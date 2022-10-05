Chris Cuomo’s Return Lauded as a Primetime Ratings Flop According to Nielsen Cable News Ratings

His new show, titled: “Cuomo” airing on NewsNation underperformed every other news broadcast in that time slot according to rating gurus Nielsen Media Research

According to figures released by Nielsen Media Research, the former CNN star’s premiere of his new show “Cuomo” airing in the primetime slot on NewsNation, pulled in just 147,000 total viewers on Monday night.

Cuomo is being paid just $1 million a year by the fledgling network, a fraction of his compensation at CNN. Nielsen is reporting that the new show fared poorly in the 25-to-54-year-old age demographic most coveted by advertisers, where it drew a scant 8,000 viewers.

CNBC, Fox Business, HLN and Newsmax all beat Cuomo in the 25-54 demographic, according to Nielsen. We would link you directly to the Nielsen results, however the link will not work for anyone who is not a paid subscriber to Nielsen’s reports. Instead, we’re linking you to other articles by reputed news agencies which are also reporting the abysmal ratings premier of the new show.

They are:

Forbes

The Desk

The New York Post

Cuomo’s viewership in the 25-54 demographic was smaller than it was for the program that aired on that network in the 7 p.m. hour immediately preceding his show.

As an additional ratings face-slap, the much-heralded premier of “Cuomo” was out watched by reruns of syndicated shows such as “Blue Bloods,” “Paw Patrol,” “SpongeBob,” “Seinfeld,” “Cocomelon,” “The Office” and “Bob’s Burgers” which all drew more total viewers in the highly coveted 25-54 demographic.

Across the political news aisle, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson maintained his dominance in cable news, drawing nearly 2.9 million viewers — more than 20 times the audience generated by “Cuomo” airing in the same time slot, 445,000 of those in the prime 25-54 demo, compared to “Cuomo’s” 8,000.

Chris Hayes, the host of “All In” on MSNBC, was a distant second to Carlson. His viewership on Monday reached just north of 1.4 million — including 130,000 in the 25-54 demographic.\

Cuomo’s former network colleague, CNN’s Anderson Cooper, lagged behind in third place, pulling in 814,000 total viewers and 184,000 in the 25-54 demo, according to Nielsen.

Eric Bolling, the former Fox News anchor who now hosts “The Balance” on cable news upstart NewsMax, also topped Cuomo, drawing 151,000 total viewers. Of those, 16,000 viewers were from the coveted 25-54 demographic, a full twice as many as Cuomo received.

Of course, Cuomo’s return to primetime cable television came after almost a year-long absence from the small screen which was prompted by his firing by the disgraced former CNN boss Jeff Zucker after it was learned that he helped his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, combat sexual harassment allegations.

The 52-year-old NewsNation anchor told his viewers on Monday that he “learned lessons” from his CNN exit.

Cuomo has also pledged to be neutral and less partisan in his commentary saying:

“We are manipulated by manufactured division that only works to advance the interests of the fringe and the fake. It is only online and how that can be echoed on TV that distorts the reality,” Cuomo said on Monday night, during the unorthodoxly long premier monologue to his show.

“The majority is not about left or right, you’re about reasonable. That’s why I’m going to rely not on reading tweets to measure your feedback, I want to go old school here,” he declared as he promoted a telephone number that viewers would be able to call to interact with the anchor during the show.

“It will be a time for us to discuss our society as adults in the room, not some raging radicals or somebody with keyboard muscles,” Cuomo said.

Only time will tell if Cuomo lives up to his pledge to be more neutral in his reporting. If he doesn’t, his new show will almost certainly fail.

