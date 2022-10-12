Newest Polls Show Kemp's Lead Making it Increasingly Unlikely that There Will be a Runoff Election

According to the most recent Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll, the incumbent Governor now holds a full 10-point lead over 2x challenger Stacey Abrams and that gap only appears to be widening

Image Courtesy of veracityreport.org

Just this morning, Wednesday, October 11, 2022, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution publicized their most recent Georgia gubernatorial poll results and the news is looking rather one-sided. That's because the latest reports show the incumbent Republican Governor Kemp now holding a substantial 10-point lead over his two-time Democratic challenger, Stacey Abrams.

Combined with the recent news that one of Abram's founded political activism groups, Fair Fight Action, was just this week slapped down with a resounding loss at the hands of a Federal Judge Steve C. Jones, after its 4-year-long argument that Georgia's election laws are in violation of the US Constitution as well as the Voting Rights Act, it's been a pretty rough week for team Abrams.

Abrams has long declared herself an advocate for voter-right expansion, however, when the specific arguments alleged are scrutinized, it doesn't take much to notice the potential for issues.

For example, in that recent case, titled Fair Fight Action v. Raffensperger, the foundation Abrams founded alleged that things like requiring voters to show ID and requiring their names to exactly match the names on the voter registration rolls, somehow violate their right to vote freely.

Since it is actually illegal under this country's vagrancy laws to not possess a valid ID, and since it's hard to imagine any legitimate voter not being able to spell their name correctly when showing up to cast a vote, one has to really struggle to see any unfairness in requiring voters to meet those criteria.

This is exactly what Judge Jones proclaimed in his 288-page decision. The well-experienced Jurist also explained that while also noting that Georgia's voting laws aren't perfect, he goes on to explain that he knows of no state's body of voting laws that are.

Insofar as this pertains to the rapidly approaching Georgia gubernatorial election on November 8th, all indicators point to Governor Kemp opening his lead upon the embattled challenger a little more every day.

In retrospect, the initial 2018 election between these same two candidates ended in a secondary 30-day runoff election. that's because Georgia law requires a runoff when the winning candidate does not receive at least 50.1% of the vote.

While that was the case in 2018, current polling projections are estimating that there is now a better-than-good chance that Kemp might capture more than 50% of the total votes submitted, eliminating the need for a runoff altogether.

In other less recent polls by Emerson College, and Trafalgar Group, respectively, Kemp also had a substantial lead over Abrams, but none so much as 10% as in the new AJC poll, suggesting that the Governor's lead over Abrams is only increasing as election day draws closer.

Veracity Editor's Note:

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: The Atlanta Jornal- Constitution, The Associated Press, The Trafalgar Group Polling, Emerson College Polling, and veracityreport.org.

More information on this and all of our stories are available on our network website veracityreport.org.

This article was compiled and written by Chief Political Correspondent Kurt Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!

If you or anyone you know might be interested in becoming an independent correspondent for The Veracity Report, either as a foodie reviewer or as a cub journalist, you can email us for more information at info@veracityreport.org

If you would like to help support our efforts to continue to bring you completely unbiased, uninfluenced, and completely independent news, you can make a one-time donation of any amount, or sign on as an ongoing sponsor of The Veracity Report for as little as $1.00 per month through our Patreon account at the link provided below.

Your contributions are what allow us to continue to bring you the highest level of traditional journalism imaginable, so we thank you in advance for any help you can provide.