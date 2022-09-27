New Poll Reveals Almost 7 Out of 10 Americans Feel Less Safe Today Than Two Years Ago

Even more incredible, 45% of the respondents who completed the survey are American voters registered as Democrats

According to a new Trafalgar Group survey, just under 7 out of every 10 American voters report feeling significantly less safe today than they did two years ago, when Donald Trump was president. But, perhaps most shocking is that roughly 45% of the respondents who completed the poll identified as registered, voting Democrats.

The poll shows the answers of 1,079 respondents and features a margin-of-error rate of 2.9 percentage points. In the report, a total of 67.9% of those surveyed expressed a far greater concern for their personal safety today than they had at this time of the year in 2020.

What’s even more shocking is that, in September of 2020, most of America was still fully engaged in the nationwide COVID-19 lockdowns, with people dying by the tens of thousands from the virus, every day around the world. For the people who lived through that so recently, to say that they in substantially more fear today, says a lot about the current level of faith America has in its current leadership.

The breakdown of "yes" votes includes 86.8% who are registered as voting Republicans, 64.1% with independents, and 44.9% among Democrats. Those percentages are more than a little shocking.

Among the 27.1% of respondents who feel safer today, compared to 24 months ago, the breakdown entailed 47.8% Democrats and 9.8% of Republican voters.

As noted by Trafalgar: The majority of men and women surveyed — covering all age groups and racial classifications — generally report feeling unsafe today.

The numbers were even more pronounced among the 18-24 demographic, with 90.9% saying they felt safer in America two years ago.

From a racial perspective, the highest concentration of those feeling less safe than two years ago includes: 70% of Asian Americans, 68.4% of whites, 64.7% of Hispanic Americans, and 58.1% of Black Americans.

According to the Major Cities Chiefs Association, an organization of police chiefs representing the largest cities in the U.S. and Canada reported robberies have increased by more than 13% this year (6,963 thefts), and aggravated assaults have increased by nearly 3% this year (3,975 reported incidents), compared to 2021.

According to FBI aggregated crime data from 2020, crime has substantially increased, topping out at 385.5 crimes committed per 100,000 people.

That total compares to the aggregated crime figures of 2010, which totaled 404.5 crimes per 100,000 people.

