ikRKpiV00
Copyright 2022, The Veracity Report

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Mid Term Elections# Greg Abbott# Beto ORourke# Texas Governors Race# Polling

Comments / 624

Published by

The Veracity Report is an independent news agency that operates as part of the Wild Orchid Media & Entertainment Network (W.O.M.E.N.). TVR focuses only on factual information so our readers can develop informed opinions based on truth, not hyperbole.

Macon, GA
38140 followers

More from The Veracity Report

Recent Polls Show JD Vance Tied or Leading Tim Ryan Across the Board

With barely more than two weeks before the mid-terms, Trump-backed JD Vance is surging. According to the most recent Cygnal Momentum Tracking Poll:. “Democrats have very slightly tightened the generic and named ballots but continue to suffer from an enthusiasm problem, as Republicans have strong negative feelings towards President Biden and the direction of the country and are ready to vote.

Read full story
20 comments
Michigan State

Latest Polls Show Whitmer in Danger of Losing Michigan to Dixon

In this most recent poll, we show you what the respondents have to say and why. In this latest poll by The Trafalgar Group, incumbent Michigan Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer is locked in a virtual tie with Republican Challenger Tudor Dixon, which shows the incumbent Governor with the slimmest ½ of 1 point statistical lead over Dixon.

Read full story
677 comments

Newest Poll shows the Projected Winner of Biden v Trump 2.0

The results of the latest Hill / Emerson University poll may shock you. In this latest poll conducted by The Hill and Emerson University Polling, the survey reports that if the 2020 Presidential election were to take place again today, Former Republican President Donald Trump has opened up a full 7-point lead over incumbent Democrat Joe Biden.

Read full story
3087 comments
Georgia State

New Campaign Finance Revelation Shows Raphael Warnock’s Contributors Come from all Over – But Very Little from Georgia

Recent campaign finance reports show that While Warnock is raising a lot of money, very little of it is coming from within Georgia’s borders. According to recent polls, and after a flurry of new negative ads against Republican challenger Herschel Walker, and after facing off in their one and only debate, Raphael Warnock is currently enjoying an almost indistinguishable edge in the polls. Polls which now all reside squarely within their respective margins of error.

Read full story
310 comments
Washington, DC

Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped Him

During a recent rally aimed at restoring Roe v Wade, President Biden struggled mightily with his words causing his wife, who couldn’t be there, to fume because nobody pulled him off the stage.

Read full story
2324 comments

Is Abortion as Important of an Issue Across America as Some Want You to Believe it is? | Opinion

We looked at several polls to determine the answer, and what we found might shock you. Ever since May, when word was leaked from inside the hallowed halls of the US Supreme Court that the highest Judicial body in the land was likely to overturn the 50-year-old landmark abortion rights case Roe vs. Wade, many Democratic detractors of the change have done their best to convince American voters that this would be the end all-beat all game changer which would tip the proverbial apple cart to the left and allow them to keep control of both chambers of Congress after the mid-term elections this November.

Read full story
50 comments

Is Warnock’s Past Potentially Worse Than Herschel’s? It's for You to Decide | Opinion

Despite recent media attention upon Herschel Walker's past family life, The Veracity Report has uncovered evidence that Senator Raphael Warnock has some very serious family issues in his own past which may be considerably worse.

Read full story
30 comments
Texas State

After Debate, Abbott Maintains Solid 8-Point Lead Over Fledgling O'Rourke Campaign

The polls indicate Abbott is maintaining his substantial lead and may actually be expanding it. According to this latest poll, conducted by Marist Polling, Republican incumbent Governor Greg Abbott has an 8-point advantage over Beto O’Rourke among those who say they definitely plan to vote.

Read full story
16 comments

Despite Ramped-Up Accusations Against Him, Walker Remains in a Statistical Dead-Heat with Warnock | Opinion

Seemingly without regard to the recent flurry of negative ads claiming Pro-life Walker pleaded for and paid for abortions for former lovers, voters and the GOP remain staunchly supportive of the former football superstar.

