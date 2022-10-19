Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped Him

During a recent rally aimed at restoring Roe v Wade, President Biden struggled mightily with his words causing his wife, who couldn’t be there, to fume because nobody pulled him off the stage

Biden delivered the speech Tuesday, during a "Restore Roe" rally which was sponsored and organized by the Democratic National Committee, and which was held at the Howard Theatre in Washington, D.C.

While trying to express his support for abortion rights and Roe v. Wade, the President said that he "pushed hard" for married couples in their bedroom.

"The right that I pushed hard, and it finally got changed, the married couples in the privacy of their bedroom, excuse me, I'm thinking about the Dobbs decision," Biden said during the speech.

Throughout the speech, Biden also mispronounced Obergefell, when referencing Obergefell v. Hodges, the Supreme Court decision that required states to recognize and license same-sex marriages in 2015, and climactically concluded the speech by telling the audience, "Thank you, I'm sorry."

The president would later attempt to clarify the off-kilter closing remark by saying:

"I was apologizing for my back, my mother would be very angry. I was talking with people with my back to them. I apologize. So, thank you all so very, very much," Biden said.

During the speech, Biden reaffirmed his commitment to "codifying Roe" in January if Democrats hold the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate. Also, in what has become commonplace, he blasted "extremist Republicans" saying that it's "critical" for voters to elect more Democrats to congress.

"Folks, if we do that, here's a promise I make to you and the American people. The first bill that I send to the Congress will be to codify Roe v. Wade and when Congress passes it, I'll sign it in January," Biden said. "If Republicans get their way with a national ban, it won't matter where you live in America. So let me be very clear. If such a bill were to pass in the next several years, I'll veto it," Biden said.

Currently, however, there are no pending bills, either proffered by Republicans or any other group, to install a national ban on abortions.

What’s more, The New York Times reported that following the president’s latest solo press conference the first lady tore into top White House officials by demanding to know why no one tried to stop him.

As a result, and according to Fox News Digital, several GOP lawmakers shared their thoughts on the report with Rep. Austin Scott, R-Ga., chiding that clearly, Jill Biden "knows a train wreck when she sees one."

"Apparently the First Lady knows a train wreck when she sees one,“ said Rep. Scott. "I think everyone in the White House is concerned that the President will accidentally reveal the Biden-Harris administration’s true agenda."

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., said that it is "apparent" the president is "not in control" of the West Wing.

"The American people are watching the situation with the President very closely. So are other world leaders," Blackburn said in a statement. "It is apparent he is not in control of the White House, his staff and the issues of the day."

House Republican Conference chairwoman Elise Stefanik of New York quipped that the "president of the United States should not need a babysitter when he talks to the media. Apparently, Joe Biden does."

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., said:

"The American people put Joe Biden in office and deserve to hear directly from the president himself. Our country does not operate under surrogates in chief."

"If Joe Biden is not able to perform his duties as president and talk to the American people on a regular basis, then he should not be running the greatest country in the world. The American people deserve answers. Not from his staff, not from his press team but from the president of the United States," Van Drew continued.

Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, accused the first lady and senior White House staff of "running a coverup operation to protect their own self-interest," and he took aim at the president's cognitive state.

"Bravo to the staffer who exposed Joe Biden by confirming that he isn’t the one calling the shots in the White House. Nine months ago, the first lady unloaded on the White House staff for allowing her husband to humiliate himself at a solo press conference," Jackson said. "We all know Joe Biden isn’t capable of making his own decisions and needs constant supervision," Jackson said.

"This administration has practically turned the White House into an assisted-living facility. The fact that Jill Biden and the senior White House staff are running a cover-up operation to protect their own self-interest is dangerous for this country," the Texas Republican continued.

"As a physician to three U.S. presidents, I know firsthand what it takes, both mentally and physically, to perform the most demanding job in the world. America and its allies cannot continue to have a cognitively impaired puppet as our commander in chief and the leader of the free world," Jackson said. "Joe Biden is too far gone."

The Times article noted that Jill has become one of the president’s favorite surrogates going into the contentious 2022 midterm elections.

Meanwhile, Biden continues to make headlines for his many gaffes that have sparked criticisms and calls for him from conservative lawmakers like Jackson to take a cognitive test. A step that former president Donald Trump agreed to and passed with flying colors, but which Biden and his team adamantly refuse to submit to.

