Federal Prosecutors Confirm They Have Enough to Charge Hunter Biden with Multiple Felonies

The Veracity Report

Tax offenses, gun charges, obstruction, and making a false statement on a gun permit application are all on the table as felony charges now seem imminent

New reports by federal prosecutors declare that they believe they have enough evidence to charge first son Hunter Biden with financial crimes and making a false statement, as reported by The Washington Post, citing people familiar with the case.

The younger Biden acknowledged in December 2020 the existence of the federal investigation into him, saying in a statement that prosecutors were looking into his taxes.

"I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. Attorney's Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs," Biden’s said in his statement. "I take this matter very seriously, but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors."

It has also now been reported that investigators also believe they have enough evidence to charge Biden with making a false statement related to a gun purchase. The US attorney in Delaware will now decide whether to move forward with a criminal case.

CNN has previously reported that prosecutors started investigating Biden's taxes back in 2018, but temporarily halted the inquiry because of Justice Department rules barring prosecutors from taking actions that could influence the outcome of an election, although exactly what election might have been influenced back in 2018 remains unclear.

While this case did initially center on Biden's taxes, it has since expanded to focus on whether he failed to report all his income and whether he lied on paperwork linked to a gun purchase in 2018.

Chris Clark, a lawyer representing the younger Biden, and working for the same law firm where Liz Cheney’s husband Phillip Perry is a partner, did not comment on the substance of the story, but instead, accused investigators of leaking details. His press release declared:

"It is a federal felony for a federal agent to leak information about a Grand Jury investigation such as this one," Clark said in a statement to the news outlet. "Any agent you cite as a source in your article apparently has committed such a felony. We expect the Department of Justice will diligently investigate and prosecute such bad actors.
"As is proper and legally required, we believe the prosecutors in this case are diligently and thoroughly weighing not just evidence provided by agents, but also all the other witnesses in this case, including witnesses for the defense. That is the job of the prosecutors. They should not be pressured, rushed, or criticized for doing their job."

Nowhere in any of these latest developments have been any comments regarding the FBI’s ongoing investigation into Hunter Biden’s now infamous laptop or the virtual treasure trove of evidence it is reported to possess.

This is a developing story, and, as always, The Veracity Report will keep you apprised of new and breaking developments.

