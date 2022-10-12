After Debate, Abbott Maintains Solid 8-Point Lead Over Fledgling O'Rourke Campaign

The polls indicate Abbott is maintaining his substantial lead and may actually be expanding it

According to this latest poll, conducted by Marist Polling, Republican incumbent Governor Greg Abbott has an 8-point advantage over Beto O’Rourke among those who say they definitely plan to vote.

Just about 8 out of every 10 Texans who are registered voters, and who have a candidate preference for governor (78%) strongly support their predetermined choice. That breaks down as 81% of O’Rourke’s supporters and 75% of Abbott’s supporters report they are strongly committed to their candidate.

For the overall general Congressional poll among Texans, 48% support Republican representatives running for Congress, while 44% favor Democrats on the ballot. That Republican advantage over the Democrats widens to 5 points among those who say they definitely plan to vote.

"Governor Abbott is advantaged by the fact that Republicans outnumber Democrats in the state, and more Republicans than Democrats definitely plan to vote," says Lee M. Miringoff, Director of the Marist Institute for Public Opinion. "In order to pull off an upset, O’Rourke needs to bank on the greater enthusiasm of his supporters translating into a greater turnout among younger, independent, urban, and suburban voters."

Inflation tops the voting agenda in Texas as it does in most state polling.

To wit, 28% of Texans say inflation is the most important issue when they think about this November’s elections. Preserving democracy receives 21%. Less than two out of ten Texans mention abortion (16%), immigration (13%), or health care (10%). Only 9% cite crime as their greatest concern.

Inflation (37%) and immigration (25%) are front and center among Republicans. Preserving democracy (30%) and abortion (27%) are the priorities for Democrats. Inflation and preserving democracy each receive 26% among independents.

Biden’s Approval Rating is completely underwater in Texas

The majority of Texans overall, 53% total, disapprove of how Joe Biden is performing in office. Only 39% approve. By more than a 2:1 ratio, Texans are more likely to strongly disapprove (42%) of how Biden is doing his job than to strongly approve (18%).

