Is Warnock’s Past Potentially Worse Than Herschel’s? It's for You to Decide | Opinion

That’s because recently, after submitting several efoia requests to the FBI, we have received several reports which indicate that Sen. Raphael Warnock’s past might be exponentially darker than Walker's. But of course, that quantitative comparison will be for each of you to decide according to your own morals and values.

Of course, We at The Veracity Report will never attempt to tell you what you should think, who you should believe, or how you should feel about any topic or person. Instead, as with all things we report, the weight and severity of each aspect will be left entirely up to you. Our jobs as neutral journalists are simply to present the facts and make sure you understand all sides of each issue so that you can make educated decisions about who and what you choose to accept or believe--this issue is no different.

This issue first came to our attention in a story published on June 13, by The Washington Free Beacon. In that story, Alana Goodman brings to light that while Senator Warnock doesn't necessarily try to conceal the fact that his half-brother, Keith Coleman, is a convicted corrupt cop who was sentenced to life in federal prison back in 1997, he’s also very quick to attribute that arrest and conviction to systemic racism, rather than to the nature and severity of the crimes his brother committed. This, even though Coleman has had numerous appeals over the years since his conviction and has lost them all.

What’s more, Warnock neglects to tell anyone that Coleman was arrested, charged, and convicted while working as a police officer for the Savannah, Ga PD. As it turns out, Coleman’s convictions and the ensuing life sentence were the results of an FBI sting operation in 1995 which was designed to target and bring to justice corrupt police officers within the Savannah, GA police department, of which, the Senator's brother was one.

The sting, which the FBI named “Operation Broken Oath” was acting on whistleblower tips regarding dirty cops on the SPD. According to pretrial court documents, the operation resulted in 11 arrests and convictions of on-duty SPD police officers who were providing paid escort, often running with lights and sirens on, for heavy cocaine traffickers.

What those 11 officers didn’t know, however, was that the ‘traffickers’ they were escorting while on the clock and using police vehicles and equipment, were actually undercover FBI agents and government informants.

According to prosecutors, Coleman quickly became a ringleader in the illegal scheme “using his police-issued handgun and car to escort the purported drug dealers as they drove kilos of cocaine to airports, hotels, and warehouses.”
As detailed in court filings, “Coleman reportedly recruited four fellow cops to provide security, boasting to them the operation was bringing in cocaine by the "goddamn truckloads." Coleman went on to tell another undercover agent: "I know my guys,” referring to the officers he recruited. "They loyal to me and they gonna do whatever I tell them."

The investigative reports go on to say that Coleman negotiated and distributed the illegal payoffs for the security services, often pocketing portions of the money that was intended to go to the other cops.

According to the reports, Coleman "continued to push for more work and more money." He demanded higher payments after an undercover agent posing as a drug dealer offered him $1,500 for one cocaine-trafficking job. "If I knowed I was fucking with a motherfucker off the corner who can't afford [to pay me] no more than $1,500, his black ass would be in prison," said Coleman, according to an audio recording cited in the court records.
Coleman later demanded that the purported drug traffickers place the payments in envelopes instead of handing him stacks of cash, arguing that this was a better way to avoid detection. "No counting by the car," he told them. "[Some witness] might want to mail some shit to 60 Minutes. … ‘I saw police taking some money by a car. Why would he be doing that?’"

Prosecutors allege Coleman received $46,000 in dirty payments and helped traffic a total of 28.2 kilograms of cocaine between November 1996 and March 1997.

On Nov. 21, 1997, Coleman was convicted by a jury of conspiring and attempting to aid and abet the distribution of cocaine, and carrying a firearm during a drug trafficking offense. He was sentenced to life in prison, and two of his co-conspirators were sentenced to 17 years and 19 years, respectively.

Court records cited Coleman’s possession of a weapon, his abuse of power as a police officer, and his recruitment of other cops as justification for a longer sentence.

Coleman appealed the conviction on numerous grounds over the years. He claimed in court filings that he was "incarcerated for an offense/act that the law does not make criminal," arguing that "conspiracy to attempt" is not a recognized crime. He said the FBI selectively targeted him because of his race while ignoring corruption among white police officers. He criticized his lawyer for providing ineffective counsel. And he argued that the federal government had no jurisdiction in the case "because he was not arrested in any fort, magazine, arsenal, needful building,' or other federal enclaves," according to one motion to dismiss.

None of the appeals were successful.

Warnock himself not only continuously lobbied for his brother’s release but even went so far as to write to then-President Obama asking for a pardon for Coleman. This request was also denied, however, in June 2020, Coleman was released due to concerns about prison overcrowding during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To be sure, this is a pretty big detail to leave out. What makes this story much more relevant to the impending election, in the context of Warnock’s criticisms of Walker’s family skeletons, is that Warnock has been directly quoted mentioning his brother’s arrest and conviction as part of his own personal experience with systemic racism.

Specifically, After the 2020 Atlanta shooting death of 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks, Warnock publicly said:

"It has become too common to counsel families grieving from unjust loss, like that of Rayshard Brooks, or to grieve from separation. I have known this pain personally, and my family has experienced it over the last 22 years of my brother’s incarceration.”
Warnock has also denounced "lawless vigilantes pretending to be police," and opined during a sermon that "you can sometimes wear the colors of the state and behave like a thug."

These public records highlight the extreme contradiction between Warnock’s public statements vilifying police misconduct, and his personal efforts to support a family member convicted of and given a life sentence, specifically for police misconduct.

Whether these contradictions add up to a more serious and egregious violation than the checkered past reported by Herschel Walker is a matter for the voters of the state of Georgia to decide come November.

Nevertheless, it’s important to us here at The Veracity Report that the public making that distinction through exercising their right to vote, are at least in possession of all the facts so that they can make that distinction intelligently.

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: efoia reports received by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, public comments issued by Senator Raphael Warnock, and veracityreport.org.

This article was compiled and written by Chief Political Correspondent Kurt Dillon

This article was compiled and written by Chief Political Correspondent Kurt Dillon

