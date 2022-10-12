Despite Ramped-Up Accusations Against Him, Walker Remains in a Statistical Dead-Heat with Warnock | Opinion

Seemingly without regard to the recent flurry of negative ads claiming Pro-life Walker pleaded for and paid for abortions for former lovers, voters and the GOP remain staunchly supportive of the former football superstar

Image Courtesy of veracityreport.org

Amidst swirling and increasingly scathing reports of the 'family values' candidate and 'pro-life' activist reportedly neglecting his children and not only begging former girlfriends to have abortions but actually paying for them, it's been a tumultuous week for former football superstar, and Republican Senatorial candidate Herschel Walker.

That all being said, the second wave of reports, conducted as the amount of information we have to work with grows, is casting serious doubt on the validity and timing of those initial accusations. To wit, Herschel's son's claims of neglect undoubtedly pull on anyone's heartstrings, however, the boy has had years to voice those grievances, yet has neglected to do so.

This begs the question, Why now?

Also, the initial impact of the suggestion that Herschel Walker not only pleaded with a former girlfriend to have an abortion but actually paid for the procedure was indeed shocking. But, as we more closely examine the so-called evidence of this Walker-paid abortion, we see a lot of inconsistencies.

First, we have Herschel himself, who has always been quick to admit his former life shortcomings and struggles with domestic violence and aggression. Nevertheless, the left has continuously pounded the airwaves with negative ad after negative ad trying to tell the world that Herschel Walker is a violent man.

The thing is, Herschel Walker was a violent man, but that was a couple of decades ago. In America, we are all about giving second chances and when people make good use of those chances and turn their lives around, as Walker has appeared to do (no complaints for over 20 years now), we, as a nation should applaud this, not ridicule it.

In considering this, we also have to take into account the hypocrisy of his current detractors who are constantly fighting to release people from prisons, eliminate cash bail, and forgive even the most violent crimes and criminal perpetrators - but apparently only if those people are prepared to vote Democrat.

Next, let's look at Walker's son Christian, who suddenly finds himself having an attack of conscience and insisting that he must speak out on social media about his father's poor decades-old family practices. All this, conveniently only weeks before the November 8th election which could send his father to Washington as a Senatorial representative for Georgia. A race, mind you, which Walker was winning until the release of these conveniently timed public character assassination attempts.

Next, let's look at these paid abortion allegations. The evidence? A Check written by Walker, to the woman, totaling $700.00, and a Get Well Soon card.

Is there any evidence that Walker even fathered a child with this woman all those years ago? Is there any actual evidence of an abortion? What's more, is there any evidence that the $700 check was actually for an abortion at all?

We've investigated these allegations thoroughly and found no direct evidence of any of these things. Only the word of a woman who has waited all these years to publicly release this information only weeks before the election of Walker's life.

Of course, we can't say for sure who is right and who is wrong. That isn't our job as independent journalists. Our job is just to let you know that the so-called facts being presented by the party opposing Walker aren't actually facts at all. At present, they are nothing more than politically motivated and sensational hyperbole, which we believe should be treated and regarded as exactly that unless and until some actual factual evidence is produced to substantiate the claims.

Further, we must continue to stress that absolutely no political candidate is perfect. Each and everyone has done things they aren't proud of, many of which will never be heralded to the public as Herschel Walker's just were.

We believe it is because of these truths that Herschel Walker remains statistically tied in the polls with incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock, despite losing the lead he had amassed just prior to the release of these most recent allegations.

The most recent polls by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and The Trafalgar Group, show that despite this untimely wave of negative ads, Walker remains neck and neck with Warnock within the polls' margins of error, thereby making this Senatorial race a statistical tie at the moment.

But in the era of politics where America saw fit to excuse Bill Clinton for his extracurricular activities - activities which were perpetrated while actually holding public office, it seems hypocritical in the extreme to castigate Herschel Walker for mistakes he made as a young man, several decades ago. But, of course, only you can decide how to view him and the facts, based on your own unique morals, values, and beliefs.

