Chris Cuomo’s Return Lauded as a Primetime Ratings Flop According to Nielsen Cable News Ratings

The Veracity Report

His new show, titled: “Cuomo” airing on NewsNation underperformed every other news broadcast in that time slot according to rating gurus Nielsen Media Research

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rdwDu_0iN3hxcU00
Image Courtesy of veracityreport.org

According to figures released by Nielsen Media Research, the former CNN star’s premiere of his new show “Cuomo” airing in the primetime slot on NewsNation, pulled in just 147,000 total viewers on Monday night.

Cuomo is being paid just $1 million a year by the fledgling network, a fraction of his compensation at CNN. Nielsen is reporting that the new show fared poorly in the 25-to-54-year-old age demographic most coveted by advertisers, where it drew a scant 8,000 viewers.

CNBC, Fox Business, HLN and Newsmax all beat Cuomo in the 25-54 demographic, according to Nielsen. We would link you directly to the Nielsen results, however the link will not work for anyone who is not a paid subscriber to Nielsen’s reports. Instead, we’re linking you to other articles by reputed news agencies which are also reporting the abysmal ratings premier of the new show.

They are:

Forbes

The Desk

The New York Post

Cuomo’s viewership in the 25-54 demographic was smaller than it was for the program that aired on that network in the 7 p.m. hour immediately preceding his show.

As an additional ratings face-slap, the much-heralded premier of “Cuomo” was out watched by reruns of syndicated shows such as “Blue Bloods,” “Paw Patrol,” “SpongeBob,” “Seinfeld,” “Cocomelon,” “The Office” and “Bob’s Burgers” which all drew more total viewers in the highly coveted 25-54 demographic.

Across the political news aisle, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson maintained his dominance in cable news, drawing nearly 2.9 million viewers — more than 20 times the audience generated by “Cuomo” airing in the same time slot, 445,000 of those in the prime 25-54 demo, compared to “Cuomo’s” 8,000.

Chris Hayes, the host of “All In” on MSNBC, was a distant second to Carlson. His viewership on Monday reached just north of 1.4 million — including 130,000 in the 25-54 demographic.\

Cuomo’s former network colleague, CNN’s Anderson Cooper, lagged behind in third place, pulling in 814,000 total viewers and 184,000 in the 25-54 demo, according to Nielsen.

Eric Bolling, the former Fox News anchor who now hosts “The Balance” on cable news upstart NewsMax, also topped Cuomo, drawing 151,000 total viewers. Of those, 16,000 viewers were from the coveted 25-54 demographic, a full twice as many as Cuomo received.

Of course, Cuomo’s return to primetime cable television came after almost a year-long absence from the small screen which was prompted by his firing by the disgraced former CNN boss Jeff Zucker after it was learned that he helped his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, combat sexual harassment allegations.

The 52-year-old NewsNation anchor told his viewers on Monday that he “learned lessons” from his CNN exit.

Cuomo has also pledged to be neutral and less partisan in his commentary saying:

“We are manipulated by manufactured division that only works to advance the interests of the fringe and the fake. It is only online and how that can be echoed on TV that distorts the reality,” Cuomo said on Monday night, during the unorthodoxly long premier monologue to his show.

“The majority is not about left or right, you’re about reasonable. That’s why I’m going to rely not on reading tweets to measure your feedback, I want to go old school here,” he declared as he promoted a telephone number that viewers would be able to call to interact with the anchor during the show.

“It will be a time for us to discuss our society as adults in the room, not some raging radicals or somebody with keyboard muscles,” Cuomo said.

Only time will tell if Cuomo lives up to his pledge to be more neutral in his reporting. If he doesn’t, his new show will almost certainly fail.

Veracity Editor's Note:

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: NewsNation, Nielsen Media Research, Forbes, The Desk, The New York Post, and veracityreport.org.

More information on this and all of our stories are available on our network website veracityreport.org.

This article was compiled and written by Chief Political Correspondent Kurt Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!

If you or anyone you know might be interested in becoming an independent correspondent for The Veracity Report, either as a foodie reviewer or as a cub journalist, you can email us for more information at info@veracityreport.org

If you would like to help support our efforts to continue to bring you completely unbiased, uninfluenced, and completely independent news, you can make a one-time donation of any amount, or sign on as an ongoing sponsor of The Veracity Report for as little as $1.00 per month through our Patreon account at the link provided below.