Read full story
531 comments
Georgia State

Newest Polls Show Kemp's Lead Making it Increasingly Unlikely that There Will be a Runoff Election

According to the most recent Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll, the incumbent Governor now holds a full 10-point lead over 2x challenger Stacey Abrams and that gap only appears to be widening.

Read full story
51 comments

January 6th Committee Pushes Last TV Hearing Close to Mid Term Election Day – Here’s Why they Failed America | Opinion

It’s no surprise that Trump detractors have embraced the every word the House Select Committee has presented, but how credible is that testimony?. Of course, anti-Trump pundits have heralded the efforts of the House Select Committee and the opinionated testimony the committee’s carefully hand-picked witness list has provided. Quick they are to tout that most of the people who have offered testimony have been Republicans, and how sensational and shocking much of that testimony has been.

Read full story
89 comments
Delaware State

Federal Prosecutors Confirm They Have Enough to Charge Hunter Biden with Multiple Felonies

Tax offenses, gun charges, obstruction, and making a false statement on a gun permit application are all on the table as felony charges now seem imminent. New reports by federal prosecutors declare that they believe they have enough evidence to charge first son Hunter Biden with financial crimes and making a false statement, as reported by The Washington Post, citing people familiar with the case.

Read full story
978 comments

Trump is Energizing Voters Across the Country to Vote Republican – How Will Dems Counter? | Opinion

Voters are switching from Democrat to Republican and Independent at record levels across the US. Here are a few ways the Democratic party has opted to respond to the defection. In a recent article “The Democratic Exodus is On,” Veracity Report Investigative Reporter Crystal Dillon showed proof of how many Democrats are rebuking the party many of them have held dear, sometimes for decades.

Read full story
85 comments

Don Lemon Tries to Convince the World – and Himself, That He Wasn’t Demoted | Opinion

Amidst the ongoing shakeup and restructuring at CNN, new company leadership is making wholesale changes in the network’s formatting. New CNN CEO Christopher Licht continues to rattle the cage of the floundering network's poorly performing former structure of presenting the news. According to him, he's doing this in support of his pledge to return the network back to profitability - as well as respectability as a neutral and unbiased presenter of facts.

Read full story
1 comments

Chris Cuomo’s Return Lauded as a Primetime Ratings Flop According to Nielsen Cable News Ratings

His new show, titled: “Cuomo” airing on NewsNation underperformed every other news broadcast in that time slot according to rating gurus Nielsen Media Research. According to figures released by Nielsen Media Research, the former CNN star’s premiere of his new show “Cuomo” airing in the primetime slot on NewsNation, pulled in just 147,000 total viewers on Monday night.

Read full story
398 comments
Fulton County, GA

Floundering Georgia Election Probe Begins Seeking Search Warrants | Opinion

Fulton County, GA DA Fanni Willis is now beginning to request search warrants in the Special Grand Jury election probe, a sign that our legal analysts believe shows the investigation may be on life support.

Read full story
22 comments

"Jackie, Are You Here?" Top of Mind or Something Else? You Decide

Dismissed by WH Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre as having the deceased Congresswoman "top of mind" Joe Biden’s most recent oral gaffe during a speech, raises new questions about his cognitive ability.

Read full story
64 comments

Democrats Continue to Rage Over Trump's Repeated Legal Victories | Opinion

In recent days, Former President Donald Trump has scored some key legal victories that Dems work hard to publicly downplay and discredit any way they can. It began a little over a week ago, when the New York AG announced, after much hoopla, that she would be seeking civil fraud lawsuits against several members of the Trump family for the alleged overinflation of property values used as collateral to secure larger loans.

Read full story
1164 comments
New York City, NY

NY Governor Kathy Hochul Suggests Republicans Leave the State – Surprisingly, Many Actually Go

August 2022, saw the largest number of Driver’s licenses get changed from New York to Florida than any other month In US history. According to a check of Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles data, record numbers of New Yorkers are switching their driver’s licenses to Florida.

Read full story
649 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy