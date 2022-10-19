New Campaign Finance Revelation Shows Raphael Warnock’s Contributors Come from all Over – But Very Little from Georgia

Recent campaign finance reports show that While Warnock is raising a lot of money, very little of it is coming from within Georgia’s borders

According to recent polls, and after a flurry of new negative ads against Republican challenger Herschel Walker, and after facing off in their one and only debate, Raphael Warnock is currently enjoying an almost indistinguishable edge in the polls. Polls which now all reside squarely within their respective margins of error.

This means that statistically, the two candidates are tied. This is despite Warnock’s campaign taking in greater than $100 million dollars more than the campaign of his Republican opponent and former NFL superstar Herschel Walker. But what new reports have also found is that more than 90% of Warnock's funding has come, and continues to come, from outside the state of Georgia.

Warnock and Walker are in a close race, one that will come to a head in the upcoming midterm elections and will almost certainly lead to a 30-day runoff election after the November 8th general election.

That’s because Georgia law requires that in order to avoid a runoff, the winning candidate must receive over 50% of the total votes cast in the state – a threshold that neither of these candidates seems poised to achieve.

This race is also of national interest because of its potential to flip the majority power of the US Senate and wrest it away from the Democrats, should Walker win.

The two candidates held their only debate on October 14. Walker had previously overtaken Warnock in most polls, however, a recent controversy over whether Walker, a staunch anti-abortion advocate, paid for an abortion for a girlfriend many years ago, caused the former NFL running back’s polling numbers to slip temporarily, though much of that loss has now been recovered, particularly as the allegation becomes more and more dubious.

The source of the new campaign finance information comes from OpenSecrets, a nonprofit organization that tracks campaign financing all around the country. While conducting an audit of Warnock’s campaign financing sources, OpenSecrets found that most of Warnock's donations have come from – of all places, New York.

In total, slightly more than 8%—or $12 million—of his more than $145 million campaign war chest, was sourced from within Georgia. That means that in aggregate, more than $133 million of his total contributions came from other states, and not from Georgia voters.

Warnock's campaign financing soared past that of Walker, who has raised more than $13 million, but saw a higher percentage of financing from his home state. In contrast, nearly 40% of Walker's campaign is funded by internal Georgia donations.

OpenSecrets, which also details which metropolitan areas are funding the candidates, has Atlanta coming in second, behind New York for Warnock’s largest contributors, while Walker's top two spots are both in Georgia and turn out to be Atlanta and Savannah, respectively.

"Given that Raphael Warnock has voted with Biden over 96% of the time, it's no surprise that 90% of his funding comes from everywhere but Georgia," Walker campaign spokesman Will Kiley said in a recent press release.

"Over the past two years, Warnock has only answered to California liberals and Joe Biden. It's time we send someone to the Senate who will answer to the people of [Georgia]. Herschel Walker will represent Georgians, not Joe Biden."

Warnock's campaign funds saw something similar in 2020 when he vied for the Senate seat against Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler. The New York Post reported in 2020 that most of Warnock's funds also came from areas outside of Georgia, primarily liberal cities like New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

In 2020, Warnock was named one of the best-funded candidates in Senate history, raising more than $100 million in two months for his campaign. According to an OpenSecrets report at that time, Loeffler raised more than $92 million over a period of five years. During that race, almost all of Warnock's funds were sourced from outside of Georgia, with only 5% funded by Georgia donors. The fundraising paid off, with Warnock edging Loeffler with 51% of the vote.

Efforts by The Veracity Report to reach out to the Warnock campaign regarding this issue have gone unanswered.