Your contributions are what allow us to continue to bring you the highest level of traditional journalism imaginable, so we thank you in advance for any help you can provide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SJq1c_0iN3hxcU00
Copyright 2022, The Veracity Report

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Chris Cuomo# NewsNation# CNN# Nielsen Ratings# Cuomo Show

Comments / 392

Published by

The Veracity Report is an independent news agency that operates as part of the Wild Orchid Media & Entertainment Network (W.O.M.E.N.). TVR focuses only on factual information so our readers can develop informed opinions based on truth, not hyperbole.

Macon, GA
34064 followers

More from The Veracity Report

Delaware State

BREAKING: Fed Prosecutors Declare They Have Enough to Charge Hunter Biden with Multiple Felonies

Tax offenses, gun charges, obstruction, and making a false statement on a gun permit application are all on the table as felony charges now seem imminent. New reports by federal prosecutors declare that they believe they have enough evidence to charge first son Hunter Biden with financial crimes and making a false statement, as reported by The Washington Post, citing people familiar with the case.

Read full story
5 comments

January 6th Committee Pushes Last TV Hearing Close to Mid Term Election Day – Here’s Why they Failed America | Opinion

It’s no surprise that Trump haters have embraced every word the House Select Committee has presented, but how credible is that testimony? And what about the existence of exculpatory evidence the Committee didn’t show?

Read full story

Trump is Energizing Voters Across the Country to Vote Republican – How Will Dems Counter? | Opinion

Voters are switching from Democrat to Republican and Independent at record levels across the US. Here are a few ways the Democratic party has opted to respond to the defection. In a recent article “The Democratic Exodus is On,” Veracity Report Investigative Reporter Crystal Dillon showed proof of how many Democrats are rebuking the party many of them have held dear, sometimes for decades.

Read full story
83 comments

Don Lemon Tries to Convince the World – and Himself, That He Wasn’t Demoted | Opinion

Amidst the ongoing shakeup and restructuring at CNN, new company leadership is making wholesale changes in the network’s formatting. New CNN CEO Christopher Licht continues to rattle the cage of the floundering network's poorly performing former structure of presenting the news. According to him, he's doing this in support of his pledge to return the network back to profitability - as well as respectability as a neutral and unbiased presenter of facts.

Read full story
1 comments

Is Abortion as Important of an Issue Across America as Democrats Want You to Believe it is?

We looked at several polls to determine the answer, and it might shock you. Ever since May, when word was leaked from inside the hallowed halls of the US Supreme Court that the highest Judicial body in the land was likely to overturn the 50 year old landmark abortion rights case Roe vs. Wade, Democrats have done their best to convince American voters that this would be the game changer which would upset the apple cart and allow them to keep control of both chambers of Congress after the mid-term elections this November.

Read full story
1 comments
Fulton County, GA

Floundering Georgia Election Probe Begins Seeking Search Warrants | Opinion

Fulton County, GA DA Fanni Willis is now beginning to request search warrants in the Special Grand Jury election probe, a sign that our legal analysts believe shows the investigation may be on life support.

Read full story
21 comments

"Jackie, Are You Here?" Top of Mind or Something Else? You Decide

Dismissed by WH Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre as having the deceased Congresswoman "top of mind" Joe Biden’s most recent oral gaffe during a speech, raises new questions about his cognitive ability.

Read full story
64 comments

Democrats Continue to Rage Over Trump's Repeated Legal Victories | Opinion

In recent days, Former President Donald Trump has scored some key legal victories that Dems work hard to publicly downplay and discredit any way they can. It began a little over a week ago, when the New York AG announced, after much hoopla, that she would be seeking civil fraud lawsuits against several members of the Trump family for the alleged overinflation of property values used as collateral to secure larger loans.

Read full story
1164 comments
New York City, NY

NY Governor Kathy Hochul Suggests Republicans Leave the State – Surprisingly, Many Actually Go

August 2022, saw the largest number of Driver’s licenses get changed from New York to Florida than any other month In US history. According to a check of Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles data, record numbers of New Yorkers are switching their driver’s licenses to Florida.

