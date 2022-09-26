Sunday’s ABC/WaPo Poll Shows Biden’s Approval Rating Not Going Up as Some Have Tried to Convince Voters

The very latest polls released by ABC News and the Washington Post show Biden’s approval rating is still hovering around its lowest point

Early on Sunday morning, September 25, 2022, ABC News, in conjunction with the Washington Post, issued their latest polling results which unilaterally confirm, the mid-term elections are not looking good for Democrats.

The poll, which is one of the most comprehensive regarding key political issues to be released in the past month or so, directly disputes the reports of other recent, and not too well-known, polling agencies that have tried to claim that President Biden’s national approval rating has seen a recent dramatic upward surge.

Instead, the poll confirms what several of the more well-known and highly respected national other polls have continuously reported – that Joe Biden’s approval rating is still hovering at a dismal 39% among registered voters.

But that’s not all this latest poll revealed.

The poll also shows nationwide generic congressional polling favoring republicans by over 5%. And the bad news for Democrats doesn’t stop there. Perhaps even more telling is the poll's report that if the next Presidential election were to be held today, and if that contest were to feature Joe Biden once again facing off against former President Donald Trump, Trump is most likely to be the victor.

There is an abundance of quality information that is available in this poll, so we suggest anyone who wants to take the metaphorical temperature of the voters across America as mid-term election day, November 8th, fast approaches, click on the link to the full poll provided above and peruse the survey in greater detail.

