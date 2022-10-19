Is Abortion as Important of an Issue Across America as Some Want You to Believe it is? | Opinion

We looked at several polls to determine the answer, and what we found might shock you

Image Courtesy of veracityreport.org

Ever since May, when word was leaked from inside the hallowed halls of the US Supreme Court that the highest Judicial body in the land was likely to overturn the 50-year-old landmark abortion rights case Roe vs. Wade, many Democratic detractors of the change have done their best to convince American voters that this would be the end all-beat all game changer which would tip the proverbial apple cart to the left and allow them to keep control of both chambers of Congress after the mid-term elections this November.

Since the landmark SCOTUS decision in June, hundreds of nationwide polls have been conducted to take the temperature of American voters, and, after reviewing many of these those polls, we've found virtually every one of them has asked potential voters what specific issues are the most important influences guiding how they will likely cast their ballots in November.

Perhaps surprisingly, without exception, every one of those same polls that we could find shows that less than 10% of the respondents listed Abortion or 'reproductive' rights as one of the 7 most important issues to them, and absolutely none of those polls showed either of those issues breaking the top 5.

Attempting to go further, we looked at the most recent Monmouth Poll , where the topic of abortion ranked seventh when Americans were asked to name issues that were extremely or very important to them. This is also conducive to the rankings the issue has received in the hundreds of other polls we previously mentioned.

Back in July, notably only shortly after the SCOTUS decision was released, Gallup Polling showed a mere 8% of Americans named abortion as the most important issue to them in deciding which party, or which candidate to vote for. That was the highest it’s ever been since Gallup began tracking abortion as an important problem in 1984, however, it isn’t even close to how many people consider things like the economy and immigration to be their most paramount concerns.

In their most recent September poll, Gallup found that only half of that number (4%) said abortion, health, and rights were the most important issues to them. What’s more, the percentage of Americans who listed the judicial system/courts/laws as the most important problem dropped from 5% in July to 2% in September.

This data holds consistent when we look at trending topics in Google searches as well. The number of Google searches for abortion in September was basically tied with the number of searches in April, the month before the May leak of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe.

Subsequently, searches in September were one-third of the level they were in May and are currently only one-fifth of the level they were in June, which is when Roe was overturned. They’re now also less than half what they were in July.

All told, this could indicate a very rough November 8th for Democrats.

Another poll, this one by NBC News , shows Democrats are more trusted than Republicans on abortion by double-digits, however, that same poll also shows that more trust Republicans on the issues of inflation and the economy, also by double-digits.

Perhaps relevant is the fact that every poll we could find unanimously showed that respondents listed each of those economic issues as far more important to voters than the issues of rights, health, and abortion.

Another issue that ranked very high in the latest Monmouth poll was crime. This is an issue Republicans have been running on feverishly and an issue that has been plaguing Democratic candidates all across the country in recent years, particularly in violent crime hotbeds like New York City, where the issue of crime has recently seen the incumbent Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul's lead over Republican challenger Lee Zeldin all but vanish in recent weeks. Polling indicates a double-digit advantage for Republicans on the issue of crime.

As far as trending Google searches are concerned, abortion searches outnumbered crime searches on Google in May, June, and July. Today, crime searches outnumber abortion by greater than two-to-one.

If these statistics hold true into November, Republicans may have no problem taking control of the House.

Veracity Editor's Note:

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: Gallup Polling, Google, Ballotpedia, Monmouth Polling, The Associated Press, and veracityreport.org.

More information on this and all of our stories are available on our network website veracityreport.org.

This article was compiled and written by Chief Political Correspondent Kurt Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!

If you or anyone you know might be interested in becoming an independent correspondent for The Veracity Report, either as a foodie reviewer or as a cub journalist, you can email us for more information at info@veracityreport.org

If you would like to help support our efforts to continue to bring you completely unbiased, uninfluenced, and utterly independent news, you can make a one-time donation of any amount, or sign on as an ongoing sponsor of The Veracity Report for as little as $1.00 per month through our Patreon account at the link provided below.

Your contributions are what allow us to continue to bring you the highest level of traditional journalism imaginable, so we thank you in advance for any help you can provide.