Read full story
644 comments

Opinion | "She was 12, I was 30" More Comments From a Controversial President

The off-script remark quieted the entire room and caused more than a few people listening from home to shake their heads in disbelief. Joe Biden is making headlines again, and as usual, they’re somewhat less than inspiring.

Read full story
2170 comments

Sunday’s ABC/WaPo Poll Shows Biden’s Approval Rating Not Going Up as Some Have Tried to Convince Voters

The very latest polls released by ABC News and the Washington Post show Biden’s approval rating is still hovering around its lowest point. Early on Sunday morning, September 25, 2022, ABC News, in conjunction with the Washington Post, issued their latest polling results which unilaterally confirm, the mid-term elections are not looking good for Democrats.

Read full story
1652 comments

New Poll Reveals Almost 7 Out of 10 Americans Feel Less Safe Today Than Two Years Ago

Even more incredible, 45% of the respondents who completed the survey are American voters registered as Democrats. According to a new Trafalgar Group survey, just under 7 out of every 10 American voters report feeling significantly less safe today than they did two years ago, when Donald Trump was president. But, perhaps most shocking is that roughly 45% of the respondents who completed the poll identified as registered, voting Democrats.

Read full story
287 comments

RUSSIAGATE TRIAL UPDATE: Special Prosecutor John Durham Files a Bombshell Report Only Weeks Before Start of Trial

According to Durham, Russian-born Igor Danchenko made up sources for at least two of the most sensational claims in the Steele dossier. New information filed by “Russiagate” Prosecutor John Durham declared that two of the most sensational elements of the Steele dossier – that President Donald Trump once saw prostitutes in the Moscow Ritz-Carlton and that he engaged in a “well-developed conspiracy" with the Kremlin, were completely fabricated by Russian-born FBI informant Igor Danchenko.

Read full story
1683 comments
Florida State

Republicans are Elated as Crist Resigns from House to Challenge DeSantis

Charlie Crist has resigned from his position in the House of Reps to run for Governor of Florida and the news is sweet music to the GOP. Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL) resigned from Congress recently, as the three-term congressman heads into the final laps of his race against Florida’s Republican Governor, Ron DeSantis.

Read full story
426 comments

Updated Biden Approval Ratings are in – Here’s What America Has to Say on the Subject | Opinion

Ipsos released a new poll this past Wednesday that measured President Joe Biden’s national approval rating after recent events like his controversial speech, here’s what they revealed.

Read full story
313 comments

The Shakeup Continues at CNN as Licht Axes Another Anchor

New CEO Chris Licht is determined to turn the failing network around. This is only his latest move. After the recent firings and reassignments of virtually all of CNN’s primetime lineup, the much-anticipated axe has now also fallen on controversial anchor, Don Lemon. His show, the last one to survive the network’s new push toward neutral news and much less far-left opinion-casting has been cut from his previous place on CNN’s primetime line-up and is now set to usher in a new morning news program for the struggling network, multiple sources have confirmed.

Read full story
1262 comments

Yet Another Trump Victory as a Federal Judge Dismisses DOJ Appeal and Appoints Special Master

The Department of Justice's appeal of their earlier loss to the former President was quickly and decisively dismissed on Thursday as the requested Special Master was appointed. On Thursday, a federal judge said she could not accept the Justice Department's claim that Donald Trump does not "have a possessory interest" in some documents that were seized from Mar-a-Lago just because they were, at one time, classified government records, without further review by a third party.

Read full story
1265 comments
Texas State

New University of Texas Polling: Gov Abbott vs O’Rourke Some Interesting Possibilities

The most recent poll, taken by the University of Texas at Austin is in – this is what they found. The survey found that Abbott received 45% of support among registered voters, while 40% supported O’Rourke and 4% supported third-party candidates. Three percent of respondents named “Someone else” as their choice, and 8% said they have not thought about the race enough to have an opinion.

Read full story
208 comments

The Job Market Series – Part 1

If you are trying to make heads or tails of the current job market, this series might just be for you – by Investigative Reporter Jennifer Amato. This unbiased, non-satirical, and fully attributed article, was written by Investigative Reporter Jennifer Amato. The sources used in compiling the data reported herein are: Dorian Lassiter, a former General Manager for Dollar Tree, and Crystal Courtney, a current cashier at Walmart.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy